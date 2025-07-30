Audit Events and Records
Teleport logs cluster activity by emitting various events into its audit log. There are two components of the audit log:
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
- Cluster Events: Teleport logs events like successful user logins along with metadata like remote IP address, time, and the session ID.
- Recorded Sessions: Every SSH, desktop, or Kubernetes shell session is recorded and can be replayed later. By default, the recording is done by Teleport Nodes, but can be configured to be done by the proxy.
- Cluster Events: Teleport logs events like successful user logins along with metadata like remote IP address, time, and the session ID.
- Recorded Sessions: Every SSH, desktop, or Kubernetes shell session is recorded and can be replayed later. Teleport Cloud manages the storage of session recording data.
You can use Enhanced Session Recording with BPF to get even more comprehensive audit logs with advanced security.
Events
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
Teleport supports multiple storage backends for storing audit events. The
dir
backend uses the local filesystem of an Auth Service host. When this backend is
used, events are written to the filesystem in JSON format. The
dir backend rotates
the event file approximately once every 24 hours, but never deletes captured events.
For High Availability configurations, users can refer to our
Athena, DynamoDB or
Firestore chapters for information on how to
configure the SSH events and recorded sessions to be stored on network storage.
When these backends are in use, audit events will eventually expire and be
removed from the log. The default retention period is 1 year, but this can be
overridden using the
retention_period configuration parameter.
It is even possible to store audit logs in multiple places at the same time. For
more information on how to configure the audit log, refer to the
storage
section of the example configuration file in the
Teleport Configuration Reference.
Let's examine the Teleport audit log using the
dir backend. Teleport Auth
Service instances write their logs to a subdirectory of Teleport's configured
data directory that is named based on the service's UUID.
Each day is represented as a file:
ls -l /var/lib/teleport/log/bbdfe5be-fb97-43af-bf3b-29ef2e302941
total 104
-rw-r----- 1 root root 31638 Jan 22 20:00 2022-01-23.00:00:00.log
-rw-r----- 1 root root 91256 Jan 31 21:00 2022-02-01.00:00:00.log
-rw-r----- 1 root root 15815 Feb 32 22:54 2022-02-03.00:00:00.log
Teleport Enterprise Cloud manages the storage of audit logs for you. You can access your audit logs via the Teleport Web UI by clicking:
Audit > Audit Log
Audit logs use JSON format. They are human readable but can also be programmatically parsed. Each line represents an event and has the following format:
{
// Event type. See below for the list of all possible event types.
"event": "session.start",
// A unique ID for the event log. Useful for deduplication.
"uid": "59cf8d1b-7b36-4894-8e90-9d9713b6b9ef",
// Teleport user name
"user": "ekontsevoy",
// OS login
"login": "root",
// Server namespace. This field is reserved for future use.
"namespace": "default",
// Unique server ID
"server_id": "f84f7386-5e22-45ff-8f7d-b8079742e63f",
// Server Labels
"server_labels": {
"datacenter": "us-east-1",
"label-b": "x"
}
// Session ID. Can be used to replay the session.
"sid": "8d3895b6-e9dd-11e6-94de-40167e68e931",
// Address of the SSH node
"addr.local": "10.5.l.15:3022",
// Address of the connecting client (user)
"addr.remote": "73.223.221.14:42146",
// Terminal size
"size": "80:25",
// Timestamp
"time": "2017-02-03T06:54:05Z"
}
Event types
Below are some possible types of audit events.
This list is not comprehensive. We recommend exporting audit events to a
platform that automatically parses event payloads so you can group and filter
them by their
event key and discover trends. To set up audit event exporting,
read Exporting Teleport Audit Events.
|Event Type
|Description
|auth
|Authentication attempt. Adds the following fields:
{"success": "false", "error": "access denied"}
|session.start
|Started an interactive shell session.
|session.end
|An interactive shell session has ended.
|session.join
|A new user has joined the existing interactive shell session.
|session.leave
|A user has left the session.
|session.disk
|A list of files opened during the session. Requires Enhanced Session Recording.
|session.network
|A list of network connections made during the session. Requires Enhanced Session Recording.
|session.command
|A list of commands ran during the session. Requires Enhanced Session Recording.
|session.recording.access
|A session recording has been accessed.
|exec
|Remote command has been executed via SSH, like
tsh ssh root@node ls /. The following fields will be logged:
{"command": "ls /", "exitCode": 0, "exitError": ""}
|scp
|Remote file copy has been executed. The following fields will be logged:
{"path": "/path/to/file.txt", "len": 32344, "action": "read" }
|resize
|Terminal has been resized.
|user.login
|A user logged into web UI or via tsh. The following fields will be logged:
{"user": "[email protected]", "method": "local"} .
|app.session.start
|A user accessed an application
|app.session.chunk
|A record of activity during an app session
|join_token.create
|A new join token has been created. Adds the following fields:
{"roles": ["Node", "Db"], "join_method": "token"}
Recorded sessions
In addition to logging start and end events, Teleport can also record the entire session. For SSH or Kubernetes sessions this captures the entire stream of bytes from the PTY. For desktop sessions the recording includes the contents of the screen.
- Self-Hosted
- Cloud-Hosted
Teleport can store the recorded sessions in an AWS S3 bucket or in a local filesystem (including NFS).
The recorded sessions are stored as raw bytes in the
sessions directory under
log. Each session is a protobuf-encoded stream of binary data.
You can replay recorded sessions using the
tsh play
command or the Web UI.
For example, replay a session via CLI:
tsh play 4c146ec8-eab6-11e6-b1b3-40167e68e931
Print the session events in JSON to stdout:
tsh play 4c146ec8-eab6-11e6-b1b3-40167e68e931 --format=json
Teleport Enterprise Cloud automatically stores recorded sessions.
You can replay recorded sessions using the
tsh play
command or the Web UI.
For example, replay a session via CLI:
tsh play 4c146ec8-eab6-11e6-b1b3-40167e68e931
Print the session events in JSON to stdout:
tsh play 4c146ec8-eab6-11e6-b1b3-40167e68e931 --format=json
Modes
Available only for SSH sessions and when Teleport is configured with
auth_service.session_recording: node.
Modes define how Teleport deals with recording failures, such as a full disk error. They are configured per-service at the role level, where the strictest value takes precedence. The available modes are:
|Mode
|After a recording failure
|Best effort (
best_effort)
|Disables recording without terminating the session.
|Strict (
strict)
|Immediately terminates the session.
If the user role doesn’t specify a recording mode,
best_effort will be used. Here
is an example of a role configured to use strict mode for SSH sessions:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: ssh-strict
spec:
options:
record_session:
ssh: strict