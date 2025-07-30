Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Installing Teleport on Linux

Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different operating systems, platforms, and Teleport versions. A server that installs Teleport from a DEB or RPM package must have systemd installed. You can also download TAR archives containing Teleport binaries.

Operating System teleport Daemon tctl Admin Tool tsh and Teleport Connect User Clients [1] Web UI (via the browser) tbot Daemon Linux 3.2+ (RHEL/CentOS 7+, Rocky Linux 8+, Amazon Linux 2+, Amazon Linux 2023+, Ubuntu 16.04+, Debian 9+, SLES 12 SP 5+, and SLES 15 SP 5+) [2] yes yes yes [3] yes yes

[1] tsh is a Command Line Client (CLI) and Teleport Connect is a Graphical User Interface (GUI) desktop client. See Using Teleport Connect for usage and installation.

[2] Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel v5.8+.

[3] Teleport Connect on Linux requires glibc 2.28+ present in Ubuntu 20.04+, Debian 10+, Fedora 37+.

For best results, Teleport clients (tsh, tctl, tbot) should be the same major version as the cluster they are connecting to. Teleport servers are compatible with clients that are on the same major version or one major version older. Teleport servers do not support clients that are on a newer major version. See our Upgrading guide for more information.

If you are starting out with Teleport, we recommend beginning with a Teleport Cloud account. From there, the only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents, which is discussed in the next section.

If you are self-hosting a Teleport cluster, please take a look at our Linux Demo for the Teleport Community Edition or our Self-Hosting Teleport section in the docs for more information on Teleport Enterprise Self-Hosted.

Teleport Enterprise Cloud (Managed)

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition Teleport Enterprise Cloud is provisioned and managed for you so there are no install steps. The only Teleport components you need to deploy yourself are Teleport Agents. TELEPORT_EDITION="enterprise" TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev" Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?} TELEPORT_EDITION="oss" TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev" Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?}

The above methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. For this, we have a teleport configure CLI command or you can create one manually.

See the following guides for help setting up a configuration file:

Teleport Configuration Reference: This will provide you with the command you need to generate and populate the /etc/config.yaml file as well as further configuration options for your cluster.

file as well as further configuration options for your cluster. Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.

The easiest way to install Teleport as an agent is through the WebUI at /web/discover , where you can select a resource to enroll with your Teleport cluster and retrieve an "all-in-one" installation script to run on Linux hosts.

Outside of the WebUI, you can run our one-line cluster install script on your Linux server where you are deploying Teleport as an agent. This script will detect and use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster. Note that this is script is for Teleport versions 17.3 and above. If you are installing a version before this edition or this script does not work on your server, see below for other options.

Assign example.teleport.sh:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and Web UI port. This should contain you cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// example.teleport.sh:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

You can also use the example Terraform module for deploying agents in Deploy Agents with Terraform.

Outside of deploying Teleport as an agent in the WebUI, the methods for installing Teleport on a Linux server do not generate a Teleport configuration file for you. You will need to generate one prior to starting the Teleport service.

See the following guides for examples of setting up a configuration file:

Enroll Resources: Guides to setting up Teleport Agents in order to enroll infrastructure resources in your cluster. These guides include examples of setting up Teleport configuration files.

Self-Hosted Demo Cluster: If you are deploying the Teleport Auth Service and Proxy Service, read this guide for an example of a configuration file.

Teleport Configuration Reference: A guide to all configuration fields.

If you are running older Teleport versions you must manually assign environment variables based on your edition:

Teleport Enterprise (Managed)

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition The following commands show you how to determine the Teleport version to install by querying your Teleport Cloud account. This way, the Teleport installation has the same major version as the service that manages automatic updates. Assign example.teleport.sh to your Teleport cluster address: TELEPORT_EDITION="cloud" TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.sh TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/stable/cloud/version | sed 's/v//')" TELEPORT_EDITION="enterprise" TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev" TELEPORT_EDITION="oss" TELEPORT_VERSION="17.0.0-dev"

Then, download and run the generic installation script on the server where you want to install Teleport:

curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION?} ${TELEPORT_EDITION?}

The one-line-installation-script automatically detects a package manager on the local system and uses it to install Teleport from an upstream repository.

If your system does not support the one-line installation script, read the instructions in this section for instructions on working with Teleport package repositories.

Assign the following environment variables in the terminal where you will run Teleport installation commands, indicating the package and version to install: Teleport Enterprise (Managed)

Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)

