Database Access with Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey database with IAM authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from users to Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey for Redis and Valkey. Authentication between the Database Service and the Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey can take one of two forms:
- IAM authentication (preferred): The Teleport Database Service connects to the database using a short-lived AWS IAM authentication token. AWS IAM authentication is available for Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey with engine version 7.0 or above.
- Managing users: The Teleport Database Service manages users in a access
control list, rotates their passwords every 15 minutes, and saves these
passwords in AWS Secrets Manager. The Database Service automatically sends an
AUTHcommand with the saved password when connecting the client to the Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey server.
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Cloud
This guide shows how to register a single Amazon Elasticache with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
- AWS account with an ElastiCache for Redis or Valkey cluster. In-transit encryption via (TLS) must be enabled.
- Permissions to create and attach IAM policies.
redis-cliversion
6.2or newer installed and added to your system's
PATHenvironment variable.
- A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.
- ACL enabled for your ElastiCache cluster.
- A running Teleport Discovery Service if you plan to use Database Auto-Discovery.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/6. Create a Teleport user
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 2/6. Create a Database Service configuration
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
Alternative methods
For users with a lot of infrastructure in AWS, or who might create or recreate many instances, consider alternative methods for joining new EC2 instances running Teleport:
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Create the Database Service configuration:
ELASTICACHE_URI=""sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name="elasticache" \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol="redis" \ --uri=${ELASTICACHE_URI?} \ --token=/tmp/token
Change
example.teleport.sh:443 to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy
Service. Set
ELASTICACHE_URI to the domain name and port of your ElastiCache
database.
The command will generate a Database Service configuration and place it at the
/etc/teleport.yaml location.
Step 3/6. Create an IAM role for Teleport
The Teleport Database Service needs AWS IAM permissions to provide access to ElastiCache databases.
Create an IAM role for Teleport
Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.
- If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method
- If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)
- Otherwise, you must use environment variables
- Instance Metadata Service
- Kubernetes IRSA
- Environment Variables
Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials.
The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles.
Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role.
Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION
When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a
file at the path
/etc/default/teleport. Obtain these credentials from your
organization. Ensure that
/etc/default/teleport has the following content,
replacing the values of each variable:
AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000
AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000
AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>
Have multiple sources of AWS credentials?
Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order:
- Environment Variables
- Shared credentials file
- Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)
- EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only)
While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared
configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the
AWS_PROFILE
environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice.
If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.
Grant permissions
ElastiCache supports IAM authentication for Redis and Valkey engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to ElastiCache.
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheDescribeUsers",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:DescribeUsers",
"Resource": "*"
},
{
"Sid": "ElastiCacheConnect",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Action": "elasticache:Connect",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
|Statement
|Purpose
ElastiCacheFetchMetadata
|Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region.
ElastiCacheDescribeUsers
|Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication.
ElastiCacheConnect
|Connect using IAM authentication.
You can reduce the scope of the
ElastiCacheConnect statement by updating it to
only allow specific ElastiCache clusters and IAM users. The resource ARN you can
specify has the following formats:
arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:replicationgroup:{ReplicationGroup}arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName}
See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information.
Step 4/6. Start the Database Service
Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 5/6. Configure authentication for ElastiCache users
Configure authentication for your ElastiCache database. The steps to follow depend on whether you want to enable the Teleport Database Service to use IAM authentication with ElastiCache, or authentication based on managing passwords via AWS Secrets Manager:
- ElastiCache IAM user
- Teleport-managed user
To enable ACL, please see Authenticating users with Role-Based Access Control for ElastiCache.
Some additional limitations apply when using IAM authentication - for more information, see: ElastiCache Auth IAM Limits.
There are a few requirements for configuring an ElastiCache IAM-enabled user:
- the user must have identical username and user id properties.
- the user must have authentication mode set to "IAM".
- the user must be attached to an ElastiCache user group.
Create an ElastiCache IAM-enabled user.
The following example creates an ElastiCache user with the access string
on ~* +@all that represents an active user with access to all available keys
and commands:
aws elasticache create-user \ --user-name iam-user-01 \ --user-id iam-user-01 \ --authentication-mode Type=iam \ --engine redis \ --access-string "on ~* +@all"
You may prefer a less permissive access string for your ElastiCache users. For more information about ElastiCache access strings, please see: ElastiCache Cluster RBAC Access String.
