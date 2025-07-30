Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Oracle Cloud Tags as Teleport Agent Labels

When running on an Oracle Cloud (OCI) Compute instance, Teleport will automatically detect and import the instance's freeform and defined tags as Teleport labels for SSH servers, applications, databases, and Kubernetes clusters. Tags imported this way will have the oracle/ prefix.

When the Teleport process starts, it fetches all tags from OCI instance metadata and adds them as labels. The instance's image must support IMDSv2. The process will update the tags every hour, so newly created or deleted tags will be reflected in the labels. No additional permissions are required on the instance.

If the freeform tag teleporthostname is present, its value (must be lower case) will override the node's hostname.

tsh ls Node Name Address Labels -------------------- -------------- ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- fakehost.example.com 127.0.0.1:3022 oracle/testing=yes,oracle/definedTagNamespace/environment=staging,oracle/teleporthostname=fakehost.example.com