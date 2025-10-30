Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Machine ID with Ansible AWX Report an issue with this page

Ansible AWX, formerly known as Ansible Tower, is an interface on top of Ansible that can be used to run and coordinate Ansible workflows. These workflows connect to remote hosts via SSH which requires a form of authentication. Machine ID can provide short-lived certificates to Ansible jobs run via AWX that allow the job to connect to SSH nodes enrolled in Teleport in a secure and auditable manner.

This guide applies both to open-source Ansible AWX as well as Red Hat's commercial Ansible Automation Platform automation controller, which is built on top of the open-source Ansible AWX engine.

In this guide, you will configure a container group in Ansible AWX to run Machine ID's tbot client as a sidecar, which will provide credentials and a high-performance multiplexing proxy to your Ansible AWX jobs. You'll then configure Ansible to use these credentials to connect to SSH nodes through the Teleport Proxy Service.

A running Teleport cluster. If you do not have one, read Getting Started.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



A working Ansible AWX installation (or Ansible Tower, or Ansible Automation Platform)

You must have permissions to create a new container group.

This guide does not apply to instance groups running outside of Kubernetes: these can be treated as traditional Ansible nodes and should follow our traditional Ansible guide instead.

While not required, you may wish to read our guides on Deploying tbot in Kubernetes or Deploying tbot in Kubernetes with OIDC to learn more about how to deploy Machine ID in Kubernetes, which is the foundation of the steps we'll be taking in this guide.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

To begin, we'll need to create three new Teleport resources:

A Teleport role to that will grant the tbot sidecar access to your desired SSH nodes A bot resource to name the bot and specify its list of allowed roles A join token to allow the bot to authenticate to Teleport

For this example we'll assume your AWX jobs will run on a Kubernetes cluster where bots can join using the Kubernetes static_jwks joining mode.

OIDC Joining Kubernetes clusters running on cloud providers like Amazon EKS, Azure AKS, and Google Kubernetes Engine frequently rotate their JWKS keys and should instead use Kubernetes OIDC joining. Refer to our Kubernetes OIDC joining guide to learn how to configure the join token on these providers.

Run the following command to determine your cluster's JWKS keys:

kubectl get --raw /openid/v1/jwks {"keys":[--snip--]}

These keys will allow Teleport to verify that a bot trying to authenticate is using a JWT signed by your trusted Kubernetes cluster. Keep this value available for the next step.

Next, create awx-bot-resources.yaml with the following content containing the three resources described above:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: logins: [ 'root' ] node_labels: '*': '*' kind: bot version: v1 metadata: name: awx-bot spec: roles: [ example-role ] kind: token version: v2 metadata: name: awx-bot spec: roles: [ Bot ] bot_name: awx-bot join_method: kubernetes kubernetes: type: static_jwks static_jwks: jwks: | # Replace this section (including this comment) with the JWKS keys you # retrieved above. {"keys":[--snip--]} allow: - service_account: " awx :default"

Be sure to adjust this configuration as needed:

Adjust the example role's logins and node_labels fields to limit access to just the nodes and logins needed to run your Ansible jobs.

and fields to limit access to just the nodes and logins needed to run your Ansible jobs. Grant any additional desired roles to the bot by appending them to the spec.roles list in the bot definition.

list in the bot definition. Replace the token's spec.kubernetes.static_jwks.jwks field value with the JWKS keys you retrieved above.

field value with the JWKS keys you retrieved above. Adjust the token's spec.kubernetes.allow entry or entries as needed to match the namespace(s) and service account under which your AWX jobs will run.

Once ready, run the following command to create the resources on your Teleport cluster:

tctl create -f awx-bot-resources.yaml

Next, we'll prepare a ConfigMap resource in the Kubernetes cluster in which your AWX jobs will run. This ConfigMap will contain the configuration for Machine ID's tbot client, in particular:

The address of your Teleport cluster

How to join your Teleport cluster, using the join token you created in the previous step

Where the bot should store its internal data (in memory, since AWX jobs are ephemeral)

Which additional services the bot should run, in this case an ssh-multiplexer to provide efficient access to SSH nodes

The only Kubernetes resource we'll need to configure manually is a ConfigMap for Machine ID's tbot client.

Write the following to configmap-tbot-awx-config.yaml :

apiVersion: v1 kind: ConfigMap metadata: name: tbot-awx-config namespace: awx data: tbot.yaml: | version: v2 onboarding: join_method: kubernetes # ensure token is set to the name of the join token you created earlier token: awx-bot storage: # a memory destination is used for the bots own state since the kubernetes # join method does not require persistence. type: memory # ensure this is configured to the address of your Teleport Proxy Service. proxy_server: example.teleport.sh :443 services: # The `ssh-multiplexer` service provides a high-performance multiplexer # socket for use in Ansible jobs. - type: ssh-multiplexer # This path (/tbot/) must match the volume mount for the `tbot-binaries` # shared volume. proxy_command: ["/tbot/fdpass-teleport"] destination: type: directory # The path in the pod where credentials and the multiplexer socket will # be created. This must match the volume mounts for both the worker and # tbot containers. path: "/tbot-output"

For more information on the possible values in this config file, see Machine ID's configuration reference.

