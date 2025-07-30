MWI Terraform ephemeral resources index
info
This is reference page is for the Teleport MWI Terraform provider, which generates short-lived credentials using Teleport Machine & Workload Identity. These short-lived credentials can be used to grant other Terraform providers access to resources through Teleport.
If you are looking to manage the configuration of Teleport itself, use the Teleport Terraform Provider instead.
The Teleport MWI Terraform provider supports the following ephemeral resources: