Teleport Resources

This reference guide lists dynamic resources you can manage with Teleport. For more information on dynamic resources, see our guide to Using Dynamic Resources.
List all connectors:tctl get connectors
Dump a SAML connector called "okta":tctl get saml/okta
Delete a SAML connector called "okta":tctl rm saml/okta
Delete an OIDC connector called "gworkspace":tctl rm oidc/gworkspace
Delete a github connector called "myteam":tctl rm github/myteam
Delete a local user called "admin":tctl rm users/admin
Show all devices:tctl get devices
Fetch a specific device:tctl get devices/<asset-tag>
Fetch the cluster auth preferencestctl get cluster_auth_preference
List of dynamic resources
|Resource Kind
|Description
|user
|A user record in the internal Teleport user DB.
|role
|A role assumed by interactive and non-interactive users.
|connector
|Authentication connectors for Single Sign-On (SSO) for SAML, OIDC and GitHub.
|node
|A registered SSH node. The same record is displayed via
tctl nodes ls.
|windows_desktop
|A registered Windows desktop.
|cluster
|A trusted cluster. See here for more details on connecting clusters together.
|login_rule
|A Login Rule, see the Login Rules guide for more info.
|device
|A Teleport Trusted Device, see the Device Trust guide for more info.
|ui_config
|Configuration for the Web UI served by the Proxy Service.
|vnet_config
|Configuration for the cluster's VNet options.
|cluster_auth_preference
|Configuration for the cluster's auth preferences.
|database_object_import_rule
|Database object import rules.
|autoupdate_config
|Client tools auto-update configuration
|autoupdate_version
|Client tools auto-update target version configuration
|access_monitoring_rule
|Access monitoring rules.
|health_check_config
|Configuration for resource endpoint health checks
|inference_model
|Session summarization AI model configuration
|inference_secret
|Session summarization AI provider secret (API key)
|inference_policy
|Matches sessions to inference models using session kind and other metadata
User
Teleport supports interactive local users, non-interactive local users (bots) and single-sign on users that are represented as a resource.
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: joe
spec:
# roles is a list of roles assigned to this user
roles:
- admin
# status sets user temporarily locked in a Teleport system, for example
# when users exceed predefined amount of failed login attempts
status:
is_locked: false
lock_expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
locked_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# traits are key, list of values pairs assigned to a user resource.
# Traits can be used in role templates as variables.
traits:
logins:
- joe
- root
# expires, if not empty, sets automatic expiry of the resource
expires: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# created_by is a system property that tracks
# identity of the author of this user resource.
created_by:
time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
user:
name: builtin-Admin
Role
Interactive and non-interactive users (bots) assume one or many roles.
Roles govern access to databases, SSH servers, Kubernetes clusters, web services and applications and Windows Desktops.
kind: role
version: v8
metadata:
name: example
description: This is an example role.
spec:
# options specify connection, in case if user has multiple non-default
# conflicting options, teleport chooses the least permissive value.
options:
# max_session_ttl defines the TTL (time to live) of certificates
# issued to the users with this role.
max_session_ttl: 8h
# forward_agent controls whether SSH agent forwarding is allowed
forward_agent: true
# ssh_port_forwarding controls which TCP port forwarding modes are allowed over SSH. This replaces
# the deprecated port_forwarding field, which did not differentiate between remote and local
# port forwarding modes. If you have any existing roles that allow forwarding by enabling the
# legacy port_forwarding field then the forwarding controls configured in ssh_port_forwarding will be
# ignored.
ssh_port_forwarding:
# configures remote port forwarding behavior
remote:
enabled: true
# configures local port forwarding behavior
local:
enabled: true
# ssh_file_copy controls whether file copying (SCP/SFTP) is allowed.
# Defaults to true.
ssh_file_copy: false
# client_idle_timeout determines if SSH sessions to cluster nodes are
# forcefully terminated after no activity from a client (idle client).
# it overrides the global cluster setting. examples: '30m', '1h' or '1h30m'
client_idle_timeout: never
# Determines if the clients will be forcefully disconnected when their
# certificates expire in the middle of an active session.
# It overrides the global cluster setting.
disconnect_expired_cert: false
# max_sessions is the total number of session channels that can be established
# across a single connection. Setting it to 10 matches OpenSSH default behavior.
# (enterprise-only)
max_sessions: 10
# Defines which events are recorded by the BPF-based session recorder.
enhanced_recording:
- command
- disk
- network
# permit_x11_forwarding allows users to use X11 forwarding with openssh
# clients and servers through the proxy
permit_x11_forwarding: true
# device_trust_mode enforces authenticated device access for assigned user of this role.
device_trust_mode: optional|required|required-for-humans|off
# require_session_mfa require per-session MFA for any assigned user of this role
require_session_mfa: true
# mfa_verification_interval optionally defines the maximum duration that can elapse between successive MFA verifications.
# This variable is used to ensure that users are periodically prompted to verify their identity, enhancing
# security by preventing prolonged sessions without re-authentication when using tsh proxy * derivatives.
mfa_verification_interval: 1h
# lock sets locking mode for user of this role,
# valid values are 'strict' or 'best_effort'
lock: strict
# enterprise-only request_access field is 'optional', 'always' or 'reason'. If set to always or reason,
# it instructs tsh or the web UI clients to always create an Access Request. If it is
# set to 'reason', the user will be required to indicate why they are
# generating the Access Request.
request_access: reason
# the 'request_prompt' field can be used to tell the user what should
# be supplied in the request reason field.
request_prompt: Please provide your ticket ID
# enterprise-only max_connections field sets a limit of concurrent sessions within a
# cluster. This setting slows down Teleport performance because it has to track
# connections cluster-wide.
max_connections: 2
# limit number of concurrent Kubernetes sessions per user
max_kubernetes_connections: 1
# Define how Teleport deals with session recording failures, such as a full
# disk error. The value can be set to either 'best_effort' or 'strict'. If
# set to 'strict', the session will terminate immediately. If set to
# 'best_effort', the session won’t be terminated, and the recording will be
# disabled. The configuration is done per service (currently, only 'ssh' is
# supported).
record_session:
