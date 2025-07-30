Teleport Signals
You can send the following signals to a
teleport process to trigger different
functionality.
To send a signal, execute the following command on the host where
teleport is
running, replacing
SIG with the name of the signal.
kill -SIG
|Signal
|Teleport Daemon Behavior
USR1
|Dumps diagnostics/debugging information into syslog.
QUIT
|Graceful shutdown. The daemon will stop accepting new connections and it will wait (for up to 30 hours) until existing connections are closed before exiting.
TERM,
INT
|Immediate non-graceful shutdown. All existing connections will be closed after a very short delay.
USR2
|Forks a new Teleport daemon to serve new connections.
HUP
|Forks a new Teleport daemon to serve new connections and initiates the graceful shutdown of the existing process, same as
SIGQUIT.