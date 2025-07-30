Access Requests with Microsoft Teams

Version: 19.x (unreleased)

This guide will explain how to set up Microsoft Teams to receive Access Request messages from Teleport.

This integration is hosted on Teleport Enterprise (Cloud) In Teleport Enterprise Cloud, Teleport manages the Microsoft Teams integration for you, and you can enroll the Microsoft Teams integration from the Teleport Web UI. Visit the Teleport Web UI and on the left sidebar, click Access followed by Integrations. Then click Enroll New Integration to visit the "Enroll New Integration" page: On the "Select Integration Type" menu, click the tile for your integration. You will see a page with instructions to set up the integration, as well as a form that you can use to configure the integration. Once enrolled you can download the required app.zip file from the integrations status page.

Teleport's Microsoft Teams integration notifies individuals of Access Requests. Users can then approve and deny Access Requests by following the message link, making it easier to implement security best practices without compromising productivity.

A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



Recommended: Configure Machine ID to provide short-lived Teleport credentials to the plugin. Before following this guide, follow a Machine ID deployment guide to run the tbot binary on your infrastructure.

A Microsoft Teams License (Microsoft 365 Business).

Azure console access in the organization/directory holding the Microsoft Teams License.

An Azure resource group in the same directory. This will host resources for the Microsoft Teams Access Request plugin. You should have enough permissions to create and edit Azure Bot Services in this resource group.

Someone with Global Admin rights on Microsoft Entra ID in order to grant permissions to the plugin.

Someone with the Teams administrator role that can approve installation requests for Microsoft Teams Apps.

role that can approve installation requests for Microsoft Teams Apps. Either an Azure virtual machine or Kubernetes cluster where you will run the Teleport Microsoft Teams plugin.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials.

For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:

teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status

If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

Before you set up the Microsoft Teams plugin, you will need to enable Role Access Requests in your Teleport cluster.

For the purpose of this guide, we will define an editor-requester role, which can request the built-in editor role, and an editor-reviewer role that can review requests for the editor role.

Create a file called editor-request-rbac.yaml with the following content:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-reviewer spec: allow: review_requests: roles: [ 'editor' ] kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: editor-requester spec: allow: request: roles: [ 'editor' ] thresholds: - approve: 1 deny: 1

Create the roles you defined:

tctl create -f editor-request-rbac.yaml role 'editor-reviewer' has been created role 'editor-requester' has been created

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Allow yourself to review requests by users with the editor-requester role by assigning yourself the editor-reviewer role.

Assign the editor-reviewer role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},editor-reviewer" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding editor-reviewer to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding editor-reviewer to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - editor-reviewer Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

Create a user called myuser who has the editor-requester role. This user cannot edit your cluster configuration unless they request the editor role:

tctl users add myuser --roles=editor-requester

tctl will print an invitation URL to your terminal. Visit the URL and log in as myuser for the first time, registering credentials as configured for your Teleport cluster.

Later in this guide, you will have myuser request the editor role so you can review the request using the Teleport plugin.

Install the Microsoft Teams plugin on your workstation. If you are deploying the plugin on Kubernetes, you will still need to install the plugin locally in order to generate an application archive to upload later in this guide.

Download

Docker Image

From Source

Helm Chart Access Request Plugins are available as amd64 and arm64 Linux binaries for downloading. Replace ARCH with your required version. curl -L -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-access-msteams-v13.3.7-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-access-msteams-v13.3.7-linux- ARCH -bin.tar.gz cd teleport-access-msteams sudo ./install Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-msteams version teleport-msteams v13.3.7 git:teleport-msteams-v13.3.7-fffffffff go1.22 docker pull public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-msteams:13.3.7 Make sure the plugin is installed by running the following command: docker run public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-msteams:13.3.7 version teleport-msteams v13.3.7 git:teleport-msteams-v13.3.7-api/14.0.0-gd1e081e 1.22 For a list of available tags, visit Amazon ECR Public Gallery. To install from source you need git and go installed. If you do not have Go installed, visit the Go downloads page. git clone https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v17 cd teleport/integrations/access/msteams git checkout v13.3.7 make build/teleport-msteams Move the teleport-msteams binary into your PATH. Make sure the binary is installed: teleport-msteams version teleport-msteams v13.3.7 git:teleport-msteams-v13.3.7-fffffffff go1.22 Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository: helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev Update the cache of charts from the remote repository: helm repo update

Teleport's Access Request plugins authenticate to your Teleport cluster as a user with permissions to list and read Access Requests. This way, plugins can retrieve Access Requests from the Teleport Auth Service and present them to reviewers.