# Specify whether or not to record the user's desktop sessions.
# Desktop session recording is enabled if one or more of the user's
# roles has enabled recording. Defaults to true if unspecified.
# Desktop sessions will never be recorded if auth_service.session_recording
# is set to 'off' in teleport.yaml (Auth Service) or if the cluster's
# session_recording_config resource has set 'mode: off'.
desktop: true
# Optional: the default session recording mode to use when a
# protocol-specific mode is not set.
default: best_effort|strict
# Optional: Session recording mode for SSH sessions (Teleport Server
# Access). If not set, the value set on default will be used.
ssh: best_effort|strict
# Specify whether clipboard sharing should be allowed with the
# remote desktop (requires a supported browser or Teleport Connect).
# Defaults to true if unspecified.
# If one or more of the user's roles has disabled the clipboard, then it will be disabled.
desktop_clipboard: true
# Specify whether directory sharing should be allowed from the
# local machine to remote desktop (requires a supported browser or Teleport Connect).
# Defaults to true if unspecified.
# If one or more of the user's roles has disabled directory sharing, then it will be disabled.
desktop_directory_sharing: true
# enterprise-only: when enabled, the source IP that was used to log in is embedded in the user
# certificates, preventing a compromised certificate from being used on another
# network. The default is false.
pin_source_ip: true
# Specify a list of names and associated values to be included in user SSH keys.
# The key type can only be 'ssh' and the mode can only be 'extension'.
# The name and value fields can be arbitrary strings and the value field
# supports variable interpolation.
cert_extensions:
- type: ssh
mode: extension
name: [email protected]
value: '{{ external.github_login }}'
# Controls whether this role supports auto-provisioning of SSH users.
# Options: keep (keep users at session end), insecure-drop (remove user on session end),
# and off (disable host user creation)
create_host_user_mode: keep
# Sets the default shell for auto-provisioned SSH users. An absolute path to a shell or a name
# reachable through the system PATH are both valid values. Only applies when
# create_host_user_mode is not set to off.
create_host_user_default_shell: bash
# Controls whether this role requires automatic database user provisioning.
# Options: off (disable database user auto-provisioning), keep (disables the
# user at session end, removing the roles and locking it), and
# best_effort_drop (try to drop the user at session end, if it doesn't
# succeed, fallback to disabling it).
create_db_user_mode: keep
# The allow section declares a list of resource/verb combinations that are
# allowed for the users of this role. By default, nothing is allowed.
allow:
# The logins array defines the OS/UNIX logins a user is allowed to use.
# both strings and template variables are supported in this field
logins: [root, '{{internal.logins}}']
# Windows logins a user is allowed to use for desktop sessions.
windows_desktop_logins: [Administrator, '{{internal.logins}}']
# node_labels: a user with this role will be allowed to connect to
# SSH nodes with labels matching below.
node_labels:
# literal strings:
'env': 'test'
# the wildcard ('*') means any node
'*': '*'
# a list of alternative options:
'region': ['us-west-1', 'eu-central-1']
# Regular expressions start with ^ and end with $.
# Teleport uses Go's regular expression syntax:
# https://github.com/google/re2/wiki/Syntax
# The list example above can be expressed as:
# 'region': '^us-west-1|eu-central-1$'
'reg': '^us-west-1|eu-central-1$'
# List of host groups the created user will be added to. Any that don't
# already exist are created. Only applies when create_host_user_mode
# is not 'off'.
host_groups: [ubuntu, nginx, other]
# List of entries to include in a temporary sudoers file created in
# `/etc/sudoers.d`. The records are removed on session close.
host_sudoers: [
# This line will allow the login user to run `systemctl restart nginx.service`
# as root without requiring a password. The sudoers entry will be prefixed
# with the logged in username.
"ALL = (root) NOPASSWD: /usr/bin/systemctl restart nginx.service"
]
# kubernetes_groups specifies Kubernetes groups a user with this role will assume.
# You can refer to a SAML/OIDC trait via the 'external' property bag.
# This allows you to specify Kubernetes group membership in an identity manager:
kubernetes_groups: ['system:masters', '{{external.trait_name}}']
# kubernetes_users is an optional field that specifies kubernetes users
# this role can assume.
kubernetes_users: ['IAM#{{external.foo}};']
# kubernetes_labels: a user with this role will be allowed to connect to
# k8s clusters with labels matching below.
kubernetes_labels:
# A user can only access prod environments
'env': 'prod'
# User can access any region in us-west, e.g us-west-1, us-west-2
'region': 'us-west-*'
# Regular expressions start with ^ and end with $.
# Teleport uses Go's regular expression syntax:
# https://github.com/google/re2/wiki/Syntax
# The list example above can be expressed as:
# 'region': '^us-west-1|eu-central-1$'
'cluster_name': '^us.*\.example\.com$'
# kubernetes_resources indicates the Kubernetes resources that a user with
# this role is allowed to access.
kubernetes_resources:
# The resource kind. Teleport currently supports:
# - * (all resources)
# - <arbitrary string> (Resource plural name, e.g. pods, deployments, cronjobs, mycustomresources)
- kind: '*'
# The resource name of the Kubernetes cluster in which to allow access
# to the resources you specify with 'name' and 'kind'.
api_group: '*'
# The name of the Kubernetes namespace in which to allow access the
# resources you specify with 'name' and 'kind'.
# The wildcard character '*' matches any sequence of characters for namespaced
# resource. If set, global resources will not match.
# If the value begins with '^' and ends with '$', the Kubernetes
# Service will treat it as a regular expression.
namespace: '*'
# The name of the resource to allow access to.
# The wildcard character '*' matches any sequence of characters.
# If the value begins with '^' and ends with '$', the Kubernetes
# Service will treat it as a regular expression.
name: '^nginx-[a-z0-9-]+$'
