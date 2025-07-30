Installing Teleport on Linux
Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different operating systems, platforms, and Teleport versions. A server that installs Teleport from a DEB or RPM package must have systemd installed. You can also download TAR archives containing Teleport binaries.
Operating system support
|Operating System
teleport Daemon
tctl Admin Tool
tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1]
|Web UI (via the browser)
tbot Daemon
|Linux 3.2+ (RHEL/CentOS 7+, Rocky Linux 8+, Amazon Linux 2+, Amazon Linux 2023+, Ubuntu 16.04+, Debian 9+, SLES 12 SP 5+, and SLES 15 SP 5+) [2]
|yes
|yes
|yes [3]
|yes
|yes
[1]
tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.
[2] Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel v5.8+.
[3] Teleport Connect on Linux requires glibc 2.28+ present in Ubuntu 20.04+, Debian 10+, Fedora 37+.
For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.
Installing Teleport as a cluster
If you are starting out with Teleport, we recommend beginning with a Teleport Cloud account. From there, the only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents, which is discussed in the next section.
If you are self-hosting a Teleport cluster, please take a look at our Linux Demo for the Teleport Community Edition or our Self-Hosting Teleport section in the docs for more information on Teleport Enterprise Self-Hosted.
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud (Managed)
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
Teleport Enterprise Cloud is provisioned and managed for you so there are no install steps. The only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents.
TELEPORT_EDITION="enterprise"TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"
Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?}
TELEPORT_EDITION="oss"TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"
Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?}
Cluster configuration
The above methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. For this, we have a
teleport configure CLI command or you can create one manually.
See the following guides for help setting up a configuration file:
- Teleport Configuration Reference: This will provide you with the command you need to generate and populate the
/etc/config.yamlfile as well as further configuration options for your cluster.
- Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.
Installing Teleport as an agent
The easiest way to install Teleport as an agent is through the WebUI at
/web/discover, where you can select a resource to enroll with your Teleport cluster and retrieve an "all-in-one" installation script to run on Linux hosts.
One-line installation script
Outside of the WebUI, you can run our one-line cluster install script on your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. Note that this is script is for Teleport versions 17.3 and above. If you are installing a version before this edition or this script does not work on your server, see below for other options.
- Assign example.teleport.sh:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and Web UI port. This should contain you cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
- Run your cluster's install script:
curl "https://example.teleport.sh:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
You can also use the example Terraform module for deploying agents in Deploy Agents with Terraform.
Agent configuration
Outside of deploying Teleport as an agent in the WebUI, the methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. You will need to generate one prior to starting the Teleport service.
See the following guides for examples of setting up a configuration file:
- Enroll Resources: Guides to setting up Teleport Agents in order to enroll infrastructure resources in your cluster. These guides include examples of setting up Teleport configuration files.
- Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.
- Teleport Configuration Reference: A guide to all configuration fields.
Other Install Methods
Older Teleport Versions
If you are running older Teleport versions you must manually assign environment variables based on your edition:
- Teleport Enterprise (Managed)
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
The following commands show you how to determine the Teleport version to install by querying your Teleport Cloud account. This way, the Teleport installation has the same major version as the service that manages automatic updates. Assign example.teleport.sh to your Teleport cluster address:
TELEPORT_EDITION="cloud"TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.shTELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/stable/cloud/version | sed 's/v//')"
TELEPORT_EDITION="enterprise"TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"
TELEPORT_EDITION="oss"TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"
Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?}
Package repositories
The one-line-installation-script automatically detects a package manager on the local system and uses it to install Teleport from an upstream repository.
If your system does not support the one-line installation script, read the instructions in this section for instructions on working with Teleport package repositories.
-
Assign the following environment variables in the terminal where you will run Teleport installation commands, indicating the package and version to install:
- Teleport Enterprise (Managed)
- Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
- Teleport Community Edition
Teleport Cloud installations must include the automatic agent updater. The following commands show you how to determine the Teleport version to install by querying your Teleport Cloud account. This way, the Teleport installation has the same major version as the service that conducts automatic updates:export TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.shexport TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/stable/cloud/version | sed 's/v//')"export TELEPORT_PKG="teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?} teleport-ent-updater"export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/cloud
If you are installing Teleport on Debian or Ubuntu,
TELEPORT_PKGis slightly different:export TELEPORT_PKG="teleport-ent=${TELEPORT_VERSION?} teleport-ent-updater"export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-entexport TELEPORT_VERSION=v17export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?}
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the
teleport-ent-fipspackage instead:export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent-fipsexport TELEPORT_PKG=teleportexport TELEPORT_VERSION=v17export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?}
-
Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different Linux distributions based on variables defined in
/etc/os-releaseon Linux systems. Source this file to define the variables:source /etc/os-release
-
Make sure the value of the
IDenvironment variable is supported.
