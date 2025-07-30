Version: 19.x (unreleased)

On this page

Enforce Device Trust Report an issue with this page

Supported Resources Device Trust fully supports SSH, database and Kubernetes resources using cluster-wide or role-based enforcement. Apps and Desktops may enforce trusted devices using role-based enforcement. See the web application support and desktop support sections for further details.

Resources protected by the device mode "required" will enforce the use of a trusted device, in addition to establishing the user's identity and enforcing the necessary roles. Furthermore, users using a trusted device leave audit trails that include the device's information.

Device Trust enforcement can be configured with the following three modes of operation, represented by the device_trust_mode authentication setting:

off - disables Device Trust. Device authentication is not performed and device-aware audit logs are absent.

- disables Device Trust. Device authentication is not performed and device-aware audit logs are absent. optional - enables device authentication and device-aware audit, but does not require a trusted device to access resources.

- enables device authentication and device-aware audit, but does not require a trusted device to access resources. required - enables device authentication and device-aware audit. Additionally, it requires a trusted device for all SSH, Database and Kubernetes connections.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



This guide makes use of the preset require-trusted-device role, which does not enforce the use of a trusted device for apps or desktops. Refer to their corresponding sections for instructions.

Role-based configuration enforces trusted device access at the role level. It can be configured with the spec.options.device_trust_mode option and applies to the resources in its allow rules. It works similarly to require_session_mfa .

To enforce authenticated device checks for a specific role when a user accesses databases, Kubernetes clusters, and servers with Teleport, update the role with the device_trust_mode field assigned to "required" . The following example updates the preset require-trusted-device role:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: require-trusted-device spec: options: device_trust_mode: "required" allow: db_labels: '*': '*' db_names: - '*' db_users: - '*' kubernetes_groups: - '{{internal.kubernetes_groups}}' - system:masters - developers - viewers kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' logins: - '{{internal.logins}}' node_labels: '*': '*'

Update the role:

tctl create -f device-enforcement.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Cluster-wide configuration enforces trusted device access at the cluster level. Enterprise clusters run in optional mode by default. Changing the mode to required will enforce a trusted device for all SSH, Database and Kubernetes accesses.

To enable device mode required update your configuration as follows:

Edit your cluster authentication preference using the following command:

tctl edit cluster_auth_preference

Make the following change:

kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: ["webauthn"] webauthn: rp_id: teleport.example.com device_trust: + mode: "required" # add this line

Save and close your editor to apply your changes.

Once the config is updated, SSH, Database and Kubernetes access without a trusted device will be forbidden. For example, SSH access without a trusted device fails with the following error:

tsh ssh ip-172-31-35-170 ERROR: ssh: rejected: administratively prohibited (unauthorized device)

Trusted Clusters It is possible to use trusted clusters to limit the impact of device mode required . A leaf cluster in mode required will enforce access to all of its resources, without imposing the same restrictions to the root cluster. Likewise, a root cluster will not enforce Device Trust on resources in leaf clusters.

The Teleport App Service may enforce Device Trust via role-based enforcement.

To access apps protected by Device Trust using the Web UI (Teleport v16 or later), make sure your device is registered and enrolled, install Teleport Connect, and follow the instructions during login.

Alternatively, you may use tsh proxy app or the certificates issued by tsh app login .

As an example, to enforce Device Trust for all env:production apps, save the role below as require-trusted-device-apps.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: require-trusted-device-apps spec: options: device_trust_mode: "required" allow: app_labels: env: production

Create the role and assign it to a user:

tctl create require-trusted-device-apps.yaml tctl edit users/alice

kind: user metadata: name: alice # (...) spec: roles: - access - editor + - require-trusted-device-apps # (...) version: v2

Now the alice user can only access env:production apps using a trusted device.

The Teleport Desktop Service may enforce Device Trust via role-based enforcement.

To access desktops protected by Device Trust make sure your device is registered and enrolled, install Teleport Connect, and follow the instructions during login.

