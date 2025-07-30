Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Deploying Machine ID with Bound Keypair Joining Report an issue with this page

In this guide, you will install Machine & Workload Identity's agent, tbot , on an arbitrary host using Bound Keypair Joining. This host could be a bare-metal machine, a VM, a container, or any other host - the only requirement is that the host has persistent storage.

Bound Keypair Joining is an improved alternative to secret-based join methods and can function as a drop-in replacement. It is more secure than static token joining, and is more flexible than ephemeral token joining with renewable certificates: when its certificates expire, it can perform an automated recovery to ensure the bot can rejoin even after an extended outage.

Note that platform-specific join methods may be available that are better suited to your environment; refer to the deployment guides for a full list of options.

With Bound Keypair Joining, Machine & Workload Identity bots generate a unique keypair which is persistently stored in their internal data directory. Teleport is then configured to trust this public key for future joining attempts.

Later, when the bot attempts to join the cluster, Teleport issues it a challenge that can only be completed using its private key. The bot returns the solved challenge, attesting to its own identity, and is conditionally allowed to join the cluster. This process is repeated for every join attempt, but if the bot has been offline long enough for its certificates to expire, it is additionally forced to perform an automatic recovery to join again.

As self attestation is inherently less secure than the external verification that would be provided by a cloud provider like AWS or a dedicated TPM, Bound Keypair Joining enforces a number of additional checks to prevent abuse, including:

Join state verification to ensure the keypair cannot be usefully shared or duplicated

Certificate generation counter checks to ensure regular bot certificates cannot be usefully shared or duplicated

Configurable limits on how often - if at all - bots may be allowed to automatically recover using this keypair

An important benefit to Bound Keypair Joining is that all joining restrictions can be reconfigured at any time, and bots that expire or go offline can be recovered by making a server-side exemption without any client-side intervention.

Refer to the admin guide for further details on how this join method works.

A running Teleport cluster version 18.1.0 or above.

The tsh and tctl clients.

and clients. To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

, then verify that you can run commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions. This guide assumes the bot host has mutable persistent storage for internal bot data. While it is possible to use Bound Keypair Joining can on immutable hosts (like CI runs), doing so will reduce security guarantees; see the admin guide for further information.

This step is completed on the bot host.

First, tbot needs to be installed on the host that you wish to use Machine ID on.

Download and install the appropriate Teleport package for your platform:

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

This step is completed on your local machine.

Next, you need to create a Bot. A Bot is a Teleport identity for a machine or group of machines. Like users, bots have a set of roles and traits which define what they can access.

Create bot.yaml :

kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: example spec: roles: []

Make sure you replace example with a unique, descriptive name for your Bot.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create bot.yaml

This step is completed on your local machine.

In this guide, we'll demonstrate joining a bot using a registration secret: this is a one-time use secret the bot can provide to Teleport to authenticate its first join. Once authenticated, the bot automatically generates a keypair and registers its public key with Teleport for use in all future join attempts.

Create token-example.yaml :

kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: example spec: roles: [ Bot ] bot_name: example join_method: bound_keypair bound_keypair: recovery: mode: standard limit: 1

Replace example in spec.bot_name with the name of the bot you created in the second step.

For this example, we don't need to set any additional options for the bound keypair token. We've allowed a single recovery attempt, which will be used to allow the bot's initial join, and Teleport will generate a registration secret automatically when the token is created as we have not preregistered a public key to use.

Onboarding Options This example makes use of registration secrets to authenticate the initial join. If desired, it is also possible to generate a key on the bot host first and register it with Teleport out-of-band, avoiding the need to copy secrets between hosts. To learn more about preregistering public keys and Bound Keypair Joining's other onboarding and recovery options, refer to the Reference and Admin Guide.

Use tctl to apply this file:

tctl create -f token-example.yaml

Next, retrieve the generated registration secret, which will be needed for the next step:

tctl get token/example --format=json | jq -r '.[0].status.bound_keypair.registration_secret'

This assumes jq is installed. If not, run tctl get token/example and inspect the .status.bound_keypair.registration_secret field.

This step is completed on the bot host.

Create /etc/tbot.yaml :

version: v2 proxy_server: example.teleport.sh:443 onboarding: join_method: bound_keypair token: example bound_keypair: registration_secret: SECRET storage: type: directory path: /var/lib/teleport/bot outputs: []

Replace the following:

example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy.

with the address of your Teleport Proxy. example with the name of the token created in the previous step, if you changed it from example .

with the name of the token created in the previous step, if you changed it from . SECRET with the registration secret retrieved in the previous step.

Now, you must decide if you want to run tbot as a daemon or in one-shot mode.

In daemon mode, tbot runs continually, renewing the short-lived credentials for the configured outputs on a fixed interval. This is often combined with a service manager (such as systemd) in order to run tbot in the background. This is the default behaviour of tbot .

In one-shot mode, tbot generates short-lived credentials and then exits. This is useful when combining tbot with scripting (such as in CI/CD) as it allows further steps to be dependent on tbot having succeeded. It is important to note that the credentials will expire if not renewed and to ensure that the TTL for the certificates is long enough to cover the length of the CI/CD job.

By default, tbot will run in daemon mode. However, this must then be configured as a service within the service manager on the Linux host. The service manager will start tbot on boot and ensure it is restarted if it fails. For this guide, systemd will be demonstrated but tbot should be compatible with all common alternatives.

Use tbot install systemd to generate a systemd service file:

sudo tbot install systemd \ --write \ --config /etc/tbot.yaml \ --user teleport \ --group teleport \ --anonymous-telemetry

Ensure that you replace:

teleport with the name of Linux user you wish to run tbot as.

with the name of Linux user you wish to run as. /etc/tbot.yaml with the path to the configuration file you have created.

You can omit --write to print the systemd service file to the console instead of writing it to disk.

--anonymous-telemetry enables the submission of anonymous usage telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of tbot . You can disable this by omitting this.

Next, enable the service so that it will start on boot and then start the service:

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl enable tbot sudo systemctl start tbot

Check the service has started successfully:

sudo systemctl status tbot

To use tbot in one-shot mode, modify /etc/tbot.yaml to add oneshot: true :

version: v2 oneshot: true auth_server: ...

Now, you should test your tbot configuration. When started, several log messages will be emitted before it exits with status 0:

export TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY=1 tbot start -c /etc/tbot.yaml

TELEPORT_ANONYMOUS_TELEMETRY enables the submission of anonymous usage telemetry. This helps us shape the future development of tbot . You can disable this by omitting this.

You have now prepared the base configuration for tbot . At this point, it identifies itself to the Teleport cluster and renews its own credentials but does not output any credentials for other applications to use.

Follow one of the access guides to configure an output that meets your access needs.