The Teleport DEB and RPM repositories don't expose packages for all distribution variants. When installing Teleport using RPM repositories, you may need to replace the
IDvariable set in
/etc/os-releasewith
ID_LIKEto install packages of the closest supported distribution.
Currently supported distributions (and
IDvalues) are:
Distribution Version
IDvalue in
/etc/os-release
Amazon Linux 2 and 2023
amzn
CentOS >= 7
centos
Debian >= 9
debian
RHEL >= 7
rhel
Rocky Linux >= 8
rocky
SLES >= 12 SP5, >= 15 SP5
sles
Ubuntu >= 16.04
ubuntu
Note that Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel version 5.8+. This means that it requires more recent OS versions than other Teleport features:
Distribution Version Amazon Linux 2 (post 11/2021), 2023 CentOS/RHEL 9+ Rocky Linux 8+ Debian 11, or 10 with backports Ubuntu 20.042+
If the value of
IDis not in the list above, look up the space-separated values of the
ID_LIKEvariable you sourced from
/etc/os-releaseand see if one of them appears in the list.
-
Follow the instructions for your package manager:
sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings
- apt
- yum
- zypper
- dnf
Download the Teleport PGP public keysudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \-o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc
Add the Teleport APT repository. You'll need to update this file for each
major release of Teleport.echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} \${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}" \| sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/nullsudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get install ${TELEPORT_PKG?}
Add the Teleport YUM repository. You'll need to update this file for each
major release of Teleport.
First, get the major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")sudo yum install -y yum-utilssudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")"sudo yum install ${TELEPORT_PKG?}
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
Add the Teleport Zypper repository. You'll need to update this file for each
major release of Teleport.
First, get the OS major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Use zypper to add the teleport RPM reposudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport-zypper.repo")sudo zypper --gpg-auto-import-keys refresh teleportsudo zypper install ${TELEPORT_PKG?}
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
Add the Teleport YUM repository for v17. You'll need to update this
file for each major release of Teleport.
First, get the major version from $VERSION_ID so this fetches the correct
package version.VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+")
Install dnf config-managersudo yum install -y yum-utils
Use the dnf config manager plugin to add the teleport RPM reposudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")"
Install teleportsudo dnf install ${TELEPORT_PKG}
Tip: Add /usr/local/bin to path used by sudo (so 'sudo tctl users add' will work as per the docs)
echo "Defaults secure_path = /sbin:/bin:/usr/sbin:/usr/bin:/usr/local/bin" > /etc/sudoers.d/secure_path
Downloading packages and TAR archives
Teleport maintains TAR archives as well as DEB and RPM packages for
Linux-compatible binaries at
https://cdn.teleport.dev. This section explains
how to install Teleport by manually downloading a release.
The original (v1) Teleport updater is not compatible with this method.
If you use cloud-hosted Teleport, you must use
teleport-update to manage
your Teleport installation. We recommend using the one-line installation
script.
-
In your terminal, assign environment variables that you will use to download your intended archive.
For Teleport Community Edition, the Teleport package is called
teleport:TELEPORT_PKG=teleport
For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployments, the package is called
teleport-ent:TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent
-
Specify your system Teleport version and system architecture by assigning an environment variable:TELEPORT_VERSION=17.0.0-devSYSTEM_ARCH=""
The following architecture values are available:
amd64(
x86_64if downloading an RPM package)
arm64
arm
386(
i386if downloading a DEB or RPM package)
-
-
Run the following commands to download a Teleport package or archive, unpack it, and install binaries:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256
- TAR
- DEB
- RPM
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gzshasum --check -a 256 ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gztar -xvf ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gzcd ${TELEPORT_PKG?}sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installationcurl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.debshasum --check -a 256 ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.debsudo dpkg -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.debsudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updatescurl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmshasum --check -a 256 https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm
Or use yum localinstall, dnf localinstall etc.sudo rpm -i https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmsudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates
For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations of Teleport Enterprise, package URLs are slightly different:
curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256
- TAR
- DEB
- RPM
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gzshasum --check -a 256 teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gztar -xvf teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gzcd teleport-entsudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installation
FIPS builds are only available for the
arm64and
amd64system architectures.curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.deb.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.debshasum --check -a 256 teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.debsudo dpkg -i teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.debsudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates
FIPS builds are only available for the
arm64and
x86_64system architectures.curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256
<checksum> <filename>curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmshasum --check -a 256 https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm
Or use yum localinstall, dnf localinstall etc.sudo rpm -i https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpmsudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates
From your browser
For Teleport Community Edition, check the Downloads page for the most up-to-date information.
On cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise you can visit a download page in the Web UI. Select the user name in the upper right and select Downloads from the menu.
Customers who self-host Teleport Enterprise can access Enterprise downloads and their license file from their dedicated account dashboard.