Define a user and role called access-plugin by adding the following content to a file called access-plugin.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'access_request' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_plugin_data' ] verbs: [ 'update' ] - resources: [ 'access_monitoring_rule' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'access_list' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] - resources: [ 'role' ] verbs: [ 'read' ] - resources: [ 'user' ] verbs: [ 'read' ] review_requests: preview_as_roles: - list-access-request-resources kind: user metadata: name: access-plugin spec: roles: [ 'access-plugin' ] version: v2 kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: list-access-request-resources spec: allow: rules: - resources: [ 'node' , 'app' , 'db' , 'kube_cluster' ] verbs: [ 'list' , 'read' ] node_labels: '*': '*' kubernetes_labels: '*': '*' db_labels: '*': '*' app_labels: '*': '*' group_labels: '*': '*'

Create the user and role:

tctl create -f access-plugin.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the access-plugin user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this case, we will need to request the credentials manually by impersonating the access-plugin role and user.

If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation privileges.

To grant your user impersonation privileges for access-plugin , define a role called access-plugin-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into a file called access-plugin-impersonator.yaml :

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: access-plugin-impersonator spec: allow: impersonate: roles: - access-plugin users: - access-plugin

Create the access-plugin-impersonator role:

tctl create -f access-plugin-impersonator.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

If you are providing identity files to the plugin with Machine ID, assign the access-plugin role to the Machine ID bot user. Otherwise, assign this role to the user you plan to use to generate credentials for the access-plugin role and user:

Assign the access-plugin-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate commands for your authentication provider:

Local User

GitHub

SAML

OIDC Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list: ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")') Edit your local user to add the new role: tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},access-plugin-impersonator" Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Open your github authentication connector in a text editor: tctl edit github/github Edit the github connector, adding access-plugin-impersonator to the teams_to_roles section. The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization. Here is an example: teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor. Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your saml configuration resource: tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the saml.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit saml.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the attributes_to_roles section. The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f saml.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role. Retrieve your oidc configuration resource: tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml Note that the --with-secrets flag adds the value of spec.signing_key_pair.private_key to the oidc.yaml file. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource. Edit oidc.yaml , adding access-plugin-impersonator to the claims_to_roles section. The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization. Here is an example: claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - access-plugin-impersonator Apply your changes: tctl create -f oidc.yaml Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.

You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the access-plugin role and user.

Give the plugin access to a Teleport identity file. We recommend using Machine ID for this in order to produce short-lived identity files that are less dangerous if exfiltrated, though in demo deployments, you can generate longer-lived identity files with tctl :