Create an ElastiCache user group and attach it to your ElastiCache replication group:
aws elasticache create-user-group \ --user-group-id iam-user-group-01 \ --engine redis \ --user-ids default iam-user-01aws elasticache modify-replication-group \ --replication-group-id replication-group-01 \ --user-group-ids-to-add iam-user-group-01
Once the ElastiCache user has been created, verify that the user is configured to satisfy the requirements for IAM authentication:
To enable ACL, please see Authenticating users with Role-Based Access Control for ElastiCache.
Once an ElastiCache user is created with the desired access, add an AWS resource
tag
teleport.dev/managed with the value
true to this user:
The Database Service will automatically discover this user if it is associated with a registered database. Keep in mind that it may take the Database Service some time (up to 20 minutes) to discover this user once the tag is added.
If you choose not to use the above options, Teleport will not automatically authenticate with the database.
You can either set up a "no password" configuration for your ElastiCache user,
or manually enter an
AUTH command with the password you have configured after
a successful client connection. However, it is strongly advised to use one of
the first two options or a strong password for better security.
Step 6/6. Connect
Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in to see the registered databases:
- Self-Hosted
- Teleport Enterprise Cloud
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
--------------------------- ----------- --------
my-cluster-mode-elasticache ...
my-elasticache ...
my-elasticache-reader ...
tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
--------------------------- ----------- --------
my-cluster-mode-elasticache ...
my-elasticache ...
my-elasticache-reader ...
To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:
tsh db connect --db-user=my-database-user my-elasticache
If flag
--db-user is not provided, Teleport logs in as the
default user.
Now, depending on the authentication configurations, you may need to send an
AUTH command to authenticate with the Redis server:
- Redis with ACL
- Redis with AUTH token
- Redis without AUTH
The Database Service automatically authenticates Teleport-managed and
IAM-enabled users with the database. No
AUTH command is required after
successful connection.
If you are connecting as a user that is not managed by Teleport and is not
IAM-enabled, the connection normally starts as the
default user.
Now you can authenticate the database user with its password:
AUTH my-database-user <USER_PASSWORD>
Now you can authenticate with the shared AUTH token:
AUTH <SHARED_AUTH_TOKEN>
For Redis or Valkey deployments without the ACL system or legacy
requirepass directive enabled, no
AUTH command is required.
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout my-elasticache
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout
Troubleshooting
Certificate error
If your
tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:
x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead
AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.
No credential providers error
If you see the error
NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport
is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether
the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.
When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:
aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit"HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,
See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.
Timeout errors
The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.
Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.
- Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.
- Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.
On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running
nc to check if it can reach the database port.
- Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com
- Database port: 5432
nc -zv database-host database-port
Connection to postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com (172.31.24.172) 5432 port [tcp/postgresql] succeeded!
Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS
For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database.
- Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console.
- Identify the private IP address of the database.
- Create and analyze a network path:
- Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.
- Set the path destination to the database IP.
- Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.
Not authorized to perform
sts:AssumeRole
The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:
- A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.
- The
assume_role_arnfield is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.
What if both situations apply? (role chaining)
When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the
Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified
in
assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for
the database user.
You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:
AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role
how to properly configure the trust relationship?
To allow IAM Role
teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role
db-user-role, the following is
generally required:
1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role
teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as
Principal in
db-user-role's trust
policy.
- Role as principal
- Account as principal
- Cross-account with external-id
Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:root"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole"
}
]
}
Assign external-aws-account-id to an external AWS account ID:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Effect": "Allow",
"Principal": {
"AWS": "arn:aws:iam::external-aws-account-id:role/teleport-db-service-role"
},
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Condition": {
"StringEquals": {
"sts:ExternalId": "example-external-id"
}
}
}
]
}
2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role
teleport-db-service-role requires
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "arn:aws:iam::aws-account-id:role/db-user-role"
}
]
}
Note that this policy can be omitted when
teleport-db-service-role and
db-user-role are in the same
AWS account and
teleport-db-service-role's full ARN is configured as Principal in
db-user-role's
trust policy.
3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role
If
teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached
Permissions boundary
then you can skip this step.
Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to
teleport-db-service-role must include
sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example:
{
"Version": "2012-10-17",
"Statement": [
{
"Action": "sts:AssumeRole",
"Effect": "Allow",
"Resource": "*"
}
]
}
You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as
teleport-db-service-role:
aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship
Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.