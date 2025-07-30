Database Access with Amazon RDS Oracle with Kerberos Authentication
Teleport can provide secure access to Amazon RDS for Oracle via the Teleport Database Service. This allows for fine-grained access control through Teleport's RBAC.
In this guide, you will:
- Configure your Amazon RDS for Oracle database with Kerberos authentication.
- Add the database to your Teleport cluster.
- Connect to the database via Teleport.
How it works
The Teleport Database Service joins the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle database and uses the Kerberos protocol to authenticate with Oracle. When a user connects to Oracle via Teleport, the Database Service obtains a service ticket from Active Directory, then uses a long-term key for the database user to decrypt the ticket and connect to Oracle. At that point, the Database Service forwards user traffic to the database.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
- An Amazon RDS for Oracle database instance.
- An AWS Directory Service Managed Microsoft AD.
- A Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as the database. This guide will walk you through the joining steps if you don't have one.
- Oracle client. The default option is SQLcl, but alternative clients are discussed below.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/9. Prepare the Oracle RDS Instance
Before configuring Teleport, ensure your Oracle RDS instance has Kerberos authentication and TLS properly configured:
- Follow the Amazon RDS Oracle Kerberos Setup guide to enable Kerberos authentication on your instance.
- Enable TLS on your Oracle RDS instance by following the Amazon RDS Oracle SSL Setup documentation. Ensure
SQLNET.SSL_VERSIONis set to
1.2for optimal security. Make note of the SSL port choice; in the rest of the guide we will assume it is 2484. Also ensure
SQLNET.CIPHER_SUITEparameter includes a supported value, for example
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384.
Verify connectivity between your Teleport Database Service host and the Oracle RDS instance before proceeding.
Step 2/9. Create Oracle AD users
You can skip this step if you already have Active Directory logins in your Oracle database.
Connect to your Oracle database as an administrative account (e.g.
admin) and create
users that will use Active Directory authentication:
CREATE USER "[email protected]" IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY;
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO "[email protected]";
The username expected by Oracle RDS will be in uppercase followed by the realm name. Alternative spellings are likely to cause issues.
Step 3/9. Join the Linux node to Active Directory
You can skip this step if you already have a Linux node joined to the same Active Directory domain as your Oracle instance.
The Linux node where the Database Service will run must be joined to the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle database.
Note that in order to be able to join, the Linux node must be able to resolve your Active Directory fully-qualified domain name. For example, for AWS-managed AD, use nameservers provided under "Networking details" on the directory's overview page.
Install necessary packages:
- Ubuntu
- RHEL / CentOS 7
sudo apt-get updatesudo apt-get -y install sssd realmd krb5-user samba-common packagekit adcli
sudo yum -y updatesudo yum -y install sssd realmd krb5-workstation samba-common-tools
Edit
/etc/krb5.conf to disable reverse DNS resolution and set the default
realm. Make sure that the
[realms] section contains your domain definition
and has
admin_server and
kdc fields set pointing to the domain controllers:
[libdefaults]
default_realm = EXAMPLE.COM
rdns = false
[realms]
EXAMPLE.COM = {
kdc = example.com
admin_server = example.com
}
Join the realm:
Note that the realm name in
[email protected] must be capital case,
otherwise the node might not be able to join.
To confirm the node has joined the realm, use the
realm list command:
sudo realm listexample.com type: kerberos realm-name: EXAMPLE.COM domain-name: example.com configured: kerberos-member server-software: active-directory client-software: sssd ...
Step 4/9. Create keytab file
Teleport requires a keytab file to obtain Kerberos service tickets from
Active Directory for authentication with Oracle database. The easiest way to generate
it is to use the
adutil Linux CLI utility.
Install
adutil on the Linux node you have joined to your Active Directory
domain:
- Ubuntu 18.04
- Ubuntu 20.04
- Ubuntu 22.04
- RHEL 8
- RHEL 9
- Other
curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asccurl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/18.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.listsudo apt-get updatesudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil
curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asccurl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/20.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.listsudo apt-get updatesudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil
curl https://packages.microsoft.com/keys/microsoft.asc | sudo tee /etc/apt/trusted.gpg.d/microsoft.asccurl https://packages.microsoft.com/config/ubuntu/22.04/prod.list | sudo tee /etc/apt/sources.list.d/msprod.listsudo apt-get updatesudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y apt-get install -y adutil
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/msprod.repo https://packages.microsoft.com/config/rhel/8/prod.reposudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y yum install -y adutil
sudo curl -o /etc/yum.repos.d/msprod.repo https://packages.microsoft.com/config/rhel/9/prod.reposudo ACCEPT_EULA=Y yum install -y adutil
If
adutil is not available for your distribution, you can use
ktutil instead. It should be available as a standard Kerberos utility.
