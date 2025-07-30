Deploy Login Rules using Kubernetes Operator

A Kubernetes cluster (with or without teleport-cluster Helm chart already deployed)

Users wanting to experiment locally with the Operator can use minikube to start a local Kubernetes cluster:

Validate Kubernetes connectivity by running the following command:

Follow the Teleport operator guides to install the Teleport Operator in your Kubernetes cluster. Make sure to follow the Enterprise instructions if you're deploying the operator as part of the teleport-cluster chart.

Confirm that the CRD (Custom Resource Definition) for Login Rules has been installed with the following command:

kubectl explain TeleportLoginRule.spec KIND: TeleportLoginRule VERSION: resources.teleport.dev/v1

RESOURCE: spec <Object>

DESCRIPTION: LoginRule resource definition v1 from Teleport

FIELDS: priority <integer> Priority is the priority of the login rule relative to other login rules in the same cluster. Login rules with a lower numbered priority will be evaluated first.

traits_expression <string> TraitsExpression is a predicate expression which should return the desired traits for the user upon login.

traits_map <> TraitsMap is a map of trait keys to lists of predicate expressions which should evaluate to the desired values for that trait.

If this fails, you may not have installed the Teleport Operator, or you may have installed an older version.