# The verbs that the user is allowed to perform on the resource.
# Teleport currently supports:
# - * (all verbs)
# - get
# - list
# - watch
# - create
# - update
# - patch
# - delete
# - deletecollection
# - exec - allows users to execute commands in a pod
# - portforward - allows users to forward ports from a pod
verbs: ['*']
# Functions transform variables.
db_users: ['{{email.local(external.email)}}']
db_names: ['{{external.db_names}}']
db_labels:
'env': '{{regexp.replace(external.env, "^(staging)$", "$1")}}'
# List of database roles to grant. Mutually exclusive with 'db_permissions'.
db_roles: ['{{external.db_roles}}']
# Grant all possible Postgres permissions for all tables.
# List of database permissions to grant. Mutually exclusive with 'db_roles'.
db_permissions:
- match:
object_kind: table
permissions:
- SELECT
- INSERT
- UPDATE
- DELETE
- TRUNCATE
- REFERENCES
- TRIGGER
# app_labels: a user with this role will be allowed to connect to
# applications with labels matching below.
app_labels:
# A user can only access prod environments
'env': 'prod'
# User can access any region in us-west, e.g us-west-1, us-west-2
'region': 'us-west-*'
# Regular expressions start with ^ and end with $.
# Teleport uses Go's regular expression syntax:
# https://github.com/google/re2/wiki/Syntax
# The list example above can be expressed as:
# 'region': '^us-west-1|eu-central-1$'
'cluster_name': '^us.*\.example\.com$'
# group_labels: a user with this role will be given permissions to the
# underlying user_groups. Services such as the Okta service may use these
# permissions to grant access to external services.
group_labels:
# A user is given group membership to production related groups.
'env': 'prod'
# cluster_labels: a user with this role will be allowed to connect to remote
# clusters with labels matching below.
cluster_labels:
'env': 'prod'
# workload_identity_labels: a user/bot with this role will be allowed to
# issue Workload Identities with labels matching below.
#
# Supports role templating with traits.
workload_identity_labels:
'env': 'prod'
'team': '{{external.team}}'
# node_labels_expression has the same purpose as node_labels but
# supports predicate expressions to configure custom logic.
# A user with this role will be allowed to access nodes if they are in the
# staging environment *or* if they belong to one of the user's own teams.
node_labels_expression: |
labels["env"] == "staging" ||
contains(user.spec.traits["teams"] , labels["team"])
# The below <kind>_labels_expression fields have the same purpose of the
# matching <kind>_labels fields, but support predicate expressions instead
# of label matchers.
app_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
cluster_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
kubernetes_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
db_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
db_service_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
windows_desktop_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
group_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
workload_identity_labels_expression: 'labels["env"] == "staging"'
# aws_role_arns allows a user with this role to assume AWS roles when
# accessing AWS console using UI or AWS API using CLI
aws_role_arns:
- 'arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/ec2-read-only'
- 'arn:aws:iam::1234567890:role/ec2-full-access'
- 'arn:aws:iam::0987654321:role/example-role'
# AWS account and permission set bindings for the Identity Center integration
account_assignments:
- # AWS identity center account ID
account: "<account_id>"
# name of the permission set in AWS
name: AdministratorAccess
# permission set ARN
permission_set: arn:aws:sso:::permissionSet/ssoins-1234/ps-5678 # permission set ARN
# impersonate allows a user with this role to issue certificates on behalf
# of other users and roles matching expressions below
impersonate:
users: ['*']
roles: ['jenkins']
# where is an optional where condition
# further limiting the scope for matching users and roles
where: >
contains(user.spec.traits["group"], impersonate_role.metadata.labels["group"]) &&
contains(user.spec.traits["group"], impersonate_user.metadata.labels["group"])
# review_requests allows a user holding this role
# to approve or deny Access Requests (enterprise-only)
review_requests:
# the reviewer can view and approve or deny access requests for any roles
# listed here
roles: ['dbadmin']
# the reviewer can preview details about resources accessible by any roles
# listed in preview_as_roles when reviewing Resource Access Requests
preview_as_roles: ['dbadmin']
# request allows a user user request roles matching
# expressions below
request:
# the 'roles' list can be a mixture of literals and wildcard matchers
roles: ['common', 'dev-*']
# 'search_as_roles' allows users to search for and request access to
# resources accessible by the listed roles (enterprise-only)
search_as_roles: ['access']
# 'kubernetes_resources' restricts what kinds of Kubernetes resources
# a user can request access to. In the below example, users can
# request only Kubernetes namespaces. Default (when nothing is defined) allows
# access requests to any Kubernetes resource or the entire cluster.
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: "namespace"
# 'reason' defines settings for the reason for the access provided by the user.
reason:
# 'mode' can be either "required" or "optional". Empty string is treated as
# "optional". If a role has the request reason mode set to "required", then reason
# is required for all Access Requests requesting roles or resources allowed by
# this role. It applies only to users who have this role assigned.
mode: "optional"
# thresholds specifies minimum amount of approvers and deniers,
# defaults to 1 for both (enterprise-only)
thresholds:
# requires at least two qualifying approvers and at least one denier.
- approve: 2
deny: 1
# max_duration specifies the maximum duration for which a user can request
# access to a role. The duration can be specified in seconds (s), minutes
# (m), hours (h), or days (d), e.g. 4d, 10h, 30m, 60s.
# The maximum duration is 14 days.
max_duration: 7d
# the 'claims_to_roles' mapping works the same as it does in
# the OIDC connector, with the added benefit that the roles being mapped to
# can also be matchers.
#
# This example leverages Teleport's regular expression support, which allows
# for dynamic mapping from claims. The below mapping says that users with
# claims that match 'projects: product-(.*)' can request roles that match
# '$1-admin', where '$1' is the first capture group in the
# regular expression.
# Example: the 'projects: product-foo' claim allows a user to request the
# 'foo-admin' role
claims_to_roles:
- claim: 'projects'
# matches all group names with a leading 'product-'
value: '^product-(.*)$'
# generates a role name from the value capture
roles: ['$1-admin']
# Teleport can attach annotations to pending Access Requests. These
# annotations may be literals, or be variable interpolation expressions,
# effectively creating a means for propagating selected claims from an
# external identity provider to the plugin system.
annotations:
foo: ['bar']
groups: ['{{external.groups}}']
# Moderated Sessions policy that dictates requirements for starting a session.
require_session_join:
# Defines the name of the policy. The name serves only as an
# identifier in logs and for organisation/categorisation.
- name: Auditor oversight
# Specifies an RBAC predicate that is used to define
# which users count against the required user count of the policy.
filter: 'contains(user.spec.roles, 'auditor')'
# The different session kinds this policy applies to.
kinds: ['k8s', 'ssh']
# A list of session participant modes that a participant must have
# one of in order to count against the policy.
modes: ['moderator']
# The minimum amount of users that need to match the filter expression
# in order to satisfy the policy.
count: 1
# The action to take if a moderator leaves a session, causing the policy to no longer be satisfied.
# This may be either 'terminate' or 'pause'. An empty or unknown value will default to 'terminate'.
on_leave: 'terminate'
# Moderated Sessions policy that dictates the ability to join sessions
join_sessions:
# Defines the name of the policy. The name serves only as an
# identifier in logs and for organisation/categorisation.
- name: Auditor oversight
# Allows one to join sessions created by other users with these roles
roles : ['prod-access']
# The different session kinds this policy applies to.
kinds: ['k8s', 'ssh']
# The list of session participant modes the role may join the session as.
modes: ['moderator', 'observer', 'peer']
# spiffe is a list of SPIFFE IDs that the role holder is allowed to request
# SVIDs for. As long as the request matches one of the blocks within the
# spiffe list, the certificate will be issued.
spiffe:
# The path of the SPIFFE ID that can be requested. This field is
# required for each block. It must begin with a preceding slash and
# should not contain a trailing slash.
- path: "/svc/foo"
# IP SANs that the user can request be included in a SVID along with the
# SPIFFE ID in this block. This field is optional and if omitted,
# the user will not be able to request a SVID with IP SANs.
ip_sans: ["10.0.0.100/32"]
# DNS SANs that the user can request be included in a SVID along with
# the SPIFFE ID in this block. This field is optional and if omitted,
# the user will not be able to request a SVID with DNS SANs.
#
# The '*' wildcard character is supported to indicated one or more of
# any character. For example, '*.example.com' would match
# 'foo.example.com'.
dns_sans: ["foo.svc.example.com"]
# GitHub-related permissions used for proxying Git commands.
github_permissions:
# List of GitHub organizations the user has access to.
- orgs:
- my-org
# mcp: defines MCP servers related permissions.
mcp:
# tools: list of tools allowed for this role.
#
# No tools are allowed if not specified.
# Each entry can be a literal string, a glob pattern, or a regular
# expression (must start with '^' and end with '$'). A wildcard '*' allows
# all tools.
# This value field also supports variable interpolation.
tools:
- search-files
- slack_*
- ^(get|list|read).*$
- "{{internal.mcp_tools}}"
- "{{external.mcp_tools}}"
# rules allow a user holding this role to modify other resources
# matching the expressions below
# supported resources:
# role - role resource
# user - user resource
#
# auth_connector - any auth connector resource
# oidc - OIDC connector resource
# saml - connector resource
# github - GitHub connector resource
#
# trusted_cluster - Trusted cluster resource
# remote_cluster - remote cluster resource
#
# access_request - Access Request resource
# access_plugin_data - allows modifying Access Request plugin data
#
# session - session playback records
# session_tracker - an active session
# instance - a Teleport instance
# event - structured audit logging event
#
# workload_identity - config for Machine & Workload Identity SVIDS
# bot - config for Machine & Workload Identity bots
#
# lock - lock resource.
# network_restrictions - restrictions for SSH sessions
#
# auth_server - Auth Service resource
# proxy - Proxy Service resource
# node - SSH node resource
# app - application resource
# db - database resource
# kube_cluster - Kubernetes cluster resource
# token - provisioning token resource
# cert_authority - certificate authority resource
# git_server - Git server resource
#
# cluster_name - resource that contains the cluster name.
# cluster_config - resource that holds cluster level config
# cluster_auth_preference - type of authentication for this cluster
# session_recording_config - resource for session recording config
# cluster_audit_config - resource that holds cluster audit config
# cluster_networking_config - resource that holds cluster networking config
rules:
- resources: [role]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
- resources: [auth_connector]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
- resources: [session]
verbs: [list, read]
- resources: [trusted_cluster]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
- resources: [event]
verbs: [list, read]
- resources: [user]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
- resources: [token]
verbs: [list, create, read, update, delete]
# The deny section uses the identical format as the 'allow' section.
# The deny rules always override allow rules.
deny: {}
Role versions
There are currently six supported role versions:
v3,
v4,
v5,
v6,
v7, and
v8.
Different role versions may have varying RBAC applied to resources.
kubernetes_resource
Versions 5, 6, 7 and 8 of the Teleport role resource have different behaviors when accessing Kubernetes resources.
Roles not granting Kubernetes access are equivalent in the four versions.
Roles v5 and v6 can only restrict actions on pods (e.g. executing in them).
Role v7 supports restricting some common resource kinds (
see the
kubernetes_resource documentation
for a complete list).
Role v8 supports restricting all resource kinds, including CRDs. It also changes the format of the
kind field.
When no
kubernetes_resource is set:
- Roles v5, v7 and v8 grant all access by default
- Roles v6 blocks pod execution by default, this was reverted by roles v7 to improve the user experience.
|Allow rule
|Role v5
|Role v6
|Role v7
|Role v8
kubernetes_groups:
|❌ no access
|❌ no access
|❌ no access
|❌ no access
kubernetes_groups:
|✅ full access to
dev clusters
|❌ cannot exec in pods
✅ can access other
resources like
secrets
|✅ full access to
dev clusters
|✅ full access to
dev clusters
kubernetes_groups:
|✅ can exec in pods in
foo
✅ can access
secrets in all namespaces.
❌ cannot exec in other namespaces
|✅ can exec in pods in
foo
✅ can access
secrets in all namespaces.
❌ cannot exec in other namespaces
|✅ can exec in pods in
foo
❌ cannot access
secrets in all namespaces
❌ cannot exec in other namespaces
|⚠️ invalid, v8 uses plural
kubernetes_groups:
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|✅ can exec in pods in
foo
✅ can access
secrets in
foo
❌ cannot exec in other namespaces
❌ cannot access
secrets in other namespaces
❌ cannot access
configmaps in
foo
|⚠️ invalid, v8 uses plural
kubernetes_groups:
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|✅ full access in namespace
foo including all its resources
❌ cannot access other namespaces
❌ cannot access cluster-wide resources
|⚠️ invalid, v8 uses plural
kubernetes_groups:
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|✅ full access in namespace
foo including all its resources
❌ cannot access other namespaces
✅ full access to cluster-wide resources
|⚠️ invalid, v8 requires api_group for '*' kind
kubernetes_groups:
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|✅ full access to
dev clusters
|⚠️ invalid, v8 requires api_group for '*' kind
kubernetes_groups:
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|⚠️ not supported
|✅ can exec in pods in
foo
✅ can access
deployments in
foo
❌ cannot exec in other namespaces
❌ cannot access
deployments in other namespaces
❌ cannot access
configmaps in
foo
saml_idp_service_provider
SAML IdP role option
spec.idp.saml.enabled: true/false is only supported in role version 7 and below.
See SAML IdP reference to learn how the RBAC is applied to
the
saml_idp_service_provider resource starting role version 8.
Windows desktops
In most cases, Teleport will register
windows_desktop resources automatically
based on static hosts in your configuration file or via LDAP-based discovery.
You can also use dynamic
registration using
dynamic_windows_desktop resources. This can be useful for managing inventories
of hosts that are not joined to an Active Directory domain.
There are a few important considerations to keep in mind when registering desktops this way:
- The desktop's
addrcan be a hostname or IP address, and should include the RDP port (typically 3389).
- If you intend to log in to the desktop with local Windows users you must set
non_ad: true. If you intend to log in with Active Directory users, leave
non_adunset (or false), and specify the Active Directory domain in the
domainfield.
Login Rules
Login rules contain logic to transform SSO user traits during login.
kind: login_rule
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique name for the Login Rule in the cluster.
name: example
# expires is optional and usually should not be set for deployed login
# rules, but it can be useful to set an expiry a short time in the future
# while testing new Login Rules to prevent potentially locking yourself out of
# your teleport cluster.
# expires: "2023-01-31T00:00:00-00:00"
spec:
# priority can be used to order the evaluation of multiple Login Rules within
# a cluster.
#
# Login Rules with lower numbered priorities will be applied first, followed
# by rules with priorities in increasing order. In case of a tie, Login Rules
# with the same priority will be ordered by a lexicographical sort of their
# names.
#
# The default value is 0, the supported range is -2147483648 to 2147483647
# (inclusive).
priority: 0
# If set, traits_map will determine the traits of all users who log in to the
# cluster.
#
# This is a YAML map where the key must be a static string which will be the
# final trait key, and the value is a list of predicate expressions which each
# must evaluate to a set of strings. The final trait will be set to the union
# of the resulting string sets of all predicate expressions for that trait
# key.
#
# traits_map must contain the complete set of desired traits. Any external
# traits not found here will not be included in the user's certificates.
#
# Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
traits_map:
groups:
- external.groups
logins:
- strings.lower(external.username)
# traits_expression is a string holding a single predicate expression which
# must evaluate to a dict. This will set all user's traits during login.
#
# Exactly one of traits_map or traits_expression must be set.
traits_expression: |
external.put("logins", strings.lower(external.logins))
Database object import rule
Database object import rule define the labels to be applied to database objects imported into Teleport.
See Database Access Controls for more details.
kind: db_object_import_rule
metadata:
name: my_custom_rule
spec:
# Priority determines how important the rule is, with lower number indicating lower priority.
# In case of conflicts, when the same label is applied by two rules,
# the label applied by rule with higher priority wins.
priority: 123
# database_labels is a filter specifying which database resources are in scope of this rule.
database_labels:
- name: 'env'
values:
- 'test'
- 'staging'
- name: 'dept'
values:
- '*'
# Each mapping, if matched, introduces a set of labels applied to database object.
# Database objects without labels are not imported.
mappings:
- add_labels:
# the following properties are supported; 'obj' stands for 'database object'.
database: '{{obj.database}}'
object_kind: '{{obj.object_kind}}'
name: '{{obj.name}}'
protocol: '{{obj.protocol}}'
schema: '{{obj.schema}}'
database_service_name: '{{obj.database_service_name}}'
# you may use fixed strings or mix with templates
fixed: const_value
template: 'foo-{{obj.name}}'
# match adds objects to be imported; it cannot be empty.
match:
# list of all table names
table_names:
- 'fixed_table_name'
- 'partial_wildcard_*'
# scope reduces scope of import; it may be empty.
scope:
database_names:
- Widget*
schema_names:
- public
- secret
# Additional mappings can be added here.
- add_labels:
confidential: true
match:
table_names:
- '*'
scope:
schema_names:
- secret
version: v1
Device
Device contains information identifying a trusted device.
kind: device
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique random identifier for the device in the cluster.
name: 5ff09619-527c-4a17-973f-cd9cd5c93990
spec:
# asset_tag is a user controlled identifier for the device. This is usually a device serial number.
asset_tag: HD6M74XNCK
# collected_data is a list of data recently collected from the device.
# Each list item is an object containing event and device metadata..
collected_data:
# collect_time is the device-recorded timestamp of when the data was collected.
- collect_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.312862Z"
# os_type is the operating system type of the device.
os_type: macos
# record_time is the Teleport-recorded timestamp of when the data was received.
record_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.396471Z"
# serial_number is the serial number of the device, usually matching the asset tag.
serial_number: HD6M74XNCK
# create_time is a timestamp of when the device was created and enrolled with Teleport.
create_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:20.87721Z"
# update_time is a timestamp of when the device was last updated.
update_time: "2023-02-22T21:04:26.396471Z"
# os_type is the operating system type of the device.
# This must be one of "linux", "windows", or "macos".
os_type: macos
# credential is the device credential used by the device to authenticate with Teleport.
credential:
# id is the unique identifier of the credential.
id: ebe41e2b-5dbb-40a0-82fb-cded7d3373dd
# public_key_der is the base64-encoded DER-formatted public part of the asymmetric keypair used to verify authenticity.
public_key_der: MFkwEwYHKoZIzj0CAQYIKoZIzj0DAQcDQgAEhO73Q5+DWIg9nXFc/Nv38cI9iog9nnlwDmdtZXBtRNc6P0WajDG3cWn3NWttkHTKDSxywOOmupliKA8q1VxvfQ==
# enroll_status is the current enrollment status of the device.
# This must be one of "enrolled", "not_enrolled", or "unspecified".
enroll_status: enrolled
UI config
Global configuration options for the Web UI served by the Proxy Service. This resource is not set by default, which means a
tctl get ui will result in an error if used before this resource has been set.
