Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Jamf Pro Integration

Device Trust Jamf Pro integration lets you automatically sync your Jamf Pro computer inventory into Teleport.

The Teleport Jamf Pro service is a distinct teleport process that periodically reads your computer inventory from Jamf Pro and syncs it to Teleport. It performs both incremental (called "partial") and full syncs, as well as removals from Teleport if a computer is removed from Jamf Pro.

Syncing devices from Jamf Pro is an inventory management step, equivalent to automatically running the corresponding tctl devices add commands.

See the Device Trust guide for fundamental Device Trust concepts and behavior.

This integration is hosted on Teleport Cloud In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, Teleport manages the Jamf Pro integration for you, and you can enroll the Jamf Pro integration from the Teleport Web UI. Visit the Teleport Web UI and on the left sidebar, click Access followed by Integrations. Then click Enroll New Integration to visit the "Enroll New Integration" page: On the "Select Integration Type" menu, click the tile for your integration. You will see a page with instructions to set up the integration, as well as a form that you can use to configure the integration.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



v16.0.0 or lower Teleport versions v16.0.0 or lower don't support Jamf API credentials. Follow the instructions under Using Jamf user and password authentication instead.

Follow the instructions at Jamf API Roles and Clients to create a role and an API client. We recommend creating a role and API client specific for Teleport.

Make sure that your Jamf role has the "Read Computers" privilege.

You can test your client credentials using the following Jamf query, replacing https://yourtenant.jamfcloud.com with your Jamf API endpoint, your-client-id with your client ID, and your-client-secret with your client secret:

URL=' https://yourtenant.jamfcloud.com ' CLIENT_ID=' your-client-id ' CLIENT_SECRET=' your-client-secret '

TOKEN_RESP="$(curl -X POST "$URL/api/oauth/token" \ -H 'Content-Type: application/x-www-form-urlencoded' \ --data-urlencode 'grant_type=client_credentials' \ --data-urlencode "client_id=$CLIENT_ID" \ --data-urlencode "client_secret=$CLIENT_SECRET" -s)" echo "$TOKEN_RESP" ACCESS_TOKEN="$(echo "$TOKEN_RESP" | jq -r .access_token)"

curl -H "Authorization: Bearer $ACCESS_TOKEN" "$URL/api/v1/computers-inventory?page-size=1"

The query above should print an inventory entry from Jamf. If you get permission errors (401 or 403), double check your client credentials, role privileges and try to recreate your API client.

Hosted Jamf plugin Teleport Cloud users can quickly get started with Jamf integration by using the hosted Jamf plugin in the Web UI. Details Configure Jamf hosted plugin Select the Jamf plugin: Fill in the required information and click "Connect Jamf" button: Select the Jamf plugin:Fill in the required information and click "Connect Jamf" button:

Jamf inventory sync is performed by a separate teleport process, configured using the jamf_service key. It is recommended to run the service isolated from other Teleport processes, as it requires the Jamf credentials created in the step above.

Save the following file as /var/lib/teleport.yaml and edit as needed:

version: v3 teleport: proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 join_params: token_name: "/tmp/token" jamf_service: enabled: true name: jamf api_endpoint: https://yourtenant.jamfcloud.com client_id: your-client-id client_secret_file: /var/lib/teleport/jamf_client_secret.txt auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false

Change the following settings, as appropriate:

teleport.proxy_server

jamf_service.api_endpoint

jamf_service.client_id

Finally, write your Jamf client secret to the /var/lib/teleport/jamf_client_secret file:

sudo nano /var/lib/teleport/jamf_client_secret # or use your favorite editor

sudo chmod 400 /var/lib/teleport/jamf_client_secret sudo chown teleport /var/lib/teleport/jamf_client_secret

Jamf service requires an MDM token to write devices to Teleport. On your local workstation, create the token as shown below:

tctl tokens add --type=mdm The invite token: efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this This token will expire in 30 minutes.

From the Jamf service host, use this token to add an MDM service to Teleport.

> teleport start \ --token=efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this \ --ca-pin=sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678\ --config=/path/to/teleport.yaml

On the Jamf service host, write the token to a file called /tmp/token .

Using the token created above, start the service:

Configure your Teleport instance to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed your Teleport instance.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run your Teleport instance, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of your Teleport instance with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

The initial sync should happen in a few minutes. You can confirm from the Teleport service logs:

2023-06-21T17:26:40-03:00 INFO [JAMF:1] Jamf service successfully started pid:25757.1 service/service.go:228 2023-06-21T17:26:40-03:00 INFO [JAMF:1] Starting sync CutTime:0001-01-01 00:00:00 +0000 UTC FilterRSQL: Mode:1 OnMissing:DELETE pid:25757.1 service/service.go:261 2023-06-21T17:26:40-03:00 INFO [JAMF:1] Device sync report, page #0 deletes:0 failures:0 pid:25757.1 upserts:1 service/service.go:666 2023-06-21T17:26:40-03:00 INFO [JAMF:1] Sync complete pid:25757.1 service/service.go:277

Using the default configuration, the service will sync devices from Jamf every few hours. Once a day a full inventory sync is performed, enumerating all devices from Jamf and reflecting any additions or removals on Teleport.

