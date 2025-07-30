Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Database Access with Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey

Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.

In this guide, you will:

Configure your Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey database with IAM authentication. Add the database to your Teleport cluster. Connect to the database via Teleport.

The Teleport Database Service proxies traffic from users to Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey for Redis and Valkey. Authentication between the Database Service and the Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey can take one of two forms:

IAM authentication (preferred): The Teleport Database Service connects to the database using a short-lived AWS IAM authentication token. AWS IAM authentication is available for Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey with engine version 7.0 or above.

Managing users: The Teleport Database Service manages users in a access control list, rotates their passwords every 15 minutes, and saves these passwords in AWS Secrets Manager. The Database Service automatically sends an AUTH command with the saved password when connecting the client to the Amazon ElastiCache for Redis and Valkey server.

Self-Hosted

Teleport Cloud

This guide shows how to register a single Amazon Elasticache with your Teleport cluster. For a more scalable approach, learn how to set up Database Auto-Discovery to automatically enroll all AWS databases in your infrastructure.

A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 17.0.0-dev



AWS account with an ElastiCache for Redis or Valkey cluster. In-transit encryption via (TLS) must be enabled .

. Permissions to create and attach IAM policies.

redis-cli version 6.2 or newer installed and added to your system's PATH environment variable.

version or newer installed and added to your system's environment variable. A host, e.g., an EC2 instance, where you will run the Teleport Database Service.

ACL enabled for your ElastiCache cluster.

A running Teleport Discovery Service if you plan to use Database Auto-Discovery.

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

tip To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls

Teleport Community Edition

Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access role: tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice Create a local Teleport user with the built-in access and requester roles: tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice

Flag Description --roles List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport. --db-users List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user. --db-names List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.

warning Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.

For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.

The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster. Run the following tctl command and save the token output in /tmp/token on the server that will run the Database Service:

tctl tokens add --type=db --format=text abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this

To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:

The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.

Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://). Run your cluster's install script: curl "https:// teleport.example.com:443 /scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash

On older Teleport versions:

Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition: Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud cloud Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted) enterprise Teleport Community Edition oss Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')" Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= example.teleport.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')" Install Teleport on your Linux server: curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.

Create the Database Service configuration:

ELASTICACHE_URI="" sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --name="elasticache" \ --proxy=example.teleport.sh:443 \ --protocol="redis" \ --uri=${ELASTICACHE_URI?} \ --token=/tmp/token

Change example.teleport.sh:443 to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service. Set ELASTICACHE_URI to the domain name and port of your ElastiCache database.

The command will generate a Database Service configuration and place it at the /etc/teleport.yaml location.

The Teleport Database Service needs AWS IAM permissions to provide access to ElastiCache databases.

Grant the Database Service access to credentials that it can use to authenticate to AWS.

If you are running the Database Service on an EC2 instance, you may use the EC2 Instance Metadata Service method

If you are running the Database Service in Kubernetes, you can use IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA)

Otherwise, you must use environment variables

Instance Metadata Service

Kubernetes IRSA

Environment Variables Teleport will detect when it is running on an EC2 instance and use the Instance Metadata Service to fetch credentials. The EC2 instance should be configured to use an EC2 instance profile. For more information, see: Using Instance Profiles. Refer to IAM Roles for Service Accounts (IRSA) to set up an OIDC provider in AWS and configure an AWS IAM role that allows the pod's service account to assume the role. Teleport's built-in AWS client reads credentials from the following environment variables: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID

AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY

AWS_DEFAULT_REGION When you start the Database Service, the service reads environment variables from a file at the path /etc/default/teleport . Obtain these credentials from your organization. Ensure that /etc/default/teleport has the following content, replacing the values of each variable: AWS_ACCESS_KEY_ID=00000000000000000000 AWS_SECRET_ACCESS_KEY=0000000000000000000000000000000000000000 AWS_DEFAULT_REGION=<YOUR_REGION>

Have multiple sources of AWS credentials? Teleport's AWS client loads credentials from different sources in the following order: Environment Variables

Shared credentials file

Shared configuration file (Teleport always enables shared configuration)

EC2 Instance Metadata (credentials only) While you can provide AWS credentials via a shared credentials file or shared configuration file, you will need to run the Database Service with the AWS_PROFILE environment variable assigned to the name of your profile of choice. If you have a specific use case that the instructions above do not account for, consult the documentation for the AWS SDK for Go for a detailed description of credential loading behavior.