Adjust usage based on the username and
kvno for the given user.
ktutilktutil: addent -password -p [email protected] -k 1 -e aes256-cts-hmac-sha1-96Password for [email protected]: [enter password here]ktutil: wkt teleport.keytabktutil: quit
Log in to Active Directory using the
kinit command:
Use the
adutil keytab create command to generate keytab entries for each
Active Directory user that will be connecting to the Oracle database:
adutil keytab create teleport.keytab aliceadutil keytab create teleport.keytab bob
You will be prompted to enter each user's password. All keytab entries will
be merged into the same
teleport.keytab file.
For the
adutil keytab create command to work, each user account must be
assigned a Service Principal Name, otherwise the command will not be able
to determine its
kvno (key version number).
To check if the user has any SPNs assigned, go to the user's page in AWS Console and locate the "Account settings - optional" section.
Alternatively, run the following command on the Windows machine joined to your Active Directory domain:
setspn -L alice
To assign an SPN to a user account, use the following command:
setspn -s user/alice alice
You can verify entries in the keytab file using
klist command:
klist -ke teleport.keytabKeytab name: FILE:teleport.keytabKVNO Principal---- -------------------------------------------------------------------------- 5 [email protected] (aes256-cts-hmac-sha1-96) 2 [email protected] (aes256-cts-hmac-sha1-96)
You must update the keytab file after updating a user's password to avoid authentication failures.
Step 5/9. Set up the Teleport Database Service
The Database Service requires a valid join token to join your Teleport cluster.
Run the following
tctl command and save the token output in
/tmp/token
on the server that will run the Database Service:
tctl tokens add --type=db --format=textabcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this
To install a Teleport Agent on your Linux server:
The easiest installation method, for Teleport versions 17.3 and above, is the cluster install script. It will use the best version, edition, and installation mode for your cluster.
-
Assign teleport.example.com:443 to your Teleport cluster hostname and port, but not the scheme (https://).
-
Run your cluster's install script:curl "https://teleport.example.com:443/scripts/install.sh" | sudo bash
On older Teleport versions:
-
Assign edition to one of the following, depending on your Teleport edition:
Edition Value Teleport Enterprise Cloud
cloud
Teleport Enterprise (Self-Hosted)
enterprise
Teleport Community Edition
oss
-
Get the version of Teleport to install. If you have automatic agent updates enabled in your cluster, query the latest Teleport version that is compatible with the updater:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/automaticupgrades/channel/default/version | sed 's/v//')"
Otherwise, get the version of your Teleport cluster:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=example.teleport.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Install Teleport on your Linux server:curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/install.sh | bash -s ${TELEPORT_VERSION} edition
The installation script detects the package manager on your Linux server and uses it to install Teleport binaries. To customize your installation, learn about the Teleport package repositories in the installation guide.
Teleport Database Service must run on a Linux server joined to the same Active Directory domain as the Oracle instance.
Configure the Teleport Database Service. Make sure to update
--proxy to
point to your Teleport Proxy Service address and
--uri to the Oracle
endpoint. Note the specified port must be one configured as part of SSL configuration, which defaults to 2484.
sudo teleport db configure create \ -o file \ --token=/tmp/token \ --proxy=teleport.example.com:443 \ --name=oracle \ --protocol=oracle \ --uri=oracle-instance.aabbccddeegg.eu-central-1.rds.amazonaws.com:2484 \ --ad-keytab-file=/etc/teleport/teleport.keytab \ --ad-domain=EXAMPLE.COM \ --labels=env=dev
Provide Active Directory parameters:
|Flag
|Description
--ad-keytab-file
|Path to Kerberos keytab file generated above.
--ad-domain
|Active Directory domain (Kerberos realm) that Oracle is joined.
Step 6/9. Start the Database Service
Configure the Teleport Database Service to start automatically when the host boots up by creating a systemd service for it. The instructions depend on how you installed the Teleport Database Service.
- Package Manager
- TAR Archive
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, enable and start Teleport:
sudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
On the host where you will run the Teleport Database Service, create a systemd service configuration for Teleport, enable the Teleport service, and start Teleport:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo systemctl start teleport
You can check the status of the Teleport Database Service with
systemctl status teleport
and view its logs with
journalctl -fu teleport.
Step 7/9. Create a Teleport users
To modify an existing user to provide access to the Database Service, see Database Access Controls
- Teleport Community Edition
- Teleport Enterprise/Enterprise Cloud
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access role:
tctl users add \ --roles=access \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
Create a local Teleport user with the built-in
access and
requester roles:
tctl users add \ --roles=access,requester \ --db-users="*" \ --db-names="*" \ alice
|Flag
|Description
--roles
|List of roles to assign to the user. The builtin
access role allows them to connect to any database server registered with Teleport.
--db-users
|List of database usernames the user will be allowed to use when connecting to the databases. A wildcard allows any user.
--db-names
|List of logical databases (aka schemas) the user will be allowed to connect to within a database server. A wildcard allows any database.
Database names are only enforced for PostgreSQL, MongoDB, and Cloud Spanner databases.
For more detailed information about database access controls and how to restrict access see RBAC documentation.
