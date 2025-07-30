Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Reference for the teleport_autoupdate_version Terraform resource Report an issue with this page

This page describes the supported values of the teleport_autoupdate_version resource of the Teleport Terraform provider.

resource "teleport_autoupdate_version" "test" { version = "v1" spec = { tools = { target_version = "1.2.3" } agents = { start_version = "1.2.3" target_version = "1.2.4" schedule = "regular" mode = "enabled" } } }

spec (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) version (String)

metadata (Attributes) (see below for nested schema)

(Attributes) (see below for nested schema) sub_kind (String)

Optional:

Optional:

mode (String) autoupdate_mode to use for the rollout

(String) autoupdate_mode to use for the rollout schedule (String) schedule to use for the rollout

(String) schedule to use for the rollout start_version (String) start_version is the version to update from.

(String) start_version is the version to update from. target_version (String) target_version is the version to update to.

Optional:

target_version (String) TargetVersion specifies the semantic version required for tools to establish a connection with the cluster. Client tools after connection to the cluster going to be updated to this version automatically.

Optional: