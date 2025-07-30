Version: 19.x (unreleased)

MCP Access Reference

This guide describes interfaces and options for interacting with the Teleport Application Service for MCP access, including the static configuration file for the teleport binary, and tsh mcp commands.

Warning Backing up production instances, environments, and/or settings before making permanent modifications is encouraged as a best practice. Doing so allows you to roll back to an existing state if needed.

The following snippet shows the full YAML configuration of an Application Service appearing in the teleport.yaml configuration file:

app_service: enabled: true mcp_demo_server: true apps: - name: "mcp-everything" description: "Example Everything MCP server" labels: env: "prod" mcp: command: "docker" args: [ "run" , "-i" , "--rm" , "mcp/everything" ] run_as_host_user: "docker"

The MCP server resources are registered as app resources in the Teleport backend. Here is the spec of MCP server resources managed by tctl resource command:

kind: app version: v3 metadata: name: everything description: The Everything MCP server labels: env: local spec: mcp: command: "docker" args: [ "run" , "-i" , "--rm" , "mcp/everything" ] run_as_host_user: "docker"

This section shows CLI commands relevant for MCP access.

Lists available MCP servers.

tsh mcp ls tsh mcp ls --search foo,bar tsh mcp ls key1=value1,key2=value2 tsh mcp ls --format json | jq -r '.[].metadata.name'

Flag Description --search List of comma separated search keywords or phrases enclosed in quotations (e.g. --search=foo,bar,"some phrase" ). --query Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes. (e.g. --query='labels["key1"] == "value1" && labels["key2"] != "value2"') . --format Format output ( text , json , yaml ).

Print client configuration details or update the configuration directly.

tsh mcp config my-mcp-server-app tsh mcp config --all --client-config=claude tsh mcp config --labels env=dev --client-config=my-config.json`

Flag Description --all Select all MCP servers. Mutually exclusive with --labels or --query . --labels List of comma separated labels to filter by labels (e.g. key1=value1,key2=value2). --query Query by predicate language enclosed in single quotes. (e.g. --query='labels["key1"] == "value1" && labels["key2"] != "value2"') . --client-config If specified, update the specified client config. claude for default Claude Desktop config, or specify a JSON file path. Can also be set with environment variable TELEPORT_MCP_CLIENT_CONFIG .", --json-format Format the JSON file ( pretty , compact , auto , none ). auto saves in compact if the file is already compact, otherwise pretty. Can also be set with environment variable TELEPORT_MCP_CONFIG_JSON_FORMAT . Default is auto .",

Used by AI tools such as Claude Desktop to connect to an MCP server via Teleport.

tip tsh mcp config can print sample configuration or update your AI tools directly. This eliminates the need to manually construct the tsh mcp connect command.

tsh mcp connect mcp-everything