Step 8/9. (Optional) Configure Teleport to pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail
Teleport can pull audit logs from Oracle Audit Trail. In order to enable this feature, you will need to configure Oracle Audit Trail and create a dedicated Teleport user that will be used to fetch audit events from Oracle Audit Trail.
Create an internal Oracle
[email protected] user that will fetch
audit events from Oracle Audit Trail:
CREATE USER "[email protected]" IDENTIFIED EXTERNALLY;
GRANT CREATE SESSION TO "[email protected]";
GRANT SELECT ON SYS.DBA_AUDIT_TRAIL TO "[email protected]";
GRANT SELECT ON SYS.V_$SESSION TO "[email protected]";
Create the corresponding
[email protected] user in AD.
Enable standard auditing by modifying the RDS Oracle parameter group
audit_trail to contain
db,extended.
Reboot your Oracle instance to propagate audit trail changes.
Enable Oracle auditing for the
alice user:
AUDIT ALL STATEMENTS by "[email protected]" BY access;
You must enable auditing for each Teleport user that will be used to connect to Oracle. Additionally you can create a different audit policy for each user.
Edit the Database Service configuration to specify the audit user you created earlier.
db_service:
enabled: true
databases:
- name: "oracle"
protocol: "oracle"
uri: "oracle-instance.aabbccddeegg.eu-central-1.rds.amazonaws.com:2484"
ad:
keytab_file: "/etc/teleport/teleport.keytab"
domain: "EXAMPLE.COM"
krb5_file: "/etc/krb5.conf"
+ oracle:
+ audit_user: "teleport"
Teleport doesn't clean up audit trail events from Oracle Audit Trail. Make sure to configure an Oracle Audit Trail cleanup policy to avoid running out of disk space.
Step 9/9. Connect
Log in to your Teleport cluster. Your Oracle database should appear in the list of available databases:
tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=alicetsh db ls
Name Description Labels
------ ------------------- -------
oracle env=dev
Connect to the database. This requires SQLcl client available in
PATH as
sql.
tsh db connect --db-user=alice --db-name ORCL oracle
To log out of the database and remove credentials:
Remove credentials for a particular database instance.tsh db logout oracle
Remove credentials for all database instances.tsh db logout
As an alternative to SQLcl you can also use other clients together with the
tsh proxy db command, which will open a tunnel for other clients to use.
For example:
tsh proxy db --db-user=alice --db-name ORCL oracle --port 12345 --tunnelStarted authenticated tunnel for the Oracle database "oracle" in cluster "teleport.example.com" on 127.0.0.1:12345.
Use the following command to connect to the Oracle database server using CLI: $ sql -L /@localhost:12345/ORCL
Other clients can use: - a direct connection to 127.0.0.1:12345 without a username and password - a custom JDBC connection string: 'jdbc:oracle:thin:@tcps://localhost:12345/ORCL?TNS_ADMIN=/home/alice/.tsh/keys/teleport.example.com/alice-db/teleport.example.com/oracle-wallet'
This method also enables use of various graphical clients, as explained in Oracle graphical clients section.
Next steps
- Learn how to restrict access to certain users and databases.
- View the High Availability (HA) guide.
- Take a look at the YAML configuration reference.
- See the full CLI reference.
Troubleshooting
Connection hangs or is refused
The Teleport Database Service needs connectivity to your database endpoints. That may require enabling inbound traffic on the database from the Database Service on the same VPC or routing rules from another VPC. Verify the connection using
SQLcl or another database client.
Teleport can reach RDS Oracle instance, but TLS negotiation fails (handshake failure)
Ensure that
SQLNET.SSL_VERSION parameter enables
TLS 1.2 version. TLS 1.0 is rejected by Teleport due to known weaknesses. See Amazon RDS Oracle SSL Setup documentation for more information.
Teleport also rejects the following weak cipher suites:
SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA
SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_CBC_SHA256
SSL_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384
Ensure that
SQLNET.CIPHER_SUITE parameter contains at least one supported cipher suite. We recommend using
TLS_ECDHE_RSA_WITH_AES_256_GCM_SHA384 cipher suite. Note that this parameter can contain multiple suites separated by a comma, so the compatible cipher suite can always be appended to the list.
Username not recognized
If your logins are rejected, verify the username being used. Pay special attention to follow lowercase/uppercase conventions when referring to particular username. Typical setup will see:
- Lowercase, domain-less user passed to
tshcommands, for example:
--db-user alice
- Lowercase, domain-less user when creating keytab (e.g.:
alice)
- Uppercase, domain-qualified user in Oracle database (e.g.:
[email protected])
Installation-specific configuration variations may lead to different values, however. Consult your local AD administrator for guidance.
Further reading
- Amazon RDS Oracle Kerberos Setup.
- Amazon RDS Oracle SSL Setup.
- Amazon RDS Oracle auditing.
- Manually join a Linux instance in the AWS documentation.
- Introduction to
adutilin the Microsoft documentation.