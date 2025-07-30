Logger Configuration
In the configuration file of a Teleport instance, you can configure the logger's behavior by defining the output destination, severity level, and output format.
teleport:
log:
output: stderr
severity: INFO
format:
output: text
extra_fields: [caller, level]
If the output parameter is not defined or set as empty,
stderr (aliases
err or
2) is used by default.
Other available options for defining the output include
stdout (aliases
out or
1),
syslog for writing
to the syslog file, or a filepath for direct writing to a log file destination.
Severity has several levels, which are sorted by decreasing priority:
err,
error- used for errors that require action from the user.
warn,
warning- non-critical entries that deserve attention.
infoor empty value - general operational entries about what's going on inside the application.
debug- usually only enabled when debugging, verbose logging.
trace- designates more detailed information about actions and events.
When we choose
info severity level,
warning and
error are also applied by priority rule.
The default format for log output is
text. Another available format is
json, which may simplify log
parsing for systems like Logstash, Loki, or other log aggregators.
Format
extra_fields defines additional fields which must be added to the log output:
levelis the log field that stores the verbosity.
componentis the log field that stores the calling component.
calleris the log field that stores the calling file and line number.
timestampis the field that stores the timestamp the log was emitted.
On systemd-based distributions you can watch the log output by running the following command:
sudo teleport install systemd -o /etc/systemd/system/teleport.servicesudo systemctl enable teleportsudo journalctl -fu teleport
Log rotation support
To store logs as a file, the filepath should be set in the
log.output configuration.
teleport:
log:
output: /var/lib/teleport/log/output.log
When Teleport opens or creates a new log file, a filesystem watcher is launched in the background to monitor the file modifications. If the log file is renamed, moved, or deleted, Teleport automatically creates a new one. This is useful for implementing log rotation without needing to restart or interrupt the main service.
Using
logrotate as an example, you may define the following config
/etc/logrotate.d/teleport.conf
to rotate Teleport log file weekly:
/var/lib/teleport/log/output.log { weekly compress notifempty}