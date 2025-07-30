Installing Teleport on macOS
Operating system support
|Operating System
teleport Daemon
tctl Admin Tool
tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1]
|Web UI (via the browser)
tbot Daemon
|macOS 11+ (Big Sur)
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|yes
[1]
tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See
Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.
For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.
Installing Teleport
- Teleport Enterprise (Managed)
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
You can download one of the following .pkg installers for macOS:
|Link
|Binaries
teleport-ent-17.5.2.pkg
teleport
tctl
tsh
tbot
fdpass-teleport
You can also fetch an installer from the command line:
curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-17.5.2.pkg
Install on Macintosh HDsudo installer -pkg teleport-ent-17.5.2.pkg -target /Password:installer: Package name is teleport-ent-17.5.2installer: Upgrading at base path /installer: The upgrade was successful.which teleport/usr/local/bin/teleport
We do not recommend using Homebrew to install Teleport. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.