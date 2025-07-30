Machine ID with Database Access
Teleport protects and controls access to databases. Machine ID can be used to grant machines secure, short-lived access to these databases.
In this guide, you will configure
tbot to produce credentials that can be
used to access a database configured in Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
- If you have not already put your database behind the Teleport Database Service, follow the database access getting started guide. The Teleport Database Service supports databases like PostgreSQL, MongoDB, Redis, and much more. See our database access guides for a complete list.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- The
tshbinary must be installed on the machine that will access the database. Depending on how
tbotwas installed, this may already be installed. If it is not, see Installation for details.
tbotmust already be installed and configured on the machine that will access the database. For more information, see the deployment guides.
Step 1/4. Configure RBAC
First, Teleport must be configured to allow the credentials produced by the bot to access the database server and database. This is done by creating a role that grants the necessary permissions and then assigning this role to a Bot.
Create a file called
role.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v6
metadata:
name: example-role
spec:
allow:
db_labels:
'*': '*'
db_names: [example-db]
db_users: [alice]
rules:
- resources: [db_server, db]
verbs: [read, list]
Replace:
example-rolewith a descriptive name related to your use case.
example-dbwith the name of the database which the bot will be used to access.
alicewith the name of the user which the bot will use when connecting to the database.
Use
tctl create -f ./role.yaml to create the role.
You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.
Now, use
tctl bots update to add the role to the Bot. Replace
example
with the name of the Bot you created in the deployment guide and
example-role
with the name of the role you just created:
tctl bots update example --add-roles example-role
This rule will allow the bot to do two things:
- Access the database
exampleon any database server (due to the
'*': '*'label selector) as the user
alice.
- Discover information about database resources in Teleport.
The
'*': '*' label selector grants access to any database server configured in Teleport.
In production, consider restricting the bot's access using a more specific
label selector; see the
Database Access RBAC guide
for a full reference of database-related role options.
Step 2/4. Configure a database
tbot output
Now,
tbot needs to be configured with an output that will produce the
credentials needed for database access. To do this, the
database output
type is used.
The database you wish to generate credentials for is configured as part of the
database output. This is controlled using three fields:
servicespecifies the Database Service as named in the Teleport configuration that the credentials will grant access to.
databasespecifies the database on the Database Service that the credentials will grant access to.
usernamespecifies the user on the database that the credentials will grant access to. This field does not need to be specified for all types of database.
In addition, the
format field in the database output controls the format of
the generated credentials. This allows for compatibility with clients that
expect a specific format. When this field is not specified, a sensible default
option is used that is compatible with most clients. The full list of supported
format options is below:
|Client
format
|Description
|Default
|Unspecified
|Provides a certificate in
tlscert, a private key in
key and the CA in
teleport-database-ca.crt. This is compatible with most clients.
|MongoDB
mongo
|Provides
mongo.crt and
mongo.cas.
|CockroachDB
cockroach
|Provides
cockroach/node.key,
cockroach/node.crt, and
cockroach/ca.crt.
|Generic TLS
tls
|Provides
tls.key,
tls.crt, and
tls.cas for generic clients that require specific file extensions.
Outputs must be configured with a destination. In this example, the
directory
destination will be used. This will write artifacts to a specified directory on
disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that
tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that will be accessing
applications.
Modify your
tbot configuration to add a
database output:
outputs:
- type: database
destination:
type: directory
path: /opt/machine-id
# Specify the details of the database you wish to connect to.
service: example-server
database: example
username: alice
# Specify a format to use for the output credentials. For most databases,
# this configuration field can be omitted.
# format: mongo
If operating
tbot as a background service, restart it. If running
tbot in
one-shot mode, it must be executed before you attempt to execute the Ansible
playbook.
Step 3/4. Configure the local database access proxy
Now that
tbot has produced the database access credentials, a local proxy
should be set up to forward the database connections from your database client
to the Teleport Proxy Service through a TLS connection. This is necessary as the TLS
connection allows the Teleport Proxy Service to identify the protocol and intended
recipient.
The local proxy needs to be running as long as the client needs to make connections to the database or as long as a connection is still open. One way to keep this local proxy running in the background is to use a systemd service. This is demonstrated in the remainder of this step, but a different service manager could be used or a number of other techniques could be used to run the local proxy whilst the client is running.
The local proxy opens a specified port on the local loopback interface. Clients must then be configured to connect to this port on localhost. As the port is opened on the local loopback interface, it means that the local proxy must be running on the same host as the client which wants to connect to the database.
By default, database clients must also be configured to use the credentials when connecting to the local port. This ensures no other users of the host can access the database via the local port, and ensures the connection between your database client and server is never unencrypted, even over localhost.