Machine ID

Long-lived identity files Configure tbot with an output that will produce the credentials needed by the plugin. As the plugin will be accessing the Teleport API, the correct output type to use is identity . For this guide, the directory destination will be used. This will write these credentials to a specified directory on disk. Ensure that this directory can be written to by the Linux user that tbot runs as, and that it can be read by the Linux user that the plugin will run as. Modify your tbot configuration to add an identity output. If running tbot on a Linux server, use the directory output to write identity files to the /opt/machine-id directory: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: directory path: /opt/machine-id If running tbot on Kubernetes, write the identity file to Kubernetes secret instead: outputs: - type: identity destination: type: kubernetes_secret name: teleport-plugin-msteams-identity If operating tbot as a background service, restart it. If running tbot in one-shot mode, execute it now. You should now see an identity file under /opt/machine-id or a Kubernetes secret named teleport-plugin-msteams-identity . This contains the private key and signed certificates needed by the plugin to authenticate with the Teleport Auth Service. Like all Teleport users, access-plugin needs signed credentials in order to connect to your Teleport cluster. You will use the tctl auth sign command to request these credentials. The following tctl auth sign command impersonates the access-plugin user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local directory: tctl auth sign --user=access-plugin --out=identity The plugin connects to the Teleport Auth Service's gRPC endpoint over TLS. The identity file, identity , includes both TLS and SSH credentials. The plugin uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service, which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The plugin uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint. Certificate Lifetime By default, tctl auth sign produces certificates with a relatively short lifetime. For production deployments, we suggest using Machine ID to programmatically issue and renew certificates for your plugin. See our Machine ID getting started guide to learn more. Note that you cannot issue certificates that are valid longer than your existing credentials. For example, to issue certificates with a 1000-hour TTL, you must be logged in with a session that is valid for at least 1000 hours. This means your user must have a role allowing a max_session_ttl of at least 1000 hours (60000 minutes), and you must specify a --ttl when logging in: tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --ttl=60060 If you are running the plugin on a Linux server, create a data directory to hold certificate files for the plugin: sudo mkdir -p /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials sudo mv identity /var/lib/teleport/plugins/api-credentials If you are running the plugin on Kubernetes, Create a Kubernetes secret that contains the Teleport identity file: kubectl -n teleport create secret generic --from-file=identity teleport-plugin-msteams-identity Once the Teleport credentials expire, you will need to renew them by running the tctl auth sign command again.

The Access Request plugin for Microsoft Teams receives Access Request events from the Teleport Auth Service, formats them into Microsoft Teams messages, and sends them to the Microsoft Teams API to post them in your workspace. For this to work, you must register a new Azure Bot. Azure Bot is a managed service by Microsoft that allows to develop bots that interact with users through different channels, including Microsoft Teams.

Visit https://portal.azure.com/#create/Microsoft.AzureBot to create a new bot. Choose the bot handle so you can find the bot later in the Azure console (the bot handle will not be displayed to the user or used to configure the Microsoft Teams plugin). Also edit the Azure subscription, the resource group and the bot pricing tier.

In the "Microsoft App ID" section choose "Single Tenant" and "Create new Microsoft App ID".

Once the bot is created, open its resource page on the Azure console and navigate to the "Channels" tab. Click "Microsoft Teams" and add the Microsoft Teams channel.

The result should be as follows:

On the bot's "Configuration" tab, copy and keep in a safe place the values of "Microsoft App ID" and "App Tenant ID". Those two UUIDs will be used in the plugin configuration.

Click the "Manage" link next to "Microsoft App ID". This will open the app management view.

Then, go to the "Certificates & Secrets" section and choose to create a "New client secret". Use the "Copy" icon to copy the newly created secret and keep it with the previously recovered App ID and Tenant ID.

The client secret will be used by the Teleport plugin to authenticate as the bot's app when searching users and posting messages.

Still in the app management view ("Configuration", then "Manage" the Microsoft App ID), go to the "API permissions" tab.

Add the following Microsoft Graph Application permissions:

Permission name Reason AppCatalog.Read.All Used to list Teams Apps and check the app is installed. User.Read.All Used to get notification recipients. TeamsAppInstallation.ReadWriteSelfForUser.All Used to initiate communication with a user that never interacted with the Teams App before. TeamsAppInstallation.ReadWriteSelfForTeam.All Used to discover if the app is installed in the Team.

At this point the app declares the required permissions but those have not been granted.

If you are an admin, click "Grant admin consent for <directory name>". If you are not an admin, contact an admin user to grant the permissions.

Once permissions have been approved, refresh the page and check the approval status. The result should be as follows:

At this point, the Teleport Microsoft Teams plugin has the credentials it needs to communicate with your Teleport cluster and Azure APIs, but the app has not been installed to Microsoft Teams yet.

