Entra ID Integration FAQ

This page provides answers to frequently asked questions about Teleport Entra ID integration.

Teleport imports all the users, user groups and its members from the Entra ID directory. There is no filter available to control custom import rules.

If Teleport Identity Security integration is enabled, Teleport will import applications and policies as well.

If an Entra ID group is assigned as a member to another group, Teleport preserves this assignment as a nested Access List.

However, note that Teleport does not support recursive groups where group A is a member of group B and group B is also a member of group A.

At minimum, Teleport needs read access to users, groups and the main enterprise application for which the integration is configured.

- Application.ReadWrite.OwnedBy - Group.Read.All - User.Read.All

If you enable the Identity Security integration, you will need a broader set of permissions.

- Application.Read.All # instead of Application.ReadWrite.OwnedBy - Directory.Read.All # instead of User.Read.All and Group.Read.All - Policy.Read.All

By default, the guided configuration script sets up a broader scoped permission, which is required by the Identity Security product to perform policy and access path analysis.