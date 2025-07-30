Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Installing Teleport on Windows

Operating System teleport Daemon tctl Admin Tool tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1] Web UI (via the browser) tbot Daemon Windows 10+ (rev. 1607) [2] no yes yes yes yes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

[2] Teleport server does not run on Windows yet, but tsh , tbot , tctl , and Teleport Connect (the Teleport desktop clients) support most features on Windows 10 and later.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.

Most tsh features are supported for Windows 10 1607+. The tsh ssh command can be run under cmd.exe , PowerShell, and Windows Terminal.

To install tsh , tbot and tctl on Windows, run the following commands in PowerShell (these commands will not work in cmd.exe ):

Teleport Enterprise (Cloud)

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition $TELEPORT_VERSION="17.5.2" $TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev" $TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"

[Net.ServicePointManager]::SecurityProtocol = [Net.SecurityProtocolType]::Tls12 $Resp = Invoke-WebRequest https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip.sha256 [System.Text.Encoding]::UTF8.getstring($Resp.Content) Invoke-WebRequest -OutFile teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip -Uri https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip certUtil -hashfile teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip SHA256

After you have verified that the checksums match, you can extract the archive. The executables will be available at teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin\ .

Expand-Archive teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin.zip cd teleport-v$TELEPORT_VERSION-windows-amd64-bin .\tsh.exe version Teleport v$TELEPORT_VERSION git:v$TELEPORT_VERSION go1.22 .\tctl.exe version Teleport v$TELEPORT_VERSION git:v$TELEPORT_VERSION go1.22 .\tbot.exe version Teleport v$TELEPORT_VERSION git:v$TELEPORT_VERSION go1.22

Make sure to move tsh.exe , tbot.exe and tctl.exe into your PATH.