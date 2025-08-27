Machine & Workload Identity Use Cases
Machine & Workload Identity can work together to create a comprehensive security model. Machines can securely access resources while workloads communicate securely with each other and external services, all managed through Teleport's infrastructure identity platform.
CI/CD pipeline with end-to-end authentication
A CI/CD system securely deploys services to Kubernetes and establishes secure communication channels between them. The pipeline authenticates through the Teleport Proxy Service to deploy to Kubernetes and receives credentials to interact with cloud APIs (e.g., to push container images)
Cloud-native application with third-party API access
These examples illustrate how Machine & Workload Identity enable secure, scalable API access for cloud-native applications running in Kubernetes:
- Monitoring and observability exporters: Custom exporters or telemetry agents in the cluster send metrics and traces to platforms like Datadog, New Relic, or Grafana Cloud. Machine & Workload Identity replaces static API keys with short-lived credentials tied to the exporter's identity, improving security and auditability.
- Data processing pipelines: A Kubernetes-based ETL application pulls data from external sources like AWS S3, processes it, and pushes results to third-party analytics or storage platforms. Each workload uses a SPIFFE identity to authenticate securely via JWT or mTLS, eliminating static credentials.
- Customer support automation: A Kubernetes-based support app consumes internal service data and interacts with systems like Zendesk or Salesforce. Machine ID uses short-lived certificates to ensure API calls originate only from authorized workloads, enabling fine-grained access control and complete auditability.
Zero Trust security implementation
A Zero Trust strategy is applied across workloads and automation:
- Automation scripts authenticate through the Teleport Proxy Service to perform infrastructure tasks
- Workloads authenticate using short-lived, cryptographically verifiable identities
- Security teams use Teleport's unified audit logs to trace all identity activity
Identity-based communication without shared secrets
Zero-trust, identity-based communication without shared secrets are rotated automatically without human involvement.
Instead of managing static credentials (e.g., API keys, database passwords), workloads authenticate using short-lived X.509 certificates or JWTs compatible with the SPIFFE/SPIRE standard.
- The service issues new identities to workloads on a regular schedule, dynamically issued by Teleport's Auth Service and rotate automatically
- All identity issuance and usage is recorded in audit logs