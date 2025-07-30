Getting Started with Device Trust
Device Trust supports all platforms and clients, including
tsh, Teleport
Connect and the Web UI (requires Teleport Connect to be installed).
The following resources are protected by Device Trust:
- Role-based enforcement only: Apps and Desktops
- Cluster and role-based enforcement: SSH nodes, databases, and Kubernetes clusters
Device Trust requires two of the following steps to have been configured:
- Device enforcement mode configured via either a role or a cluster-wide config.
- Trusted device registered and enrolled with Teleport.
In this guide, you will update an existing user profile to assign the preset
require-trusted-device
role and then enroll a trusted device into Teleport to access a resource (a test linux server)
protected with Teleport.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
-
To enroll a macOS device, you need:
- A signed and notarized
tshbinary. Download the macOS tsh installer.
- A signed and notarized
-
To enroll a Windows device, you need:
- A device with TPM 2.0.
- A user with administrator privileges. This is only required during enrollment.
- The
tshclient. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
To enroll a Linux device, you need:
-
A device with TPM 2.0.
-
A user with permissions to use the /dev/tpmrm0 device (typically done by assigning the
tssgroup to the user).
-
The
tshclient. Install tsh for Linux.
WSL users should use the Windows binary instead. Download the Windows tsh installer.
-
-
To authenticate a Web UI session you need Teleport Connect
-
Correct end-user IP propagation to your Teleport deployment: X-Forwarded-For header (L7 load balancer) or PROXY protocol (L4 load balancer)
- User with
editorrole.tsh status> Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443Logged in as: myuserCluster: teleport.example.comRoles: access, auditor, editorLogins: root, ubuntu, ec2-userKubernetes: disabledValid until: 2023-08-22 03:30:24 -0400 EDT [valid for 11h52m0s]Extensions: login-ip, permit-agent-forwarding, permit-port-forwarding, permit-pty, private-key-policy
- Access to a linux server (any Linux server you can access via
tsh sshwill do).tsh lsNode Name Address Labels---------------- -------------- --------------------------------------ip-172-31-35-170 ⟵ Tunnel
test connection to ip-172-31-35-170tsh ssh root@ip-172-31-35-170root@ip-172-31-35-170:~#
Once the above prerequisites are met, begin with the following step.
Step 1/2. Update user profile to enforce Device Trust
To enforce Device Trust, a user must be assigned with a role with Device Trust mode "required".
For this guide, we will use the preset
require-trusted-device role to update current user profile.
Open the user resource in your editor so we can update it with the preset
require-trusted-device role.
tctl edit users/myuser
Edit the profile:
kind: user
metadata:
id: 1692716146877042322
name: myuser
spec:
created_by:
time: "2023-08-14T13:42:22.291972449Z"
expires: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"
roles:
- access
- auditor
- editor
+ - require-trusted-device # add this line
status:
is_locked: false
...
Update the user by saving and closing the file in your editor.
Now that the user profile is updated to enforce Device Trust, try to access the test server again.
tsh logout; tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myusertsh ssh root@ip-172-31-35-170ERROR: access denied to root connecting to ip-172-31-35-170:0
As you can verify from the above step, access to
ip-172-31-35-170 ssh server,
which was previously accessible, is now forbidden.
Step 2/2. Enroll device
To access
ip-172-31-35-170 server again, you will have to enroll your device.
Enrolling your device is easy, and can be done using
tsh client:
tsh device enroll --current-deviceDevice "C00AA0AAAA0A"/macOS registered and enrolled
The
--current-device flag tells
tsh to enroll the current device. The user must have the preset
editor
or
device-admin role to be able to self-enroll their device. For users without the
editor or
device-admin roles, a device admin must generate the an enrollment token, which can then be
used to enroll the device. Learn more about manual device enrollment in the
device management guide.
