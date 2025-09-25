Version: 19.x (unreleased)

The tbot process can optionally expose a diagnostics service. This is disabled by default, but once enabled, allows useful information about the running tbot process to be queried via HTTP.

To enable the diagnostics service, you must specify an address and port for it to listen on.

For security reasons, you should ensure that access to this listener is restricted. In most cases, the most secure thing to do is to bind the listener to 127.0.0.1 , which will only allow access from the local machine.

You can configure the diagnostics service using the --diag-addr CLI parameter:

tbot start -c my-config.yaml --diag-addr 127.0.0.1:3001

Or directly within the configuration file using diag_addr :

diag_addr: 127.0 .0 .1 :3001

The diagnostics service exposes the following HTTP endpoints.

The /livez endpoint always returns with a 200 status code. This can be used to determine if the tbot process is running and has not crashed or hung.

If deploying to Kubernetes, we recommend this endpoint is used for your Liveness Probe.

The /readyz endpoint returns the overall health of tbot , including all of its internal and user-defined services. If all services are healthy, it will respond with a 200 status code. If any service is unhealthy, it will respond with a 503 status code.

curl -v http://127.0.0.1:3001/readyz

HTTP/1.1 503 Service Unavailable Content-Type: application/json

{ "status": "unhealthy", "services": { "ca-rotation": { "status": "healthy" }, "heartbeat": { "status": "healthy" }, "identity": { "status": "healthy" }, "aws-roles-anywhere": { "status": "unhealthy", "reason": "access denied to perform action \"read\" on \"workload_identity\"" } } }

If deploying to Kubernetes, we recommend this endpoint is used for your Readiness Probe.

You can also use the /readyz/{service} endpoint to query the health of a specific service.

curl -v http://127.0.0.1:3001/readyz/aws-roles-anywhere

HTTP/1.1 200 OK Content-Type: application/json

{ "status": "healthy" }

By default, tbot generates service names based on their configuration such as the output destination. You can override this by providing your own name in the tbot configuration file.

services: - type: identity name: my-service-123

The /metrics endpoint returns a Prometheus-compatible metrics snapshot.

See Prometheus Metrics below for more information.

These endpoints allow the collection of pprof profiles for debugging purposes. You may be asked by a Teleport engineer to collect these if you are experiencing performance issues.

They will only be enabled if the -d / --debug flag is provided when starting tbot . This is known as debug mode.

The tbot process exposes a number of Prometheus metrics via the /metrics endpoint of the diagnostics service.

In addition to exporting the standard Go runtime metrics, tbot also exports custom metrics that reflect the health and performance of the various configurable services.

When monitoring the health of tbot , there are three categories of metrics you should consider:

The health of the tbot process itself. For example, how much CPU time and memory is it using? These can be strong indicators of overall health and provide early warning signs of potential issues (e.g. memory leaks).

process itself. For example, how much CPU time and memory is it using? These can be strong indicators of overall health and provide early warning signs of potential issues (e.g. memory leaks). The health of the internal services that tbot relies on. For example, has tbot been able to successfully renew its internal identity? If these internal services have become unhealthy, then it is likely that user-defined services within tbot will also become unhealthy.

relies on. For example, has been able to successfully renew its internal identity? If these internal services have become unhealthy, then it is likely that user-defined services within will also become unhealthy. The health of the services you configured within tbot . This will indicate whether tbot has been able to successfully perform its intended functions.

For monitoring the health of the tbot process itself, a large number of metrics are provided by the Go runtime.

For monitoring the health of internal and user-defined services, there are two key metrics:

tbot_task_iterations_failed : the total number of task iterations that have failed. This will have a service label indicating which service within the tbot process the task belongs to.

: the total number of task iterations that have failed. This will have a label indicating which service within the process the task belongs to. tbot_task_iterations_successful : the total number of task iterations that have succeeded. This will also have a service label. This metric is a histogram, and will also indicate the number of retries that were required before the task succeeded. For a perfectly healthy service, you would expect this number of retries to be zero, or close to zero.

These metrics are generated by more than one service within tbot or may be generated by the core supervisor within tbot itself.

Name Description tbot_task_iterations_total The total number of task iterations that have been performed. This will have a service and name label to specify which task. tbot_task_iterations_failed The total number of task iterations that have failed. This will have a service and name label to specify which task. tbot_task_iterations_successful The total number of task iterations that have succeeded. This will have a service and name label to specify which task. This metric is a histogram, and will also indicate the number of retries that were required before the task succeeded. tbot_task_iterations_duration_seconds The duration of the time taken to perform an iteration of the task. This will have a service and name label to specify which task. This metric is a histogram.

These metrics are generated by the SSH multiplexer service.