In this step, you will configure the Microsoft Teams plugin to use the Azure credentials and generate the Teams App package that will be used to install the Microsoft Teams App. You will also configure the plugin to notify the right Microsoft Teams users when it receives an Access Request update.

Generate a configuration file for the plugin. The instructions depend on whether you are deploying the plugin on a virtual machine or Kubernetes:

Virtual Machine

Kubernetes The Teleport Microsoft Teams plugin uses a config file in TOML format. The configure subcommand generates the directory /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets containing the TOML configuration file and an app.zip file that will be used later to add the Teams App into the organization catalog. Run the following command on your virtual machine: export AZURE_APPID="your-appid" export AZURE_TENANTID="your-tenantid" export AZURE_APPSECRET="your-appsecret" teleport-msteams configure /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets --appID "$AZURE_APPID" --tenantID "$AZURE_TENANTID" --appSecret "$AZURE_APPSECRET" This should result in a config file like the one below: preload = true [ teleport ] addr = "localhost:3025" identity = "identity" refresh_identity = true [ msapi ] app_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" app_secret = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" tenant_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" teams_app_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = [ [email protected]" log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO" Copy the /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets/app.zip file to your local computer. You will have to upload it to Microsoft Teams later. On the host where you will run the Microsoft Teams plugin, move the file /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets/teleport-msteams.toml to /etc/teleport-msteams.toml . You can then edit the copy located in /etc/ . Run the following command on your local machine: export AZURE_APPID="your-appid" export AZURE_TENANTID="your-tenantid" export AZURE_APPSECRET="your-appsecret" teleport-msteams configure /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets --appID "$AZURE_APPID" --tenantID "$AZURE_TENANTID" --appSecret "$AZURE_APPSECRET" This command generates an application archive at /var/lib/teleport/plugins/msteams/assets/app.zip . You will upload it to Microsoft Teams later in this guide. Create a file on your workstation called teleport-msteams-helm.yaml with the following content: teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-plugin-msteams-identity identitySecretPath: identity msTeams: appID: "APP_ID" tenantID: "TENANT_ID" teamsAppID: "TEAMS_APP_ID" roleToRecipients: {} log: output: stdout severity: INFO You will edit this file in the next section.

Configure command The configure command is not idempotent. It generates a new Microsoft Teams application UUID with each execution. It is not possible to use an app.zip and a TOML configuration generated by two different executions.

Edit the configuration file according to the instructions below.

The Microsoft Teams plugin uses this section to connect to your Teleport cluster.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart addr : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud account (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identity : Fill this in with the path to the identity file you exported earlier. client_key , client_crt , root_cas : Comment these out, since we are not using them in this configuration. address : Include the hostname and HTTPS port of your Teleport Proxy Service or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g., teleport.example.com:443 or mytenant.teleport.sh:443 ). identitySecretName : Fill in the identitySecretName field with the name of the Kubernetes secret you created earlier. identitySecretPath : Fill in the identitySecretPath field with the path of the identity file within the Kubernetes secret. If you have followed the instructions above, this will be identity .

If you are providing credentials to the plugin using a tbot binary that runs on a Linux server, make sure the value of identity is the same as the path of the identity file you configured tbot to generate, /opt/machine-id/identity .

Configure the plugin to periodically reload the identity file, ensuring that it does not attempt to connect to the Teleport Auth Service with expired credentials.

Add the following to the teleport section of the configuration:

refresh_identity = true

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart Make sure the app_id , app_secret , tenant_id , and teams_app_id fields are filled in with the correct information, which you obtained earlier in this guide. Make sure the appID , tenantID , and teamsAppID fields are filled in with the correct information, which you obtained earlier in this guide.

The role_to_recipients map ( roleToRecipients for Helm users) configures the users and channels that the Microsoft Teams plugin will notify when a user requests access to a specific role. When the Microsoft Teams plugin receives an Access Request from the Auth Service, it will look up the role being requested and identify the Microsoft Teams users and channels to notify.

