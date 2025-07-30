Enable a New Service on an Agent
A single Teleport Agent can run multiple services. This guide shows you how to adjust the services that a Teleport Agent runs so you can proxy different resources in your infrastructure.
How it works
When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, it presents a join token to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate itself. A join token is a dynamic resource stored on the Teleport Auth Service backend. It contains a time to live (TTL), name, and a list of Teleport services that the token authorizes to run on the agent.
When a Teleport Agent joins a cluster, the Teleport Auth Service issues a certificate for the agent. The certificate contains the Teleport services that it authorizes the agent to run. To run new services on an agent, you must repeat the initial join procedure for those services. The agent needs to re-join the cluster with the new token and receive a new certificate.
Prerequisites
- A Teleport cluster
- At least one Teleport Agent running in your cluster, either on a Linux server or a Kubernetes pod
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
As an example, this guide shows you how to add a service to an agent using the token join method. This is one of multiple available join methods. Read the Using Teleport Agents overview for a complete list.
Step 1/3. Generate a new join token
Generate a new join token for all services running on an agent, including any new services you want to run.
For example, if an agent runs the Teleport Kubernetes Service, and you want it
to run the Teleport Application Service as well, create a join token for the
Teleport Kubernetes Service and Teleport Application Service. To do so, specify
the two services in the
--type flag of
tctl tokens add:
tctl tokens add --type=kube,app --ttl=5m
You can specify the following token types:
|Role
|Teleport Service
app
|Application Service
auth
|Auth Service
bot
|Machine ID
db
|Database Service
discovery
|Discovery Service
kube
|Kubernetes Service
node
|SSH Service
proxy
|Proxy Service
windowsdesktop
|Windows Desktop Service
If you are running your Teleport Agent using the
teleport-kube-agent Helm
chart, once you know your token types, update your values file so the
roles
field includes your required roles.
For example, this change adds the
app role to enable the Teleport Application
Service:
- roles: kube,db
+ roles: kube,app,db
See the
teleport-kube-agent chart
reference for the
roles and token types that the chart supports.
Step 2/3. Edit your agent configuration
All Teleport Agent services run concurrently on the same
teleport process.
When the
teleport daemon starts, it loads its configuration file
(
/etc/teleport.yaml by default) and determines which services to run. The
configuration file also contains a reference to the join token the agent
presents to the Teleport Auth Service in order to authenticate.
Enable the new service
In the Teleport configuration file, top-level configuration fields that include
the substring
_service indicate whether to run a given Teleport service.
To enable a service, add the configuration field for your service with the
enabled field set to
true. The following configuration snippets are examples
of enabling each Teleport Agent service in the configuration file:
- Application Service
- Database Service
- Kubernetes Service
- SSH Service
- Windows Desktop Service
If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:
app_service:
enabled: true
If the Teleport Agent runs using the
teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the
values file to add an entry to
apps:
apps:
- name: myapp
# ...
If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:
db_service:
enabled: true
If the Teleport Agent runs using the
teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the
values file to add an entry to
databases:
databases:
- name: mydb
# ...
If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:
kubernetes_service:
enabled: true
If the Teleport Agent runs using the
teleport-kube-agent chart, edit the
values file to add the
kubeClusterName field:
kubeClusterName: mycluster
If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:
ssh_service:
enabled: true
The Teleport SSH Service is not available for the
teleport-kube-agent chart.
If the Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server, edit the configuration file to enable the new service:
windows_desktop_service:
enabled: true
The Windows Desktop Service is not available for the
teleport-kube-agent
chart.
Note that while the examples above enable a new service, they do not configure it to proxy any resources. Read a guide to enrolling resources for how to configure the new Teleport service.
Update the join token
Make sure the agent's configuration file refers to the new join token.
-
Find the name of the join token you created:tctl tokens ls
Token Type Labels Expiry Time (UTC)
-------------------------------- ----------- ------ -------------------------------
abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this Node,Db,App 10 Aug 23 19:49 UTC (4m11s)
In this case, the name of the token is
abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this.
-
In the agent's configuration file, update
teleport.join_paramsor
teleport.auth_token:
teleport: join_params: - token_name: efgh456-insecure-do-not-use-this + token_name: abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this method: token
If the value of this field is a file path, edit the file at that path to refer to the name of the new token. For example, if the value of the field is
/var/lib/teleport/token, run the following command:echo abcd123-insecure-do-not-use-this > /var/lib/teleport/token
If you are using the
teleport-kube-agentHelm chart to deploy an Agent, check your values file for either the
authTokenfield or the
joinParams.tokenNamefield instead.
Step 3/3. Start Teleport Agents with the new join tokens
Restart your Teleport Agent so it rejoins the cluster with the new token and receives a certificate that authorizes the additional service you want to run.
Linux server
If your Teleport Agent runs on a Linux server:
-
Delete the agent's state directory, which is
/var/lib/teleportby default. (Check the
teleport.data_dirfield of the Agent's configuration file.) With no data directory, the agent will obtain its initial credentials from the Auth Service instead of reading existing credentials.
-
Restart the agent:sudo systemctl reload teleport
Helm chart
Upgrade your Helm release:
helm upgrade teleport-agent teleport-kube-agent
Further reading: manage tokens as code
While this guide shows you how to create a token using
tctl, you can also
manage tokens using the Teleport Terraform provider or Kubernetes operator. See
the following documentation for information on the token resource:
You can set up a system to automate the process of assigning join tokens to agents, ensuring that all Teleport services you run have the correct join token permissions. Here are examples in the documentation:
- Enroll Infrastructure with Terraform: Using Terraform to launch Teleport Agent instances that depend on join token resources.
- Automatically Register Resources with Teleport: Writing a compute platform client that automatically creates join tokens and launches Teleport Agents with them.