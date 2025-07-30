Run the Teleport Terraform Provider on Terraform Cloud
This guide demonstrates how to use the Terraform provider for Teleport using HCP Terraform or Terraform Enterprise.
This guide does not cover running the Terraform provider locally, in other CI/CD environments, or in short-lived cloud VMs. In any of these cases, refer to a dedicated guide:
How it works
Terraform Cloud joining with self-hosted Terraform Enterprise requires Teleport Enterprise. Terraform Cloud joining with public HCP Terraform (https://app.terraform.io) is supported in Teleport Community Edition.
When running the Teleport Terraform provider on Terraform Cloud, you can use its built-in Machine ID support to dynamically authenticate to your Teleport cluster without any shared secrets. When run in this configuration, the Terraform provider proves its identity to the Teleport Auth Service using Terraform Cloud's Workload Identity tokens.
While following this guide, you'll configure your Teleport cluster to accept join requests from Terraform Cloud runs and configure the provider to authenticate using the Terraform Cloud join method.
Note that this guide applies to both the public HCP Terraform a.k.a. Terraform Cloud, as well as self-hosted Terraform Enterprise. This does not apply to Terraform or OpenTofu when run on other CI/CD platforms like Spacelift, so refer to our generic CI and Cloud guide to configure the provider in these environments.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport Enterprise cluster version 17.0.0-dev or above. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-17.0.0-dev.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v17.0.0-dev-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'17.0.0-dev
-
To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials.
For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
If you can connect to the cluster and run the
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
-
terraform version
Terraform v1.0.0
To import existing Teleport resources as Terraform resources, you must have Terraform version
v1.5.0or above.
-
An account and project on either the public Terraform Cloud SaaS or a Terraform Enterprise instance
-
The Teleport Terraform provider, v16.4.0 or later
Step 1/4: Configure Terraform Cloud joining in Teleport
To start, the Teleport Auth Service needs to be configured to accept join
requests from Terraform Cloud runs. We'll do this by creating a bot named
terraform which the Teleport Terraform provider will use in a later step.
kind: bot
version: v1
metadata:
name: terraform
spec:
# The terraform-provider role is a built-in role granting access to every
# resource supported by the terraform provider.
roles: ["terraform-provider"]
Create the bot from the new YAML manifest:
tctl create -f terraform_bot.yamlbot 'terraform' has been created
Next, the new bot needs to be allowed to authenticate with Terraform Cloud
Workload Identity credentials. Create a file named
terraform_token.yaml
with this content, depending on whether you are using Terraform Cloud or
self-hosted Terraform Enterprise:
- HCP Terraform
- Terraform Enterprise
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: terraform
spec:
roles: [Bot]
join_method: terraform_cloud
bot_name: terraform
terraform_cloud:
allow:
- organization_name: ExampleOrganization
project_name: example-project
workspace_name: example-workspace
Teleport Enterprise is required to use Terraform Enterprise joining.
Self-hosted Terraform Enterprise installations will need to additionally
configure the
hostname parameter:
kind: token
version: v2
metadata:
name: terraform
spec:
roles: [Bot]
join_method: terraform_cloud
bot_name: terraform
terraform_cloud:
hostname: terraform.example.com
allow:
- organization_name: ExampleOrganization
project_name: example-project
workspace_name: example-workspace
This
hostname value should match the
iss parameter of the JWTs issued
to your Terraform Enterprise runs, without the
https:// prefix. For more
information, refer to the Terraform Enterprise documentation.
Note that if
hostname is not configured, it will default to the Terraform
Cloud issuer and join attempts will fail.
This token, named
terraform, allows Terraform Cloud runs to authenticate
with Teleport when all 3 of the values allowed in the token match those
of the job run by Terraform Cloud.
Make sure to replace the organization, project, and workspace names to match
your Terraform Cloud project or projects. If desired, the fields
organization_id,
project_id, and
workspace_id can be used as well to
specify exact resource IDs. The values must exactly match those shown in the
Terraform Cloud dashboard.