ElastiCache supports IAM authentication for Redis and Valkey engine version 7.0 or above. This is the recommended way to configure Teleport access to ElastiCache.

{ "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheFetchMetadata" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeReplicationGroups" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheDescribeUsers" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:DescribeUsers" , "Resource" : "*" } , { "Sid" : "ElastiCacheConnect" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Action" : "elasticache:Connect" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

Statement Purpose ElastiCacheFetchMetadata Automatically import AWS tags as database labels or find missing information such as the database's AWS region. ElastiCacheDescribeUsers Determine whether a user is compatible with IAM authentication. ElastiCacheConnect Connect using IAM authentication.

You can reduce the scope of the ElastiCacheConnect statement by updating it to only allow specific ElastiCache clusters and IAM users. The resource ARN you can specify has the following formats:

arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:replicationgroup:{ReplicationGroup} arn:aws:elasticache:{Region}:{AccountID}:user:{UserName}

See Authenticating with IAM for ElastiCache for more information.

Configure the Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Database Service.

Package Manager

TAR Archive On the host where you will run the Database Service, enable and start Teleport: sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport On the host where you will run the Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport: sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service sudo systemctl enable teleport sudo systemctl start teleport

You can check the status of the Database Service with systemctl status teleport and view its logs with journalctl -fu teleport .

Configure authentication for your ElastiCache database. The steps to follow depend on whether you want to enable the Teleport Database Service to use IAM authentication with ElastiCache, or authentication based on managing passwords via AWS Secrets Manager:

ElastiCache IAM user

Teleport-managed user To enable ACL, please see Authenticating users with Role-Based Access Control for ElastiCache. Some additional limitations apply when using IAM authentication - for more information, see: ElastiCache Auth IAM Limits. There are a few requirements for configuring an ElastiCache IAM-enabled user: the user must have identical username and user id properties.

the user must have authentication mode set to "IAM".

the user must be attached to an ElastiCache user group. Create an ElastiCache IAM-enabled user. The following example creates an ElastiCache user with the access string on ~* +@all that represents an active user with access to all available keys and commands: aws elasticache create-user \ --user-name iam-user-01 \ --user-id iam-user-01 \ --authentication-mode Type=iam \ --engine redis \ --access-string "on ~* +@all" Access Strings You may prefer a less permissive access string for your ElastiCache users. For more information about ElastiCache access strings, please see: ElastiCache Cluster RBAC Access String. Create an ElastiCache user group and attach it to your ElastiCache replication group: aws elasticache create-user-group \ --user-group-id iam-user-group-01 \ --engine redis \ --user-ids default iam-user-01 aws elasticache modify-replication-group \ --replication-group-id replication-group-01 \ --user-group-ids-to-add iam-user-group-01 Once the ElastiCache user has been created, verify that the user is configured to satisfy the requirements for IAM authentication: To enable ACL, please see Authenticating users with Role-Based Access Control for ElastiCache. Once an ElastiCache user is created with the desired access, add an AWS resource tag teleport.dev/managed with the value true to this user: The Database Service will automatically discover this user if it is associated with a registered database. Keep in mind that it may take the Database Service some time (up to 20 minutes) to discover this user once the tag is added.

If you choose not to use the above options, Teleport will not automatically authenticate with the database.

You can either set up a "no password" configuration for your ElastiCache user, or manually enter an AUTH command with the password you have configured after a successful client connection. However, it is strongly advised to use one of the first two options or a strong password for better security.

Once the Database Service has started and joined the cluster, log in to see the registered databases:

Self-Hosted

Teleport Enterprise Cloud tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alice tsh db ls tsh login --proxy=mytenant.teleport.sh --user=alice tsh db ls

To retrieve credentials for a database and connect to it:

tsh db connect --db-user=my-database-user my-elasticache

If flag --db-user is not provided, Teleport logs in as the default user.

Now, depending on the authentication configurations, you may need to send an AUTH command to authenticate with the Redis server:

Redis with ACL

Redis with AUTH token

Redis without AUTH The Database Service automatically authenticates Teleport-managed and IAM-enabled users with the database. No AUTH command is required after successful connection. If you are connecting as a user that is not managed by Teleport and is not IAM-enabled, the connection normally starts as the default user. Now you can authenticate the database user with its password: AUTH my-database-user <USER_PASSWORD> Now you can authenticate with the shared AUTH token: AUTH <SHARED_AUTH_TOKEN> For Redis or Valkey deployments without the ACL system or legacy requirepass directive enabled, no AUTH command is required.