kind: ui_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: ui-config
spec:
# The amount of scrollback in the terminal. Scrollback is the amount of
# rows that are retained when lines are scrolled beyond the initial
# viewport. Does not apply to session recording view.
scrollback_lines: 1000
# Which resources should be shown in the web UI resources page resources the user
# has access to, and resources the user can request access to. By default, both types
# are included. If you wish for users to only see resources they have access to, set
# this to "accessible_only".
show_resources: 'requestable'
VNet config
Cluster-specific options VNet should use when setting up connections to resources from this cluster.
See VNet for more details.
kind: vnet_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: vnet-config
spec:
# The range to use when assigning IP addresses to resources.
# It can be changed in case of conflicts with other software
# deployed on end user devices. Defaults to "100.64.0.0/10".
ipv4_cidr_range: "100.64.0.0/10"
# Extra DNS zones that VNet should capture DNS queries for.
# Set them if your TCP apps use custom public_addr.
# Requires DNS TXT record to be set on the domains,
# see the guide linked above. Empty by default.
custom_dns_zones:
- suffix: company.test
Cluster maintenance config
Global configuration options for the agents enrolled into automatic updates (v1).
cluster_maintenance_config configures Managed Updates v1,
which are currently supported but will be superseded by Managed Updates v2.
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources further down
configure Managed Updates v2.
kind: cluster_maintenance_config
spec:
agent_upgrades:
# Maintenance window start hour in UTC.
# The maintenance window lasts 1 hour.
utc_start_hour: 2
# Week days when maintenance is allowed
# Possible values are:
# - Short names: Sun, Mon, Tue, Wed, Thu, Fri, Sat
# - Long names: Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday
weekdays:
- Mon
- Wed
- Fri
Cluster auth preferences
Global cluster configuration options for authentication.
metadata:
name: cluster-auth-preference
spec:
# Sets the list of allowed second factors for the cluster.
# Possible values: "otp", "webauthn", and "sso".
# Defaults to ["otp"].
second_factors: ["webauthn", "otp"]
# second_factors is the list of allowed second factors for the cluster.
# Possible values: "on", "otp" and "webauthn"
# If "on" is set, all MFA protocols are supported.
#
# Prefer setting second_factors instead.
#second_factor: "webauthn"
# The name of the OIDC or SAML connector. if this is not set, the first connector in the backend is used.
connector_name: ""
# webauthn is the settings for server-side Web authentication support.
webauthn:
# rp_id is the ID of the Relying Party.
# It should be set to the domain name of the Teleport installation.
#
# IMPORTANT: rp_id must never change in the lifetime of the cluster, because
# it's recorded in the registration data on the WebAuthn device. If the
# ri_id changes, all existing WebAuthn key registrations will become invalid
# and all users who use WebAuthn as the second factor will need to
# re-register.
rp_id: teleport.example.com
# Allow list of device attestation CAs in PEM format.
# If present, only devices whose attestation certificates match the
# certificates specified here may be registered (existing registrations are
# unchanged).
# If supplied in conjunction with `attestation_denied_cas`, then both
# conditions need to be true for registration to be allowed (the device
# MUST match an allowed CA and MUST NOT match a denied CA).
# By default all devices are allowed.
attestation_allowed_cas: []
# Deny list of device attestation CAs in PEM format.
# If present, only devices whose attestation certificates don't match the
# certificates specified here may be registered (existing registrations are
# unchanged).
attestation_denied_cas: []
# Enforce per-session MFA or PIV-hardware key restrictions on user login sessions.
# Possible values: true, false, "hardware_key", "hardware_key_touch".
# Defaults to false.
require_session_mfa: false
# Sets whether connections with expired client certificates will be disconnected.
disconnect_expired_cert: false
# Sets whether headless authentication is allowed.
# Headless authentication requires WebAuthn.
# Defaults to true if webauthn is configured.
allow_headless: false
# Sets whether local auth is enabled alongside any other authentication
# type.
allow_local_auth: true
# Sets whether passwordless authentication is allowed.
# Requires Webauthn to work.
allow_passwordless: false
# Sets the message of the day for the cluster.
message_of_the_day: ""
# idp is a set of options related to accessing IdPs within Teleport. Requires Teleport Enterprise
idp:
# options related to the Teleport SAML IdP.
saml:
# enables access to the Teleport SAML IdP.
enabled: true
# locking_mode is the cluster-wide locking mode default.
# Possible values: "strict" or "best_effort"
locking_mode: best_effort
# default_session_ttl defines the default TTL (time to live) of certificates
# issued to the users on this cluster.
default_session_ttl: "12h"
# The type of authentication to use for this cluster.
# Possible values: "local", "oidc", "saml" and "github"
type: local
stable_unix_user_config:
# If set to true, SSH instances will use the same UID for each given
# username when automatically creating users.
enabled: false
# The range of UIDs (including both ends) used for automatic UID assignment.
first_uid: 90000
last_uid: 95000
version: v2
Bot
Bot resources define a Machine ID Bot identity and its access.
Find out more on the Machine ID configuration reference.