As an example, to enforce Device Trust for all env:production desktops, save the role below as require-trusted-device-desktops.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: require-trusted-device-desktops spec: options: device_trust_mode: "required" allow: windows_desktop_labels: env: "production" windows_desktop_logins: [ "Administrator" , "alice" ]

Create the role and assign it to a user:

tctl create require-trusted-device-desktops.yaml tctl edit users/alice

kind: user metadata: name: alice # (...) spec: roles: - access - editor + - require-trusted-device-desktops # (...) version: v2

Now the alice user can only access env:production desktops using a trusted device.

Similar to session and identity locking, a device can be locked using tctl lock .

Locking blocks certificate issuance and ongoing or future accesses originating from a locked device. Locking a device only works if Device Trust is enabled and if the device is enrolled to Teleport.

Find a device ID to lock:

tctl devices ls Asset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID ------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------ C00AA0AAAA0A macOS enrolled 9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example

Lock a device:

tctl lock --device=9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example --ttl=12h Created a lock with name "5444970a-39a0-4814-968d-e58b4a8fa686".

Now, if a user on that device tries to access an SSH server for example, Teleport will deny access:

tsh ssh ip-172-31-35-170 ERROR: ssh: rejected: administratively prohibited (lock targeting Device:"9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example" is in force)

A signed and notarized tsh binary is necessary to enroll and use a a trusted device. Download the macOS tsh installer to fix the problem.

A trusted device needs to be registered and enrolled before it is recognized by Teleport as such. Follow the registration and enrollment steps and make sure to tsh logout and tsh login after enrollment is done.

Linux users need permissions to read and write from the TPM device, /dev/tpmrm0 . Without such permissions tsh would need sudo prompts for most operations.

The simplest way to solve this is to check if your distro ships with the tss group and assign it to your OS user. If that is not possible, or you are looking for a different solution, we recommend creating udev rules similar to the ones shipped by the TPM2 Software Stack.

Auto-enrollment ceremonies, due to their automated nature, are stricter than regular enrollment. Additional auto-enrollment checks include:

Verifying device profile data, such as data originated from Jamf, against the actual device Verifying that the device is not enrolled by another user (auto-enroll cannot take devices that are already enrolled)

Check you audit log for clues: look for failed "Device Enroll Token Created" events and see the "message" field in the details.

If you suspect (1) is the issue, compare the actual device against its inventory definition ( tsh device collect executed in the actual device vs tctl get device/<asset_tag> ). Tweaking the device profile, manual enrollment or waiting for the next MDM sync may solve the issue.

If you suspect (2), you can unenroll the device using tctl edit device/<asset_tag> and changing the "enroll_status" field to "not_enrolled".

Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below (Teleport v16 or later).

Alternatively, you may use one of the tsh commands described by App Access support. For example, for an app called myapp , run tsh proxy app myapp -p 8888 , then open http://localhost:8888 in your browser.

If you are already running tsh proxy app , or using the certificates acquired from tsh app login , then it's likely your device isn't registered or enrolled. In this case, follow the advice from the unauthorized device section above.

Follow the instructions in the Web UI troubleshooting section below.

The Web UI attempts to authenticate your device using Teleport Connect during login. If you are not asked to authenticate your device immediately after login, follow the steps below:

Make sure your device is registered and enrolled Install Teleport Connect. Use the DEB or RPM packages on Linux (the tarball doesn't register the custom URL handler). Make sure Teleport Connect can access the same resource you are trying to access on the Web Ask your cluster administrator if Device Trust is enabled (cluster mode "optional" or higher)

After the steps above are done try logging out from the Web UI and logging in again. If the error persists, check your audit log for failed "device authenticated" or "device web" events and look for failure details within the events.

"IP mismatch" errors in audit logs indicate that the IP checks performed by the device web authentication ceremony failed. In this case it's likely that end-user IPs are not propagated correctly to your Teleport deployment.

L7 load balancer: make sure it propagates the X-Forwarded-For header

L4 load balancer: enable PROXY protocol

When successfully authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, the user will see a green shield icon next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is authorized with Device Trust.

If the user is not authorized to use Device Trust in the web UI, but either the cluster-wide configuration or their assigned role(s) require the use of a trusted device, the user will see a yellow warning shield next to the logged-in username at the top right of the screen. Additionally, clicking on the username to show the user menu will indicate that the session is not authorized with Device Trust, so the user's access is restricted.