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart Here is an example of a role_to_recipients map. Each value can be a single string or an array of strings: [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = [email protected]" "dev" = [ [email protected]" [email protected]" "dba" = "https://teams.microsoft.com/l/channel/19%3somerandomid%40thread.tacv2/ChannelName?groupId=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx&tenantId=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" In the Helm chart, the role_to_recipients field is called roleToRecipients and uses the following format, where keys are strings and values are arrays of strings: roleToRecipients: "*": [email protected]" "dev": [ [email protected]" [email protected]" "dba": "https://teams.microsoft.com/l/channel/19%3somerandomid%40thread.tacv2/ChannelName?groupId=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx&tenantId=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx"

In the role_to_recipients map, each key is the name of a Teleport role. Each value configures the Teams user (or users) to notify. Each string must be either the email address of a Microsoft Teams user or a channel URL.

You can find the URL of a channel by opening the channel and clicking the button "Get link to channel":

The role_to_recipients map must also include an entry for "*" , which the plugin looks up if no other entry matches a given role name. In the example above, requests for roles aside from dev and dba will notify [email protected] .

Suggested reviewers Users can suggest reviewers when they create an Access Request, e.g.,: [email protected] tsh request create --roles=dbadmin [email protected] If an Access Request includes suggested reviewers, the Microsoft Teams plugin will add these to the list of channels to notify. If a suggested reviewer is an email address, the plugin will look up the direct message channel for that address and post a message in that channel.

Configure the Microsoft Teams plugin to notify you when a user requests the editor role by adding the following to your role_to_recipients config (replace TELEPORT_USERNAME with the email of the user you assigned the editor-reviewer role earlier):

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = "TELEPORT_USERNAME" "editor" = "TELEPORT_USERNAME" roleToRecipients: "*": "TELEPORT_USERNAME" "editor": "TELEPORT_USERNAME"

The final configuration file should resemble the following:

Executable or Docker

Helm Chart preload = true [ teleport ] addr = "localhost:3025" identity = "identity" refresh_identity = true [ msapi ] app_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" app_secret = "XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX" tenant_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" teams_app_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx" [ role_to_recipients ] "*" = [ [email protected]" log ] output = "stderr" severity = "INFO" teleport: address: "teleport.example.com:443" identitySecretName: teleport-plugin-msteams-identity identitySecretPath: identity msTeams: appID: "APP_ID" tenantID: "TENANT_ID" teamsAppID: "TEAMS_APP_ID" roleToRecipients: {} log: output: stdout severity: INFO

Open Microsoft Teams and go to "Apps", "Manage your apps", then in the additional choices menu choose "Upload an App".

If you're a Teams admin, choose "Upload an app to your org's app catalog". This will allow you to skip the approval step. If you're not a Microsoft Teams admin, choose "Submit an app to your org".

Upload the app.zip file you generated earlier.

If you are not a Teams admin and chose "Submit an app to your org", you will have to ask a Teams admin to approve it.

They can do so by connecting to the Teams admin dashboard, searching "TeleBot", selecting it and choosing "Allow".

Once the app is approved it should appear in the "Apps built for your org" section. Add the newly uploaded app to a team. Open the app, click "Add to a team", choose the "General" channel of your team and click "Set up a bot".

Note: Once an app is added to a team, it can post on all channels.

Once Teleport is running, you've created the Teams App, and the plugin is configured, you can now run the plugin and test the workflow.

Start the plugin in validation mode:

teleport-msteams validate <email of your teams account>

If everything works fine, the log output should look like this:

teleport-msteams v13.3.7 go1.22 - Checking application xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx status... - Application found in the team app store (internal ID: xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx) - User [email protected] found: xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx - Application installation ID for user: XXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXXX - Chat ID for user: 19:xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx_xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx@unq.gbl.spaces - Chat web URL: https://teams.microsoft.com/l/chat/19%3Axxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx_xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx%40unq.gbl.spaces/0?tenantId=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxxxx - Hailing the user... - Message sent, ID: XXXXXXXXXXXXX Check your MS Teams!

The plugin should exit and you should have received two messages through Microsoft Teams.

After you configured and validated the MS Teams plugin, you can now run the plugin and test the workflow.

