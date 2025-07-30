TeleportAppV3

UserGroups []string UserGroups are a list of user group IDs that this app is associated with.

aws object AWS contains additional options for AWS applications.

cloud string Cloud identifies the cloud instance the app represents.

cors object CORSPolicy defines the Cross-Origin Resource Sharing settings for the app.

dynamic_labels object DynamicLabels are the app's command labels.

identity_center object IdentityCenter encasulates AWS identity-center specific information. Only valid for Identity Center account apps.

insecure_skip_verify boolean InsecureSkipVerify disables app's TLS certificate verification.

integration string Integration is the integration name that must be used to access this Application. Only applicable to AWS App Access. If present, the Application must use the Integration's credentials instead of ambient credentials to access Cloud APIs.

mcp object MCP contains MCP server related configurations.

public_addr string PublicAddr is the public address the application is accessible at.

required_app_names []string RequiredAppNames is a list of app names that are required for this app to function. Any app listed here will be part of the authentication redirect flow and authenticate along side this app.

rewrite object Rewrite is a list of rewriting rules to apply to requests and responses.

tcp_ports []object TCPPorts is a list of ports and port ranges that an app agent can forward connections to. Only applicable to TCP App Access. If this field is not empty, URI is expected to contain no port number and start with the tcp protocol.

uri string URI is the web app endpoint.