To create a systemd service for this purpose, create a unit file at
/etc/systemd/system/tbot-db-proxy.service:
[Unit]
Description=Teleport Machine ID Proxy Service
After=network.target
# If you have followed a previous guide and configured tbot itself as a systemd
# service, uncomment the following line to create a dependency between the two
# services.
# Requires=tbot.service
[Service]
Type=simple
# Ensure that the teleport user/group exists and has read access to the
# destination directory.
User=teleport
Group=teleport
Restart=always
RestartSec=5
# Adjust `12345` to any port of your choosing that is free on the local loopback
# interface. Adjust `example-server` to the name of the Database Service in
# teleport.
ExecStart=/usr/local/bin/tbot -c /etc/tbot.yaml proxy --proxy=proxy.example.com:3080 --destination-dir=/opt/machine-id db --port=12345 example-server
ExecReload=/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID
PIDFile=/run/tbot-db-proxy.pid
LimitNOFILE=8192
[Install]
WantedBy=multi-user.target
This will start a local proxy on port
12345 that can be used to connect
to the
example-server database server. Be sure to customize the
tbot
parameters as necessary for your local setup.
Finally, run the following commands to enable and start the local proxy service:
sudo systemctl enable tbot-db-proxysudo systemctl start tbot-db-proxysudo systemctl status tbot-db-proxy
Authenticated tunnel
Whilst the default behaviour requires the client to use client certificate authentication, it is possible to configure an authenticated tunnel. This will automatically attach credentials to any incoming connection to the local port. Whilst this is less secure, it can be necessary if the client you wish to use with your database does not support client certificate authentication.
If you wish to enable the authenticated tunnel mode,
--tunnel flag is used
with
tbot proxy db....
If you are executing this in the foreground,
provide the
--tunnel flag. If you are using a systemd service, add
--tunnel
to the
ExecStart in
machine-id-proxy.service and then reload the unit.
Once this has been enabled, you do not need to specify a password or TLS certificates and certificate authorities in the client when connecting to the configured port.
Step 4/4. Configure the client to connect to the database
With the credentials generated and the local proxy running, you can now configure your client to use the local proxy with the credentials.
Refer to these sample Go programs for using the credentials:
- Self-Hosted PostgreSQL
- Self-Hosted MongoDB
// This example program demonstrates how to connect to a Postgres database
// using certificates issued by Teleport Machine ID.
package main
import (
"database/sql"
"fmt"
"log"
_ "github.com/jackc/pgx/v4/stdlib"
)
func main() {
// Open connection to database.
db, err := sql.Open("pgx", fmt.Sprint(
"host=localhost ",
"port=1234 ",
"dbname=example ",
"user=alice ",
// The next four options should be omitted if the local proxy has been
// placed in "authenticated tunnel" mode.
"sslmode=verify-full ",
"sslrootcert=/opt/machine-id/teleport-host-ca.crt ",
"sslkey=/opt/machine-id/key ",
"sslcert=/opt/machine-id/tlscert ",
))
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Failed to open database: %v.", err)
}
defer db.Close()
// Call "Ping" to test connectivity.
err = db.Ping()
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Failed to Ping database: %v.", err)
}
log.Printf("Successfully connected to PostgreSQL.")
}
// This example program demonstrates how to connect to a MongoDB database
// using certificates issued by Teleport Machine ID.
package main
import (
"context"
"fmt"
"log"
"time"
"go.mongodb.org/mongo-driver/bson"
"go.mongodb.org/mongo-driver/mongo"
"go.mongodb.org/mongo-driver/mongo/options"
)
func main() {
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), 10*time.Second)
defer cancel()
// Create client and connect to MongoDB. Make sure to modify the host,
// port, and certificate paths.
uri := fmt.Sprintf(
"mongodb://localhost:1234/?tlsCAFile=%s&tlsCertificateKeyFile=%s",
"/opt/machine-id/mongo.cas",
"/opt/machine-id/mongo.crt",
)
client, err := mongo.NewClient(options.Client().ApplyURI(uri))
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Failed to create database client: %v.", err)
}
err = client.Connect(ctx)
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Failed to connect to database: %v.", err)
}
defer client.Disconnect(ctx)
log.Printf("Successfully connected to MongoDB.")
// List databases to test connectivity.
databases, err := client.ListDatabaseNames(ctx, bson.M{})
if err != nil {
log.Fatalf("Failed to list databases: %v.", err)
}
log.Println(databases)
}
You're all set. You have provided your application with short-lived certificates tied to a machine identity that can access your database, be rotated, and audited, all while being controlled with all the familiar Teleport access controls.
Next steps
- Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.