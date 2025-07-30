Predicate Language
Teleport's predicate language is used to define conditions for filtering in dynamic configuration resources. It is also used as a query language to filter and search through a list of select resources.
The predicate language uses a slightly different syntax depending on whether it is used in:
Scoping allow/deny rules in role resources
Some fields in Teleport's role resources use the predicate language to define the scope of a role's permissions:
When used in role resources, the predicate language supports the following operators:
|Operator
|Meaning
|Example
|&&
|and (all conditions must match)
contains(field1, field2) && equals(field2, "val")
|||
|or (any one condition should match)
contains(field1, field2) || contains(field1, "val2")
|!
|not (used with functions, more about this below)
!equals(field1, field2)
The language also supports the following functions:
|Functions
|Description
contains(<field>, <field2>)
|checks if the value from
<field2> is included in the list of strings from
<field>
contains(<field>, "<value>")
|checks if
<value> is included in the list of strings from
<field>
equals(<field>, <field2>)
|checks if the value from
<field2> is equal to the value from
<field>
equals(<field>, "<value>")
|checks if
<value> is equal to the value from
<field>
Resource filtering
Both the
tsh and
tctl CLI tools allow you to filter nodes,
applications, databases, and Kubernetes resources using the
--query flag. The
--query flag allows you to
perform more sophisticated searches using the predicate language.
For common resource fields, we defined shortened field names that can easily be accessed by:
|Short Field
|Actual Field Equivalent
|Example
labels["<key>"]
resource.metadata.labels +
resource.spec.dynamic_labels
labels["env"] == "staging"
name
resource.spec.hostname (only applies to server resource) or
resource.metadata.name
name == "jenkins"
The language supports the following operators:
|Operator
|Meaning
|Example
|==
|equal to
labels["env"] == "prod" or
labels[`env`] == "prod"
|!=
|not equal to
labels["env"] != "prod"
|&&
|and (all conditions must match)
labels["env"] == "prod" && labels["os"] == "mac"
|||
|or (any one condition should match)
labels["env"] == "dev" || labels["env"] == "qa"
|!
|not (used with functions)
!equals(labels["env"], "prod")
The language also supports the following functions:
|Functions (with examples)
|Description
equals(labels["env"], "prod")
|resources with label key
env equal to label value
prod
exists(labels["env"])
|resources with a label key
env; label value unchecked
!exists(labels["env"])
|resources without a label key
env; label value unchecked
search("foo", "bar", "some phrase")
|fuzzy match against common resource fields
hasPrefix(name, "foo")
|resources with a name that starts with the prefix
foo
split(labels["foo"], ",")
|converts a delimited string into a list
contains(split(labels["foo"], ","), "bar")
|determines if a value exists in a list
See some examples of the different ways you can filter resources.
Label expressions
Label expressions can be used in Teleport roles to define access to resources with custom logic. Check out the Access Controls reference page for an overview of label expressions and where they can be used.
Label expressions support a predicate language with the following fields available:
|Field
|Type
|Description
labels
map[string]string
|Combined static and dynamic labels of the resource (server, application, etc.) being accessed.
user.spec.traits
map[string][]string
|All traits of the user accessing the resource (referred to as
external or
internal in role template expressions).
The language supports the following functions:
|Syntax
|Return type
|Description
|Example
contains(list, item)
|Boolean
|Returns true if
list contains an exact match for
item
contains(user.spec.traits[teams], labels["team"])
regexp.match(list, re)
|Boolean
|Returns true if
list contains a match for
re
regexp.match(labels["team"], "dev-team-\d+$")
regexp.replace(list,
re, replacement)
[]string
|Replaces all matches of
re with replacement for all items in
list
contains(regexp.replace(user.spec.traits["allowed-env"],
"^env-(.*)$", "$1"), labels["env"])
email.local(list)
[]string
|Returns the local part of each email in
list, or an error if any email fails to parse
contains(email.local(user.spec.traits["email"]),
labels["owner"])
strings.upper(list)
[]string
|Converts all items of the list to uppercase
contains(strings.upper(user.spec.traits["username"]),
labels["owner"])
strings.lower(list)
[]string
|Converts all items of the list to lowercase
contains(strings.lower(user.spec.traits["username"]),
labels["owner"])
labels_matching(re)
[]string
|Returns the aggregate of all label values with keys matching
re, which can be a glob or a regular expression
contains(labels_matching("^project-(team|label)$"),
"security")
contains_any(list, items)
|Boolean
|Returns true if
list contains an exact match for any element of
items
contains_any(user.spec.traits["projects"],
labels_matching("project-*"))
contains_all(list, items)
|Boolean
|Returns true if
list contains an exact match for all elements of
items
contains_all(user.spec.traits["projects"],
labels_matching("project-*"))
Above, any argument named
list can accept a list of values (like the list of
values for a specific user trait) or a single value (like the value of a
resource label or a string literal).
The language also supports the following operators:
|Operator
|Meaning
|Example
|==
|equal to
labels["env"] == "staging"
|!=
|not equal to
labels["env"] != "production"
|||
|or (any one condition should match)
labels["env"] == "staging" || labels["env"] == "test"
|&&
|and (all conditions must match)
labels["env"] == "staging" && labels["team"] == "dev"
|!
|not (logical negation)
!regexp.match(user.spec.traits["teams"], "contractor")