Executable

Docker

Helm Chart Run the following command to start the Teleport MS Teams plugin. The -d flag will provide debug information to ensure that the plugin can connect to MS Teams and your Teleport cluster: teleport-msteams start -d DEBU DEBUG logging enabled msteams/main.go:120 INFO Starting Teleport MS Teams Plugin 13.3.7: msteams/app.go:74 DEBU Attempting GET teleport.example.com:443/webapi/find webclient/webclient.go:129 DEBU Checking Teleport server version msteams/app.go:242 INFO MS Teams app found in org app store id:292e2881-38ab-7777-8aa7-cefed1404a63 name:TeleBot msteams/app.go:179 INFO Preloading recipient data... msteams/app.go:185 INFO Recipient found, chat found chat_id:19:a8c06deb-aa2b-4db5-9c78-96e48f625aef_a36aec2e-f11c-4219-b79a-19UUUU57de70@unq.gbl.spaces kind:user recipient: [email protected] msteams/app.go:195 INFO Recipient data preloaded and cached. msteams/app.go:198 DEBU Watcher connected watcherjob/watcherjob.go:121 INFO Plugin is ready msteams/app.go:227 Run the plugin: docker run -v <path-to-config>:/etc/teleport-msteams.toml public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-plugin-msteams:17.0.0-dev start Install the plugin: helm upgrade --install teleport-plugin-msteams teleport/teleport-plugin-msteams --values teleport-msteams-helm.yaml To inspect the plugin's logs, use the following command: kubectl logs deploy/teleport-plugin-msteams Debug logs can be enabled by setting log.severity to DEBUG in teleport-msteams-helm.yaml and executing the helm upgrade ... command above again. Then you can restart the plugin with the following command: kubectl rollout restart deployment teleport-plugin-msteams

Create an Access Request and check if the plugin works as expected with the following steps.

As an Admin

As a User

From the Web UI A Teleport admin can create an Access Request for another user with tctl : tctl request create myuser --roles=editor Users can use tsh to create an Access Request and log in with approved roles: tsh request create --roles=editor Seeking request approval... (id: 8f77d2d1-2bbf-4031-a300-58926237a807) Users can request access using the Web UI by visiting "Identity", clicking "Access Requests" and then "New Request":

The user you configured earlier to review the request should receive a direct message from "TeleBot" in Microsoft Teams allowing them to visit a link in the Teleport Web UI and either approve or deny the request.

Once you receive an Access Request message, click the link to visit Teleport and approve or deny the request:

Reviewing from the command line You can also review an Access Request from the command line: As an Admin

As a User tctl request approve REQUEST_ID tctl request deny REQUEST_ID tsh request review --approve REQUEST_ID tsh request review --deny REQUEST_ID

Once the request is resolved, the Microsoft Teams bot will update the Access Request message to reflect its new status.

Auditing Access Requests When the Microsoft Teams plugin posts an Access Request notification to a channel, anyone with access to the channel can view the notification and follow the link. While users must be authorized via their Teleport roles to review Access Requests, you should still check the Teleport audit log to ensure that the right users are reviewing the right requests. When auditing Access Request reviews, check for events with the type Access Request Reviewed in the Teleport Web UI.

This section is only relevant if you are running the Teleport Microsoft Teams plugin on a virtual machine.

In production, we recommend starting the Teleport plugin daemon via an init system like systemd. Here's the recommended Teleport plugin service unit file for systemd:

[Unit] Description =Teleport MsTeams Plugin After =network.target [Service] Type =simple Restart = on -failure ExecStart =/usr/local/bin/teleport-msteams start --config=/etc/teleport-msteams.toml ExecReload =/bin/kill -HUP $MAINPID PIDFile =/run/teleport-msteams.pid [Install] WantedBy =multi-user.target

Save this as teleport-msteams.service in either /usr/lib/systemd/system/ or another unit file load path supported by systemd.

Enable and start the plugin:

sudo systemctl enable teleport-msteams sudo systemctl start teleport-msteams