To log out of the database and remove credentials:

tsh db logout my-elasticache tsh db logout

If your tsh db connect error includes the following text, you likely have an RDS or DocumentDB database created before July 28, 2020, which presents an X.509 certificate that is incompatible with Teleport:

x509: certificate relies on legacy Common Name field, use SANs instead

AWS provides instructions to rotate your SSL/TLS certificate.

If you see the error NoCredentialProviders: no valid providers in chain in Database Service logs then Teleport is not detecting the required credentials to connect via AWS IAM permissions. Check whether the credentials or security role has been applied in the machine running the Teleport Database Service.

When running on EKS, this error may occur if the Teleport Database Service cannot access IMDSv2 when the PUT requests hop limit on the worker node instance is set to 1. You can use the following commands to check the hop limit:

aws ec2 describe-instances --instance-ids <node-instance-id> | grep HttpPutResponseHopLimit "HttpPutResponseHopLimit": 1,

See IMDSv2 support for EKS and EKS best practices for more details.

The Teleport Database Service requires connectivity to your database endpoints.

Check that firewall rules (e.g., AWS security groups) allow connectivity between the Teleport Database Service and the database endpoint.

Inbound firewall rules for the database must allow connections from the Teleport Database Service.

Outbound firewall rules for the Teleport Database Service must allow connections to the database endpoint.

tip On the same host as the Teleport Database Service, try running nc to check if it can reach the database port. Database host: postgres-instance-1.sadas.us-east-1.rds.amazonaws.com

Database port: 5432 nc -zv database-host database-port

Debugging connection timeout errors in AWS For deployments in AWS, it may be helpful to use AWS Reachability Analyzer to analyze the network path between the Teleport Database Service and the database. Identify the Elastic Network Interface (ENI) associated with the Teleport Database Service host. This can be found in the EC2 console. Identify the private IP address of the database. Create and analyze a network path: Set the path source to the ENI associated with the Teleport Database Service host.

Set the path destination to the database IP. Check the analysis results to identify reachability issues.

The Database Service assumes an IAM role in one of following situations:

A Teleport user specifies an IAM role as the database user they wish to use when accessing AWS services that require IAM roles as database users. Databases that support using an IAM role as a database user include: DynamoDB, Keyspaces, Opensearch, Redshift, and Redshift Serverless.

The assume_role_arn field is specified for the database resources or dynamic resource matchers.

What if both situations apply? (role chaining) When both of the above conditions are true for a database connection, the Database Service performs a role chaining by assuming the IAM role specified in assume_role_arn first, then using that IAM role to assume the IAM role for the database user.

You may encounter the following error if the trust relationship is not configured properly between the IAM roles:

AccessDenied: User: arn:aws:sts::111111111111:assumed-role/teleport-db-service-role/i-* is not authorized to perform: sts:AssumeRole on resource: arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role

how to properly configure the trust relationship? To allow IAM Role teleport-db-service-role to assume IAM Role db-user-role , the following is generally required: 1. Configure Trust Relationships on db-user-role teleport-db-service-role or its AWS account should be set as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. Role as principal

Account as principal

Cross-account with external-id Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } Assign aws-account-id to your AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :root" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" } ] } Assign external-aws-account-id to an external AWS account ID: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Effect" : "Allow" , "Principal" : { "AWS" : "arn:aws:iam:: external-aws-account-id :role/teleport-db-service-role" } , "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Condition" : { "StringEquals" : { "sts:ExternalId" : "example-external-id" } } } ] } 2. Configure Permissions Policies on teleport-db-service-role teleport-db-service-role requires sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "arn:aws:iam:: aws-account-id :role/db-user-role" } ] } Note that this policy can be omitted when teleport-db-service-role and db-user-role are in the same AWS account and teleport-db-service-role 's full ARN is configured as Principal in db-user-role 's trust policy. 3. Configure Permissions Boundary on teleport-db-service-role If teleport-db-service-role does not have an attached Permissions boundary then you can skip this step. Otherwise, the boundary policy attached to teleport-db-service-role must include sts:AssumeRole permissions, for example: { "Version" : "2012-10-17" , "Statement" : [ { "Action" : "sts:AssumeRole" , "Effect" : "Allow" , "Resource" : "*" } ] }

You can test the trust relationship by running this AWS CLI command as teleport-db-service-role :

aws sts assume-role --role-arn arn:aws:iam::111111111111:role/db-user-role --role-session-name test-trust-relationship

Learn more on how to use trust policies with IAM roles.

