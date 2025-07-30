Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Reference for the teleportmwi_kubernetes Terraform ephemeral resource

This page describes the supported values of the teleportmwi_kubernetes ephemeral resource of the Teleport MWI Terraform provider.

The Kubernetes Ephemeral Resource provides credentials to allow other providers to access Kubernetes cluster through Teleport Machine & Workload Identity.

Example Usage

// Warning: The teleportmwi_kubernetes ephemeral resource will not function
// correctly when the Teleport cluster is fronted by a L7 load balancer that
// terminates TLS.
ephemeral "teleportmwi_kubernetes" "my_cluster" {
  selector = {
    name = "my-k8s-cluster"
  }
  credential_ttl = "1h"
}


// https://registry.terraform.io/providers/hashicorp/kubernetes/latest/docs
provider "kubernetes" {
  host                   = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster.output.host
  tls_server_name        = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster.output.tls_server_name
  client_certificate     = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster.output.client_certificate
  client_key             = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster.output.client_key
  cluster_ca_certificate = ephemeral.teleportmwi_kubernetes.my_cluster.output.cluster_ca_certificate
}

Schema

Required

Optional

  • credential_ttl (String) How long the issued credentials should be valid for. Defaults to 30 minutes.

Read-Only

Nested Schema for selector

Required:

  • name (String) The name of the Kubernetes cluster to connect to.

Nested Schema for output

Read-Only:

  • client_certificate (String) Compatible with the client_certificate argument of the kubernetes provider.
  • client_key (String, Sensitive) Compatible with the client_key argument of the kubernetes provider.
  • cluster_ca_certificate (String) Compatible with the cluster_ca_certificate argument of the kubernetes provider.
  • host (String) Compatible with the host argument of the kubernetes provider.
  • tls_server_name (String) Compatible with the tls_server_name argument of the kubernetes provider.