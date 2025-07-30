Terraform resources index
The Teleport Terraform provider supports the following resources:
teleport_access_list
teleport_access_monitoring_rule
teleport_app
teleport_auth_preference
teleport_autoupdate_config
teleport_autoupdate_version
teleport_bot
teleport_cluster_maintenance_config
teleport_cluster_networking_config
teleport_database
teleport_dynamic_windows_desktop
teleport_github_connector
teleport_health_check_config
teleport_installer
teleport_login_rule
teleport_oidc_connector
teleport_okta_import_rule
teleport_provision_token
teleport_role
teleport_saml_connector
teleport_server
teleport_session_recording_config
teleport_static_host_user
teleport_trusted_cluster
teleport_trusted_device
teleport_user
teleport_workload_identity