Machine ID with tctl

tctl is the Teleport cluster management CLI tool. Whilst it usually uses the credentials from the locally logged in user, it is also possible to use Machine ID credentials. This allows tctl to be leveraged as part of a custom automation workflow deployed in a non-interactive environment (e.g CI/CD).

In this guide, you will configure tbot to produce credentials for tctl , and then use tctl to deploy Teleport roles defined in files.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

First, Teleport must be configured to allow the credentials produced by tbot to modify the Teleport configuration. This is done by creating a role that grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to a Bot.

It's important to grant as few privileges as possible in order to limit the blast radius of an attack, so in this example we grant only the ability to create and update roles.

Create a file called role.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: rules: - resources: - role verbs: - create - read - update - delete - list

Replace example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case.

Use tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Now, use tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace example with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and example-role with the name of the role you just created:

tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role

Now, tbot needs to be configured with an output that will produce the credentials needed by tctl . As tctl will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity .

For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that tctl will run as.

Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output:

outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id

If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to execute the Terraform plan later.

You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by tctl to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service.

As an example, tctl will be used to apply a directory of YAML files that define Teleport roles. If these were stored in version control (e.g., git ) and this were executed on change, this would form the basis for managing Teleport roles in a GitOps style.

The example role will not be useful within the context of your Teleport cluster and should be modified once you have completed this guide.

Create a directory called roles/ and within it create example.yaml :

kind: role version: v6 metadata: name: tctl-test spec: allow: {}

To configure tctl to use the identity file, the -i flag is used. As the identity file does not specify the address of Teleport, --auth-server must also be specified with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Teleport Auth Server.

Run tctl , replacing example.teleport.sh:443 with the address of your Teleport Proxy or Auth Service and /opt/machine-id/identity with the path to the generated identity file if you have modified this:

tctl --auth-server example.teleport.sh:443 -i /opt/machine-id/identity create -f roles/*.yaml

Check your Teleport cluster, ensuring the role has been created.

tctl get role/tctl-test