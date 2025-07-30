Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Installing Teleport on Amazon EC2 Report an issue with this page

We provide pre-built amd64 and arm64 Amazon Linux 2023 based EC2 AMIs with Teleport pre-installed.

These images are primarily intended for deploying a Teleport cluster using our reference Terraform code.

See the AWS Single-Instance Deployment and the Running Teleport Enterprise in High Availability mode on AWS using Terraform guide for detailed usage examples.

In order to use these AMIs outside of the reference Terraform, you can configure the Teleport installation by setting configuration variables in the /etc/teleport.d/conf file on the EC2 instance. See the Starter Cluster Configuration Template for a list of the available configuration options.

The image names all include the build timestamp (shown as $TIMESTAMP in the table below), and are tagged for easier searching.

Image name Edition Architecture FIPS support AMI Tags teleport-oss-17.0.0-dev-x86_64-$TIMESTAMP OSS amd64 No TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: oss , TeleportFipsEnabled: false teleport-oss-17.0.0-dev-arm64-$TIMESTAMP OSS arm64 No TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: oss , TeleportFipsEnabled: false teleport-ent-17.0.0-dev-x86_64-$TIMESTAMP Enterprise amd64 No TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: ent , TeleportFipsEnabled: false teleport-ent-17.0.0-dev-arm64-$TIMESTAMP Enterprise arm64 No TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: ent , TeleportFipsEnabled: false teleport-ent-17.0.0-dev-x86_64-fips-$TIMESTAMP Enterprise amd64 Yes TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: ent , TeleportFipsEnabled: true teleport-ent-17.0.0-dev-arm64-fips-$TIMESTAMP Enterprise arm64 Yes TeleportVersion: 17.0.0-dev , TeleportEdition: ent , TeleportFipsEnabled: true

These AMIs are owned by AWS account ID 146628656107 .

All images are based on Amazon Linux 2023 and have been hardened using the Amazon EC2 ImageBuilder STIG hardening component.

Teleport AMIs are automatically published to all non-opt-in AWS regions.