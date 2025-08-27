Machine & Workload Identity with MCP Access
Teleport protects and control access to Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers. Machine & Workload Identity (MWI) can then be used to grant machines and workloads secure and short-lived access to these MCP servers without the need for long-lived static secrets.
In this guide, you will configure
tbot to produce short-lived credentials that
can be used by an MCP client to access MCP servers enrolled within your Teleport
cluster.
This guide focuses on granting machines access to MCP servers. If you wish to grant human users access to MCP servers, you should instead refer to the MCP Access with Stdio MCP Server guide.
How it works
The Teleport Application Access agent is deployed in front of the MCP server that you wish to protect access to. This agent is responsible for enforcing access control based on roles configured in Teleport.
The Machine & Workload Identity agent,
tbot, is installed on the machine
that will require access to the MCP server. It is responsible for authenticating
to the Teleport cluster and producing an identity file that can be used by the
MCP client to access the MCP server through the Teleport Proxy.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- If you have not already connected your MCP server to Teleport, follow the MCP Getting Started guide.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 19.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
tbotand
tshmust already be installed and configured on the machine that will access MCP servers. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Step 1/3. Configure RBAC
First, Teleport must be configured to allow the credentials produced by the bot to access MCP servers in your infrastructure. This is done by creating a role that specifies label matchers for the MCP server that you want to grant access to, and, specifying with tools within the MCP server that should be accessible.
In our example, we will grant access to an MCP server that has been labelled
with
env: dev and allow access to all tools within that MCP server.
Create a file named
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
app_labels:
'env': 'dev'
mcp:
tools: ['*']
Replace
example-role with a descriptive name related to your use case, adjust
the
app_labels to match the labels of your MCP server, and modify the
mcp.tools field to specify which tools you want to allow access to.
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Now, use
tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace
example
with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and
example-role
with the name of the role you just created:
tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role
Step 2/3. Configure
tbot
Next, you'll configure
tbot to output an identity file. This identity file
will then be used by the MCP client to authenticate to Teleport. This is done
using the
identity service type.
The service will need to be configured with a destination. In this example,
the
directory type will be used. This will write artifacts to the specified
directory on disk. Ensure that this directory is writable by the user that
tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the MCP client
will be running as.
Modify your
tbot configuration to add an
identity service:
services:
- type: identity
allow_reissue: true
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
Ensure that you replace
/opt/machine-id with the directory you have chosen.
If operating
tbot as a background service, restart it. If running
tbot in
one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to use the credentials.
Step 3/3. Connect your MCP client
You can now configure your MCP client to use the credentials produced by
tbot
to access MCP servers. The exact steps you need to take will depend on the
MCP client you are using.
- LangGraph
- Claude Desktop
- Other
For compatibility with LangGraph, use the
langchain-mcp-adapters
package. This package implements an MCP client and exposes the tools
from an MCP server in the same way as tools defined natively in Python.
Instantiate a
MultiServerMCPClient and configure it to call
tsh mcp connect with the identity file produced by
tbot:
from langchain_mcp_adapters.client import MultiServerMCPClient
client = MultiServerMCPClient({
"my-mcp-server": {
"command": "tsh"
"args": [
"mcp",
"connect",
"-i", "/opt/machine-id/identity",
"--proxy", "example.teleport.sh:443",
"my-mcp-server",
],
"transport": "stdio",
},
})
tools = await client.get_tools()
Modify the example values to match your environment:
/opt/machine-id/identitywith the path to the identity file produced by
tbot.
example.teleport.sh:443with the address of your Teleport proxy.
my-mcp-serverwith the name of your MCP server as enrolled in Teleport.
See the LangGraph documentation for further details.
To configure Claude Desktop to call an MCP server through Teleport,
add an entry to
claude_desktop_config.json that invokes
tsh mcp connect with the identity file produced by
tbot:
{
"mcpServers": {
"teleport-mcp-teleport-mcp-demo": {
"command": "tsh",
"args": [
"mcp",
"connect",
"-i",
"/opt/machine-id/identity",
"--proxy",
"example.teleport.sh:443",
"my-mcp-server"
]
}
}
}
Modify the example values to match your environment:
/opt/machine-id/identitywith the path to the identity file produced by
tbot.
example.teleport.sh:443with the address of your Teleport proxy.
my-mcp-serverwith the name of your MCP server as enrolled in Teleport.
See the Claude Desktop documentation for further details.
Generally, any MCP client that supports STDIO transport can be used with Teleport MCP access.
You'll need to configure the MCP client to invoke the
tsh binary with
the following arguments:
tsh mcp connect -i /opt/machine-id/identity --proxy example.teleport.sh:443 my-mcp-server.
Modify the example values to match your environment:
/opt/machine-id/identitywith the path to the identity file produced by
tbot.
example.teleport.sh:443with the address of your Teleport proxy.
my-mcp-serverwith the name of your MCP server as enrolled in Teleport.
Next steps
- Read the MCP access documentation to learn more about Teleport's MCP integration and RBAC controls.
- Read the configuration reference to explore
all the available configuration options for
tbot.