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
# name is a unique identifier for the bot in the cluster.
name: robot
spec:
# roles is a list of roles that the bot should be able to generate credentials
# for.
roles:
- editor
# traits controls the traits applied to the Bot user. These are fed into the
# role templating system and can be used to grant a specific Bot access to
# specific resources without the creation of a new role.
traits:
- name: logins
values:
- root
Auto-update config
Configuration options for Teleport Agent and client tools Managed Updates (v2).
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources configure Managed
Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.
cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1
which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.
kind: autoupdate_config
metadata:
# autoupdate_config is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-config`.
name: autoupdate-config
spec:
agents:
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_version.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_version)
mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents. Applies to every group.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
# schedules define groups of agents with different update times.
# Currently, only the regular schedule is configurable.
schedules:
regular:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_hour of the update, in UTC
start_hour: 4
# days that the update may occur on
# Days are not configurable for most Enterprise cloud-hosted users.
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
# Default: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
- name: production
start_hour: 5
# wait_hours ensures that the group executes at least a specific number of hours
# after the previous group. Only valid for the halt-on-error schedule.
# Default: 0
wait_hours: 24
tools:
# mode allows users to enable or disable client tool updates at the
# cluster level. Disable client tool automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place.
# Possible values: "enabled" or "disabled"
# Default: "disabled"
mode: enabled
See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.
Auto-update version
Allows cluster administrators to manage versions used for agent and client tools Managed Updates.
The
autoupdate_config and
autoupdate_version resources configure Managed
Updates v2 and Managed Updates v1.
cluster_maintenance_config above configures only Managed Updates v1
which are currently supported but will be deprecated in a future version.
This resource is not editable for cloud-managed Teleport Enterprise to ensure that all of your clients receive security patches and remain compatible with your cluster.
kind: autoupdate_version
metadata:
# autoupdate_version is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-version`.
name: autoupdate-version
spec:
agents:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
# Default: "regular"
schedule: regular
# mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
# Default: "disabled" (unless specified in autoupdate_config)
mode: enabled
tools:
# target_version is the semver version of client tools the cluster will advertise.
# Client tools such as tsh and tctl will update to this version at login if the
# mode set in autoupdate_config is set to enabled.
# Default: cluster version
target_version: v17.2.1
See Teleport Client Tool Managed Updates and Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.
Auto-update agent rollout
Allows cluster administrators to view the current agent rollout for Teleport Agent Managed Updates (v2).
This resource should not be edited by humans.
kind: autoupdate_agent_rollout
metadata:
# autoupdate_agent_rollout is a singleton resource. There can be only one instance
# of this resource in the Teleport cluster, and it must be named `autoupdate-agent-rollout`.
name: autoupdate-agent-rollout
spec:
# start_version is the version used to install new agents before their
# group's scheduled update time. Agents never update to the start_version
# automatically, but may be required to via "teleport-update update --now".
start_version: v17.2.0
# target_version is the version that agents update to during their group's
# scheduled update time. New agents also use this version after their group's
# scheduled update time.
target_version: v17.2.1
# schedule used to roll out updates.
# The regular schedule is defined in the autoupdate_config resource.
# The immediate schedule updates all agents to target_version immediately.
# Possible values: "regular" or "immediate"
schedule: regular
# autoupdate_mode allows users to enable, disable, or suspend agent updates at the
# cluster level. Disable agent automatic updates only if self-managed
# updates are in place. This value may also be set in autoupdate_config.
# If set in both places, disabled overrides suspended, which overrides enabled.
# Possible values: "enabled", "disabled", "suspended"
autoupdate_mode: enabled
# strategy used to roll out updates to agents.
# The halt-on-error strategy ensures that groups earlier in the schedule are
# given the opportunity to update to the target_version before groups that are
# later in the schedule. (Currently, the schedule must be stopped manually by
# setting the mode to "suspended" or "disabled". In the future, errors will be
# detected automatically).
# The time-based strategy ensure that each group updates within a defined
# time window, with no dependence between groups.
# Possible values: "halt-on-error" or "time-based"
# Default: "halt-on-error"
strategy: halt-on-error
# maintenance_window_duration configures the duration after the start_hour
# when updates may occur. Only valid for the time-based strategy.
# maintenance_window_duration: 1h
status:
# groups contains the status for each group in the currently executing schedule.
groups:
# name of each group, configured locally via "teleport-update enable --group"
- name: staging
# start_time of the group
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the group
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
# last_update_time of this group's status
last_update_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# last_update_reason of this group's status
last_update_reason: "new version"
# days that the update may occur on, from autoupdate_config
# Possible values: "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu", "Fri", "Sat", "Sun", and "*"
config_days: [ "Mon", "Tue", "Wed", "Thu" ]
# start_hour of the update, in UTC, from autoupdate_config
config_start_hour: 4
- name: production
# ...
# config_wait_hours is specific number of hours after the previous group that this
# group may execute after, from autoupdate_config.
config_wait_hours: 24
# start_time of the rollout
start_time: 0001-01-01T00:00:00Z
# state of the entire rollout
# Possible values: unstarted, active, done, rolledback
state: active
See Teleport Agent Managed Updates for more details.
Auto-update agent report
This is an internal resource used by the Auth service to track which agent is running which version and decide if the update can progress.
This resource should not be edited by humans.
kind: autoupdate_agent_report
version: v1
metadata:
# Instance ID of the auth that generated the report.
name: auth1
spec:
# When the report was generated.
timestamp: 2025-05-28T11:22:41.924956-04:00
# Map of the agent groups seen by the auth.
groups:
dev:
# Map of the agent versions seen for this group by the auth.
versions:
"1.2.3":
# Number of registered agents with this version.
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 2
"1.2.5":
count: 34
stage:
versions:
"1.2.3":
count: 15
"1.2.4":
count: 125
prod:
versions:
"1.2.5":
count: 1543
# List of agents omitted from the report.
omitted:
- count: 120
reason: "version is pinned"
- count: 12
reason: "managed update v1 updater does not support agent reports"
- count: 42
reason: "updater version predates agent report"
Access monitoring rule
Access monitoring rules allows cluster administrators to monitor Access Requests and apply notification routing and automatic review rules.