About the ssh-multiplexer Machine ID's ssh-multiplexer service is used to improve performance when opening many SSH connections. It provides a Unix socket which the fdpass-teleport executable can use to open new SSH sessions over a single, shared connection to Teleport. The SSH config written to /tbot-output/ssh_config will be automatically configured to do this. See the reference page to learn more about the ssh-multiplexer service.

Note that this ConfigMap resource may need to be adjusted to match your environment. Here we assume that AWX jobs will run in the namespace awx and that credentials should be fetched from the Teleport cluster at example.teleport.sh . Once ready, create the resource:

kubectl create -f configmap-tbot-awx-config.yaml

Note that we use the default service namespace service account, matching the default AWX container group template that you'll configure below. If you prefer to create a custom service account, refer to our generic Kubernetes guide for an example of the Kubernetes RBAC resources you'll need to create, and the adjustments you'll need to make to the Teleport token to allow that account to join.

This section describes only one possible way to access resources in Teleport from a workflow run from Ansible AWX and you will likely need to adapt the steps described here to suit your environment.

Here's a quick summary of the changes we'll make to the default pod spec in this guide, and what alternatives you might consider when implementing this yourself:

tbot and fdpass-teleport binaries must be made available to your execution environment. We'll use a Teleport initContainer to copy these binaries into an arbitrary execution environment (like awx-ee ), but if you build your own EE, you can instead install these Teleport binaries into your EE directly and will not need to use an initContainer . A tbot sidecar is added to connect to Teleport, fetch and update SSH credentials, and provide an ssh-multiplexer socket to enable efficient SSH connections to your SSH hosts managed by Teleport. Four additional volumes are be added to the pod spec: A projected service account token ( join-sa-token ), used for Kubernetes joining An emptyDir volume ( tbot-binaries ) to contain Teleport binaries An emptyDir volume ( tbot-output ) to contain generated Teleport SSH credentials A configMap volume ( tbot-config ) to contain a YAML configuration used for the tbot sidecar Several volume mounts are added: The tbot-binaries volume is mounted to both the "tbot-installer" initContainer and the awx-ee worker container so your Ansible job can execute the binaries at runtime The tbot-output volume is mounted to both the awx-ee worker container and the tbot sidecar tbot can share its generated credentials with your Ansible job at runtime The tbot-config and join-sa-token volumes are mounted to only the tbot sidecar

Next, we'll need to create a new container instance group that spawns jobs in Kubernetes (or OpenShift). We'll additionally customize the pod specification to run Machine ID's tbot client as a sidecar alongside the awx-ee worker container to provide SSH credentials to your jobs.

In the AWX web UI, navigate to Administration, Instance Groups, select the "Add" button, and select "Add container group". Enter any name you like, and set the fields as desired for your environment.

AWX version Note that this custom pod specification was written for Ansible AWX version 24.6.1. If using a different version, or if your environment requires additional pod spec changes, you should carefully review the example pod spec shown below and make any necessary adjustments.

Next, select the "Customize pod specification" checkbox. A text field will appear, containing a default pod spec. Replace it with the following:

apiVersion: v1 kind: Pod metadata: namespace: awx spec: serviceAccountName: default automountServiceAccountToken: false initContainers: - name: tbot-installer image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:19.0.0-dev command: [ "/busybox/busybox" ] args: [ "cp" , "/usr/local/bin/tbot" , "/usr/local/bin/fdpass-teleport" , "/tbot" ] volumeMounts: - name: tbot-binaries mountPath: /tbot containers: - image: quay.io/ansible/awx-ee:latest name: worker args: - ansible-runner - worker - '--private-data-dir=/runner' resources: requests: cpu: 250m memory: 100Mi volumeMounts: - name: tbot-binaries mountPath: /tbot - name: tbot-output mountPath: /tbot-output - name: tbot image: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-distroless-debug:19.0.0-dev command: [ "/usr/local/bin/tbot" ] args: - start - -c - /config/tbot.yaml env: - name: POD_NAMESPACE valueFrom: fieldRef: fieldPath: metadata.namespace - name: KUBERNETES_TOKEN_PATH value: /var/run/secrets/tokens/join-sa-token volumeMounts: - mountPath: /config name: tbot-config - mountPath: /var/run/secrets/tokens name: join-sa-token - mountPath: /tbot-output name: tbot-output securityContext: runAsUser: 1000 runAsGroup: 0 volumes: - name: tbot-binaries emptyDir: {} - name: tbot-output emptyDir: {} - name: tbot-config configMap: name: tbot-awx-config - name: join-sa-token projected: sources: - serviceAccountToken: path: join-sa-token expirationSeconds: 600 audience: example.teleport.sh

Additional changes may be needed for your environment, but make certain to adjust at least these fields:

The top-level metadata.namespace field should match the namespace in which AWX spawns pods for this instance group.

field should match the namespace in which AWX spawns pods for this instance group. The audience field of the join-sa-token volume should be set to your Teleport cluster name.

field of the volume should be set to your Teleport cluster name. The configured serviceAccountName should be adjusted if you opt to use a service account other than default .

