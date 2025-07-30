Skip to main content
Version: 19.x (unreleased)

Creating Access Lists with IaC

Report an issue with this page

Access Lists allow Teleport users to be granted long-term access to resources managed within Teleport. With Access Lists, administrators can regularly audit and control membership to specific roles and traits, which then tie easily back into Teleport's existing RBAC system.

In this guide, we'll follow up on the IaC users and roles guide by allowing users with the manager role to grant the support-engineer role to users meeting specific criteria.

Please note that Access Lists can be managed via IaC but Access List memberships cannot. The goal of Access Lists is to decentralize granting and reviewing access. By allowing managers to grant access within specific guidelines and automatically enforcing review, users can request common access rights without having to go through the centralized team managing the Teleport IaC. This reduces the load on the centralized IaC/security team, ensures the access reviewer is aware of the context, reduces the request resolution time, and ensures access grants are periodically reviewed.

Prerequisites

To follow this guide, you must follow first the basic users and roles IaC guide. We will reuse its users and roles for our Access List.

Step 1/3 - Write manifests

Write the privileged role manifest

We will create a new role support-engineer that grants access to production servers. The engineer role from the previous guide was only granting access to dev and staging servers.

Create the following privileged-role.yaml file:

kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
  name: support-engineer
spec:
  allow:
    logins: ['root', 'ubuntu', '{{internal.logins}}']
    node_labels:
      'env': ['production']

Write the Access List manifest

In this step we'll create an Access List that allows users with the manager role such as alice to grant access to production to users with the engineer role.

Create the following accesslist.yaml file:

version: v1
kind: access_list
metadata:
  name: support-engineers
spec:
  title: "Production access for support engineers"
  audit:
    recurrence:
      frequency: 6months
  description: "Use this Access List to grant access to production to your engineers enrolled in the support rotation."
  owners:
    - description: "manager of NA support team"
      name: alice
  ownership_requires:
    roles:
      - manager
  grants:
    roles:
      - support-engineer
  membership_requires:
    roles:
      - engineer

Step 2/3 - Apply the manifests

tctl create -f privileged-role.yaml
role 'support-engineer' has been created
tctl create -f accesslist.yaml
Access list "support-engineers" has been created
note

The user resource depends on roles. You must create roles before users as a user with a non-existing role is invalid and will be rejected by Teleport.

Step 3/3 - Log in as alice and grant access to bob

Now, you created an Access List allowing alice to grant the support-engineer role to its engineers.

You can log in as alice and add bob to the support-engineers Access List.

Login as alice in the web UI, open the management panel and select the "Access Lists" tab. Your Access List should be displayed, open it, choose "Enroll members" and add bob.

Next steps

You can see all supported Access List fields in the Access List reference.