Teleport Community Edition Teleport Cloud installations must include the automatic agent updater. The following commands show you how to determine the Teleport version to install by querying your Teleport Cloud account. This way, the Teleport installation has the same major version as the service that conducts automatic updates: export TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.sh export TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/stable/cloud/version | sed 's/v//')" export TELEPORT_PKG="teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?} teleport-ent-updater" export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/cloud If you are installing Teleport on Debian or Ubuntu, TELEPORT_PKG is slightly different: export TELEPORT_PKG="teleport-ent=${TELEPORT_VERSION?} teleport-ent-updater" export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent export TELEPORT_VERSION=v17 export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?} For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations, install the teleport-ent-fips package instead: export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent-fips export TELEPORT_PKG=teleport export TELEPORT_VERSION=v17 export TELEPORT_CHANNEL=stable/${TELEPORT_VERSION?} Teleport maintains DEB and RPM package repositories for different Linux distributions based on variables defined in /etc/os-release on Linux systems. Source this file to define the variables: source /etc/os-release Make sure the value of the ID environment variable is supported. The Teleport DEB and RPM repositories don't expose packages for all distribution variants. When installing Teleport using RPM repositories, you may need to replace the ID variable set in /etc/os-release with ID_LIKE to install packages of the closest supported distribution. Currently supported distributions (and ID values) are: Distribution Version ID value in /etc/os-release Amazon Linux 2 and 2023 amzn CentOS >= 7 centos Debian >= 9 debian RHEL >= 7 rhel Rocky Linux >= 8 rocky SLES >= 12 SP5, >= 15 SP5 sles Ubuntu >= 16.04 ubuntu Note that Enhanced Session Recording requires Linux kernel version 5.8+. This means that it requires more recent OS versions than other Teleport features: Distribution Version Amazon Linux 2 (post 11/2021), 2023 CentOS/RHEL 9+ Rocky Linux 8+ Debian 11, or 10 with backports Ubuntu 20.042+ If the value of ID is not in the list above, look up the space-separated values of the ID_LIKE variable you sourced from /etc/os-release and see if one of them appears in the list. Follow the instructions for your package manager: apt

yum

zypper

dnf sudo mkdir -p /etc/apt/keyrings sudo curl https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/gpg \ -o /etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc echo "deb [signed-by=/etc/apt/keyrings/teleport-archive-keyring.asc] \ https://apt.releases.teleport.dev/${ID?} ${VERSION_CODENAME?} \ ${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}" \ | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/teleport.list > /dev/null

sudo apt-get update sudo apt-get install ${TELEPORT_PKG?} VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo yum-config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")" sudo yum install ${TELEPORT_PKG?} VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo zypper addrepo --refresh --repo $(rpm --eval "https://zypper.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport-zypper.repo") sudo zypper --gpg-auto-import-keys refresh teleport sudo zypper install ${TELEPORT_PKG?} VERSION_ID=$(echo $VERSION_ID | grep -Eo "^[0-9]+") sudo yum install -y yum-utils sudo dnf config-manager --add-repo "$(rpm --eval "https://yum.releases.teleport.dev/$ID/$VERSION_ID/Teleport/%{_arch}/${TELEPORT_CHANNEL?}/teleport.repo")"

sudo dnf install ${TELEPORT_PKG}



Teleport maintains TAR archives as well as DEB and RPM packages for Linux-compatible binaries at https://cdn.teleport.dev . This section explains how to install Teleport by manually downloading a release.

The original (v1) Teleport updater is not compatible with this method. If you use cloud-hosted Teleport, you must use teleport-update to manage your Teleport installation. We recommend using the one-line installation script.

In your terminal, assign environment variables that you will use to download your intended archive. For Teleport Community Edition, the Teleport package is called teleport : TELEPORT_PKG=teleport For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployments, the package is called teleport-ent : TELEPORT_PKG=teleport-ent Specify your system Teleport version and system architecture by assigning an environment variable: TELEPORT_VERSION=17.0.0-dev SYSTEM_ARCH="" The following architecture values are available: amd64 ( x86_64 if downloading an RPM package)

( if downloading an RPM package) arm64

arm

386 ( i386 if downloading a DEB or RPM package) Run the following commands to download a Teleport package or archive, unpack it, and install binaries: TAR

DEB

RPM curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz shasum --check -a 256 ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz tar -xvf ${TELEPORT_PKG?}-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-bin.tar.gz cd ${TELEPORT_PKG?} sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installation curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb shasum --check -a 256 ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb sudo dpkg -i ${TELEPORT_PKG?}_${TELEPORT_VERSION?}_${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.deb sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm shasum --check -a 256 https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sudo rpm -i https://cdn.teleport.dev/${TELEPORT_PKG?}-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates For FedRAMP/FIPS-compliant installations of Teleport Enterprise, package URLs are slightly different: TAR

DEB

RPM curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gz shasum --check -a 256 teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gz tar -xvf teleport-ent-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-${SYSTEM_ARCH?}-fips-bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # or sudo ./install for static installation FIPS builds are only available for the arm64 and amd64 system architectures. curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.deb.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.deb shasum --check -a 256 teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.deb sudo dpkg -i teleport-ent_${TELEPORT_VERSION}-fips_${SYSTEM_ARCH}.deb sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates FIPS builds are only available for the arm64 and x86_64 system architectures. curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm.sha256 curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm shasum --check -a 256 https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sudo rpm -i https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-1-fips.${SYSTEM_ARCH?}.rpm sudo teleport-update enable --proxy example.teleport.sh # enable Managed Updates

For Teleport Community Edition, check the Downloads page for the most up-to-date information.

On cloud-hosted Teleport Enterprise you can visit a download page in the Web UI. Select the user name in the upper right and select Downloads from the menu.

Customers who self-host Teleport Enterprise can access Enterprise downloads and their license file from their dedicated account dashboard.