Relogin to fetch updated certificate with device extension:
tsh logout; tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myusertsh status> Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: teleport.example.com:443 Roles: access, auditor, editor Logins: root Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-08-22 04:06:53 -0400 EDT [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: login-ip, ... teleport-device-asset-tag, teleport-device-credential-id, teleport-device-id
The presence of the
teleport-device-* extensions shows that the device was successfully authenticated.
Now, let's try to access server (
ip-172-31-35-170) again:
tsh ssh root@ip-172-31-35-170root@ip-172-31-35-170:~#
Congratulations! You have successfully configured a Trusted Device and accessed a resource protected with Device Trust enforcement.
Troubleshooting
"binary missing signature or entitlements" on
tsh device enroll
A signed and notarized
tsh binary is necessary to enroll and use a a trusted
device. Download the macOS tsh installer to fix
the problem.
"unauthorized device" errors using a trusted device
A trusted device needs to be registered and enrolled before it is recognized by
Teleport as such. Follow the registration and
enrollment steps
and make sure to
tsh logout and
tsh login after enrollment is done.
"Failed to open the TPM device" on Linux
Linux users need permissions to read and write from the TPM device,
/dev/tpmrm0.
Without such permissions
tsh would need
sudo prompts for most operations.
The simplest way to solve this is to check if your distro ships with the
tss
group and assign it to your OS user. If that is not possible, or you are looking
for a different solution, we recommend creating udev rules similar to the ones
shipped by the TPM2 Software Stack.
Auto enrollment not working
Auto-enrollment ceremonies, due to their automated nature, are stricter than regular enrollment. Additional auto-enrollment checks include:
- Verifying device profile data, such as data originated from Jamf, against the actual device
- Verifying that the device is not enrolled by another user (auto-enroll cannot take devices that are already enrolled)
Check you audit log for clues: look for failed "Device Enroll Token Created" events and see the "message" field in the details.
If you suspect (1) is the issue, compare the actual device against its inventory
definition (
tsh device collect executed in the actual device vs
tctl get device/<asset_tag>). Tweaking the device profile, manual enrollment or waiting
for the next MDM sync may solve the issue.
If you suspect (2), you can unenroll the device using
tctl edit device/<asset_tag> and changing the "enroll_status" field to "not_enrolled".
App access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below (Teleport v16 or later).
Alternatively, you may use one of the tsh commands described by
App Access support.
For example, for an app called
myapp, run
tsh proxy app myapp -p 8888, then
open http://localhost:8888 in your browser.
If you are already running
tsh proxy app, or using the certificates acquired
from
tsh app login, then it's likely your device isn't registered or enrolled.
In this case, follow the advice from the unauthorized device section above.
Desktop access and "access to this app requires a trusted device"
Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below.
Web UI fails to authenticate trusted device
The Web UI attempts to authenticate your device using Teleport Connect during login. If you are not asked to authenticate your device immediately after login, follow the steps below:
- Make sure your device is registered and enrolled
- Install Teleport Connect. Use the DEB or RPM packages on Linux (the tarball doesn't register the custom URL handler).
- Make sure Teleport Connect can access the same resource you are trying to access on the Web
- Ask your cluster administrator if Device Trust is enabled (cluster mode "optional" or higher)
After the steps above are done try logging out from the Web UI and logging in again. If the error persists, check your audit log for failed "device authenticated" or "device web" events and look for failure details within the events.
"device web authentication IP mismatch" errors
"IP mismatch" errors in audit logs indicate that the IP checks performed by the device web authentication ceremony failed. In this case it's likely that end-user IPs are not propagated correctly to your Teleport deployment.
- L7 load balancer: make sure it propagates the X-Forwarded-For header
- L4 load balancer: enable PROXY protocol
Checking Device Trust authorization status in the web UI
When successfully authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, the user will see a green shield icon next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is authorized with Device Trust.
If the user is not authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, but either the cluster-wide configuration or their assigned role(s) require the use of a trusted device, the user will see a yellow warning shield next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is not authorized with Device Trust, so the user's access is restricted.
|Theme
|Session authorized with Device Trust
|Session not authorized with Device Trust
|Light
|Dark