kind: access_monitoring_rule
version: v1
metadata:
name: example_rule
spec:
# subjects specifies the kinds of subjects to monitor.
# Possible values: "access_request"
subjects:
- access_request
# condition specifies the conditions that should be met to apply the access
# monitoring rule. The condition accepts a predicate expression which must
# evaluate to a boolean value.
#
# This condition would be satisfied if:
# - `access` role is requested
# - all requested resources have the label `env: dev`
# - requesting user has the `team: dev` user trait.
condition: |-
contains_all(set("access"), access_request.spec.roles) &&
access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection["env"].contains("dev") &&
contains_any(user.traits["team"], set("dev"))
# Optional: desired_state specifies the desired reconciled state of the access
# request after the rule is applied. This field must be set to "reviewed" to
# enable automatic reviews.
# Possible values: "reviewed".
desired_state: reviewed
# Optional: automatic_review configures the automatic review rules.
automatic_review:
# integration specifies the name of an external integration source used to
# help determine if a requesting user satisfies the rule conditions.
# Use "builtin" to specify no external integration.
# Possible values: "builtin"
integration: builtin
# decision determines whether to automatically approve or deny the
# access request.
# Possible values: "APPROVED" or "DENIED"
decision: APPROVED
# Optional: notification configures notification routing rules.
notification:
# name specifies the external integration to which the notifications should
# be routed.
# Possible values: "email", "discord", "slack", "pagerduty", "jira",
# "mattermost", "msteams", "opsgenie", "servicenow", "datadog"
name: email
# recipients specifies the list of recipients to be notified when the
# access monitoring rule is applied.
recipients:
- [email protected]
Accepted fields within the condition predicate expression:
|Field
|Description
|access_request.spec.roles
|The set of roles requested.
|access_request.spec.suggested_reviewers
|The set of reviewers specified in the request.
|access_request.spec.system_annotations
|A map of system annotations on the request.
|access_request.spec.user
|The requesting user.
|access_request.spec.request_reason
|The request reason.
|access_request.spec.creation_time
|The creation time of the request.
|access_request.spec.expiry
|The expiry time of the request.
|access_request.spec.resource_labels_intersection
|A map containing the intersection of all requested resource labels.
|access_request.spec.resource_labels_union
|A map containing the union of all requested resource labels.
|user.traits
|A map of traits of the requesting user.
See Predicate Language for more details.
Health check config
Configuration for resource endpoint health checks.
Currently, health checks can only be configured for database endpoints.
kind: health_check_config
version: v1
metadata:
name: example
description: Example healthcheck configuration
spec:
# interval is the time between each health check. Default 30s.
interval: 30s
# timeout is the health check connection establishment timeout. Default 5s.
timeout: 5s
# healthy_threshold is the number of consecutive passing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "healthy". Default 2.
healthy_threshold: 2
# unhealthy_threshold is the number of consecutive failing health checks
# after which a target's health status becomes "unhealthy". Default 1.
unhealthy_threshold: 1
# match is used to select resources that these settings apply to.
# Resources are matched by label selectors and at least one label selector
# must be set.
# If multiple `health_check_config` resources match the same resource, then
# the matching health check configs are sorted by name and only the first
# config applies.
match:
# db_labels matches database labels. An empty value is ignored.
# If db_labels_expression is also set, then the match result is the logical
# AND of both.
db_labels:
- name: env
values:
- dev
- staging
# db_labels_expression is a label predicate expression to match databases.
# An empty value is ignored.
# If db_labels is also set, then the match result is the logical AND of both.
db_labels_expression: 'labels["owner"] == "database-team"'
See predicate language label expressions for more info about using predicate language to match resource labels.
Inference model
Configuration of a language model that specifies which third-party inference provider should be accessed and contains both general and provider-specific options that control session recording summarization. Multiple models can be configured.
kind: inference_model
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-model
spec:
# openai tells Teleport to use OpenAI for summarizing session recordings
# using this model. Currently this is the only option.
openai:
# openai_model_id is the provider-specific model name. If this model
# connects to a real OpenAI API, this needs to be a valid OpenAI model
# name. If it connects to an OpenAI-compatible proxy, this ID is whatever
# the public model name is used by that particular proxy. Required.
openai_model_id: gpt-4o
# temperature is an optional temperature of the model. Defaults to whatever
# is the model's default.
temperature: 0.4
# api_key_secret_ref is a name of an inference_secret resource containing
# the OpenAI API key (in case of direct connection to OpenAI) or other
# secret required to authenticate against an LLM proxy. Required.
api_key_secret_ref: example-openai-key
# base_url allows changing the base URL to point Teleport to an alternate
# OpenAI-compatible API, e.g. a proxy. Optional, defaults to the public
# OpenAI API endpoint.
base_url: "http://my-llm-proxy:4000/"
# max_session_length_bytes is the maximum length of a session recording to be
# processed using this model configuration. Setting it protects from
# incurring additional cost from summarization attempts that fail because of
# the model's context window limit. Optional, defaults to 200kB.
max_session_length_bytes: 235000
Inference secret
A secret, such as OpenAI API key or LiteLLM master key, that is used along with
an
inference_model. Multiple inference models can use the same secret.
Inference secret resources can be listed and retrieved, but their values will
be stripped from the payload to protect them from leaking outside.
kind: inference_secret
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-openai-key
spec:
# value is the secret value, e.g. an OpenAI key.
value: "************************************"
Inference policy
Controls which sessions are going to be summarized and which model will be used to summarize them. There can be multiple policies defined; multiple policies can also share the same model.
kind: inference_policy
version: v1
metadata:
name: example-policy
spec:
# kinds indicate which kinds of sessions will match this policy. Required.
# Supported values: 'ssh', 'k8s', 'db'.
kinds: ['ssh', 'db']
# model is the name of the inference_model resource containing provider and
# model configuration. Required.
model: example-model
# filter is an additional filter that the sessions need to match to be
# matched by this policy. Optional, defaults to matching all sessions of
# given kind.
filter: 'equals(resource.metadata.labels["env"], "prod")'
See Predicate Language for more details on the filter expressions.