After the initial sync happens, you may verify the synced devices using tctl devices ls :

tctl devices ls Asset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID ------------ ------- ------------- ------------------------------------ CXXXXXXXXX17 macOS not enrolled 20ec6373-9e8e-46e0-8f1c-47ad6b06a768 CXXXXXXXXX2T macOS not enrolled 79755778-7cbe-4e2c-83ec-7eaa3d4d7e36 CXXXXXXXXX3T macOS not enrolled 665e59d5-393a-4894-841d-edad06329717 CXXXXXXXXX4T macOS not enrolled dd032e90-bfb0-47d5-bce5-e57545f6788f CXXXXXXXXX5T macOS not enrolled bf189863-a94a-40dc-9013-d96f8dada2f1 (...)

When using the minimal configuration, described in the steps above, Jamf service utilizes a default sync schedule. It is possible to customize sync intervals, as well as the set of devices synced from Jamf, by applying RSQL filters provided by the Jamf Pro API. Jamf recommends a full sync no more than once every 24 hours.

The default "inventory" configuration is roughly equivalent to the one below:

jamf_service: enabled: true inventory: - sync_period_partial: 6h sync_period_full: 24h on_missing: DELETE filter_rsql: general.remoteManagement.managed==true

Unpacking the configuration, we have the following keys:

sync_period_partial : period for partial syncs. A partial sync attempts to fetch new and modified devices, but won't scan the entire Jamf inventory.

: period for partial syncs. A partial sync attempts to fetch new and modified devices, but won't scan the entire Jamf inventory. sync_period_full : period for full syncs. A full sync scans the entire Jamf inventory, processing new/modified devices and removals from Jamf.

Both sync periods may be disabled by setting the period to 0 or -1 . It is recommended to do a full sync with some regularity, so Teleport has the chance to fully synchronize both inventories.

The on_missing key determines what to do with devices deleted from Jamf, but present in Teleport. The possible actions are:

DELETE : devices removed from Jamf are eventually removed from Teleport. (Requires a full sync.)

: devices removed from Jamf are eventually removed from Teleport. (Requires a full sync.) NOOP : devices removed from Jamf are allowed to remain in the Teleport inventory.

Only devices synced by Jamf are susceptible to deletion in this manner. Devices written manually via tctl devices add or written by other sources won't be deleted.

For immediate removal of unwanted devices first lock the device on Teleport, then remove it from Jamf:

tctl devices lock --asset-tag=SERIAL_NUMBER --message='reason for locking' Created a lock with name "a2f1491c-4a3e-4daf-9c83-2fe931668076".

Manual removal via tctl devices rm is possible, but note that if the device is still in the Jamf inventory, it'll be recreated during the next sync.

The filter_rsql key applies a Jamf Pro API filter when querying for devices. Refer to https://developer.jamf.com/jamf-pro/reference/get_v1-computers-inventory for the possible filter values.

When syncing inventory, Jamf service claims ownership of all synced devices. This can be verified by inspecting a device's source field:

kind: device metadata: name: 20ec6373-9e8e-46e0-8f1c-47ad6b06a768 spec: asset_tag: mydevice os_type: macos source: name: jamf origin: jamf update_time: "2023-06-21T19:44:40.40601Z" version: v1

Device ownership is important in a few situations, but it is particularly important when running "on_missing=DELETE" syncs, as only the devices owned by the sync source are considered for deletion.

If you want to run multiple Jamf sources you can simply run multiple Jamf services, each with its configuration and credentials. Just make sure that each service has a different "jamf_service.name". For example:

teleport.yaml - Service #1:

version: v3 teleport: proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 jamf_service: enabled: true + name: jamf1 + api_endpoint: https://tenant1.jamfcloud.com + client_id: tenant1-id + client_secret_file: /var/lib/teleport/jamf1_client_secret.txt auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false

teleport.yaml - Service #2:

version: v3 teleport: proxy_server: teleport.example.com:443 jamf_service: enabled: true + name: jamf2 + api_endpoint: https://tenant2.jamfcloud.com + client_id: tenant2-id + client_secret_file: /var/lib/teleport/jamf2_client_secret.txt auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false ssh_service: enabled: false

v16.1.0+ Teleport versions v16.1.0 and higher support Jamf API credentials. Prefer using API credentials instead of username and password authentication.

Create a readonly Jamf user for inventory sync.

Access https://yourtenant.jamfcloud.com/accounts.html , replacing yourtenant with your Jamf Pro account. Create a new Standard Account with the following settings: Username: teleport (change as desired)

Access Level: Full Access

Privilege Set: Custom

Access Status: Enabled

Password: (a strong password of your choice)

Privileges: Advanced Computer Searches: Read Computers: Read

Take note of the user and password. User account setup: Privileges setup:

Automatically enroll synced devices on user login with auto-enrollment.