Note that each
allow rule must specify at least an
organization_name or
organization_id, and at least one other option (workspace and/or project).
If desired, all workspaces under a project can be allowed by leaving
workspace_name (or
workspace_id) unset. You can specify as many
allow
rules as you want, and at least one must match for a run to be able to join.
Once finished, create the token:
tctl create -f terraform_token.yamltoken 'terraform' has been created
Step 2/4: Configure Terraform Cloud to issue Workload Identity tokens
Terraform Cloud needs to be configured to issue JWTs during runs. This only requires that an environment variable is set in the Terraform Cloud dashboard. To do so:
- Navigate to https://app.terraform.io/
- Navigate to your desired organization, project, and workspace
- From the workspace sidebar, select "Variables"
- Under "Workspace Variables", click the "Add variable" button
- Select the "Environment variable" ("env") category
- For the key, enter:
TFC_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_AUDIENCE_TELEPORT
- For the value, enter your Teleport cluster name. If using Teleport Enterprise
(Cloud), this would look like
example.teleport.sh.
- If desired, enter a description. For example, "Workload identity token request for Teleport"
The end result should look like this:
Once this variable is set, all subsequent runs in this workspace will be issued
JWTs with the audience configured in the variable value, i.e.
example.teleport.sh as shown here.
Step 3/4: Configure the Terraform Provider
In your
provider.tf or similar, configure the
teleport provider:
provider "teleport" {
addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
join_method = "terraform_cloud"
join_token = "terraform"
audience_tag = "teleport"
}
These parameters must be set:
addrshould match the public hostname and port of your Teleport cluster
join_methodshould be
terraform_cloud. Note that Terraform Enterprise also uses the same join method, with a hostname as configured in Step 1.
join_tokenshould match the name of the
tokenresource created in Step #2
audience_tagshould match the suffix on the key of the variable created in the Terraform Cloud dashboard. For example, given the variable key
TFC_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_AUDIENCE_TELEPORT, the audience tag should be
teleport.
Be sure to remove any preexisting
identity_file_path; it is replaced by
join_method and
join_token.
For a complete example, consider this minimal
provider.tf:
terraform {
cloud {
organization = "ExampleOrganization"
workspaces {
name = "example-workspace"
}
}
required_providers {
teleport = {
source = "terraform.releases.teleport.dev/gravitational/teleport"
version = "13.3.7"
}
}
}
provider "teleport" {
addr = "example.teleport.sh:443"
join_method = "terraform_cloud"
join_token = "terraform"
audience_tag = "teleport"
}
resource "teleport_role" "test" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "test"
description = "Dummy role to validate Terraform Provider setup"
labels = {
test = "yes"
}
}
}
Step 4/4: Run Terraform
You should now be able to perform a Terraform
plan or
apply. All types of
triggers should work, including CLI, API, and Git, so long as the run is
coordinated by Terraform Cloud.
Assuming your local
terraform is authenticated to Terraform Cloud, try:
terraform plan
The workflow should successfully execute, depending on your Terraform configuration.
Troubleshooting
Extracting a JWT for debugging purposes
If you need to view a JWT sample for debugging purposes, you can create a
null_resource that prints the JWT for the run:
resource "null_resource" "print_token" {
provisioner "local-exec" {
command = "echo TFC_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_TOKEN_TELEPORT: $TFC_WORKLOAD_IDENTITY_TOKEN_TELEPORT"
}
}
Once applied, you should see the encoded JWT printed in your Terraform log.
These values can be decoded either by hand or with any number of tools, for
example
jwt-cli.
Note that these JWTs are generally valid for 2 hours and can potentially be used to authenticate to your Teleport cluster, so this value should be treated with care. The full encoded token should not be shared.
This may be useful for determining the exact issuer (
iss) value needed to
configure Terraform Enterprise join tokens, or if you need to request support.