Once all necessary modifications have been made, select "Save" to finish configuring the new container group.

In this step we'll create a trivial inventory containing a Teleport SSH host to demonstrate how to connect to them in AWX.

In the Ansible AWX web interface, create an inventory containing nodes accessible via Teleport. To do so, navigate to Resources, Inventories, select the "Add" button, then select "Add inventory".

Configure the name and other fields as desired, then save the new inventory. From the new inventory's details page, navigate to the Hosts tab, and select "Add" to add a new host to the inventory.

Node names follow the same rules as traditional server access. For example, if your Teleport cluster name is example.teleport.sh and you have a node named foo , you would add foo.example.teleport.sh . Add one or more nodes and continue on to the next step.

Note that for future expansion, you can compose inventories using any of the usual Ansible AWX tools, including smart and constructed inventories.

Once tbot is successfully able to provide credentials to your AWX jobs, you can adjust your playbook to make use of the credentials.

First, create an ansible.cfg to disable OpenSSH's built-in multiplexer:

[ssh_connection] ssh_args = -o ControlMaster= no -o ControlPersist= no

As we've configured tbot to use its built-in ssh-multiplexer service, connections will still be multiplexed - by Teleport instead of OpenSSH - and performance should be equivalent.

Next, start with this simple hello_world.yml playbook example:

- name: Hello World Sample hosts: all gather_facts: false pre_tasks: - name: Wait for Teleport ssh_config to become available delegate_to: localhost run_once: true ansible.builtin.wait_for: path: /tbot-output/ssh_config state: present timeout: 120 - name: Configure SSH via Teleport ansible.builtin.set_fact: ansible_ssh_common_args: "-F /tbot-output/ssh_config" tasks: - name: Gather facts ansible.builtin.setup: - name: "Print node hostname" ansible.builtin.command: "hostname" changed_when: false

This example takes a few steps to ensure it can reliably access hosts via the Teleport Proxy:

The initial gather_facts is disabled as we can't depend on the SSH proxy being ready immediately at startup

is disabled as we can't depend on the SSH proxy being ready immediately at startup A wait_for task waits for tbot 's generated ssh_config to be written to disk, signalling it is ready to accept SSH connection requests

task waits for 's generated to be written to disk, signalling it is ready to accept SSH connection requests Once ready, ansible_ssh_common_args is set to point to the generated ssh_config and the playbook is allowed to continue

is set to point to the generated and the playbook is allowed to continue ansible.builtin.setup is run manually to gather facts, which was initially skipped

You may want to tweak the exact steps taken here to better suit your environment and your playbooks. For example, you may want to specify ansible_ssh_common_args at the inventory level to reuse playbooks with non-Teleport SSH hosts. In this case, make sure your playbooks still check to make certain the Teleport ssh_config is ready for use before trying to connect to hosts.

Once ready, do the following to run the playbook using the new tbot -enabled container group in an AWX job:

Commit these two files to a Git repository Create a new project pointing to it in your AWX dashboard and ensure it is synced to your Git repository. Create a new job template and configure the following values: Select the inventory you created in step 4 using the selection dialog

Select the project you just created in the selection dialog

Select the hello_world.yml playbook from the drop-down

playbook from the drop-down Select the instance group you created in step 3 in the selection dialog

To see node hostname output, select verbosity level "1 (Verbose)" from the drop-down Perform any additional customizations you might need, depending on your environment

Once finished, save the new job template. On the resulting details page, select "Launch" to run the job. If successful, you should see a successful job run. If verbose logging was enabled, you should see "stdout": "$hostname" in the log output for each inventory node.

This is caused by a Teleport bug with a pending fix. The simplest workaround is to disable OpenSSH's built-in multiplexing via an ansible.cfg in your project containing the following:

[ssh_connection] ssh_args = -o ControlMaster= no -o ControlPersist= no

We've configured the tbot client to provide its own multiplexer (via the ssh-multiplexer service), so performance should be equivalent.

Learn more about deploying Machine ID in Kubernetes

Read the configuration reference to explore all the available configuration options.

The AWX Project is a trademark of Red Hat, Inc., used with permission.