Google Cloud KMS
This guide will show you how to set up your Teleport Cluster to use the Google Cloud Key Management Service (KMS) to store and handle the CA private key material used to sign all certificates issued by your Teleport cluster.
How it works
Teleport generates private key material for its internal Certificate Authorities (CAs) during the first Auth Service instance's initial startup. These CAs are used to sign all certificates issued to clients and hosts in the Teleport cluster. When configured to use Google Cloud KMS, all private key material for these CAs will be generated, stored, and used for signing inside of Google Cloud KMS. Instead of the actual private key, Teleport will only store the ID of the KMS key. In short, private key material will never leave Google Cloud KMS.
If launching a new Teleport cluster this will all be handled during initial startup with no specific interventions required after configuration. For existing Teleport clusters that already have already generated software private keys, a CA rotation must be performed. Read on to migrating an existing cluster to learn more.
Prerequisites
- Teleport v17.0.0-dev Enterprise (self-hosted).
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 17.0.0-dev
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
- A Google Cloud account.
Teleport Cloud and Teleport Community Edition do not currently support HSMs or Key Management Services.
Step 1/5. Create a key ring in GCP
Each Teleport Auth Service instance will need to be configured to use a GCP key ring which will hold all keys generated and used by that Auth Service instance. If running a High-Availability Teleport cluster with two or more Auth Service instances, every Auth Service instance can be configured to use the same key ring, or if desired each can be configured to use a unique key ring in a different region (for redundancy or to decrease latency).
It is recommended to create a dedicated key ring for use by Teleport to logically separate it from any other keys in your cloud account. Choose a supported KMS location for the key ring which is geographically near to your Teleport Auth Service instances.
You can create a key ring from the Google Cloud Console or from the
gcloud CLI
tool. Follow
this guide
or run the following command if you have the
gcloud CLI configured:
gcloud kms keyrings create "teleport-keyring" --location location
Step 2/5. Create a GCP service account
Teleport needs permissions to create, list, destroy, sign with, and view KMS keys in your key ring. Start by defining the following custom IAM role.
# teleport_kms_role.yaml
title: teleport_kms_role
description: 'Teleport permissions for using KMS keys'
stage: ALPHA
includedPermissions:
- cloudkms.cryptoKeys.create
- cloudkms.cryptoKeys.list
- cloudkms.cryptoKeyVersions.create
- cloudkms.cryptoKeyVersions.destroy
- cloudkms.cryptoKeyVersions.useToSign
- cloudkms.cryptoKeyVersions.viewPublicKey
Create the role, assigning GCP-Project-ID to your Google Cloud project ID:
gcloud iam roles create teleport_kms_role \ --project GCP-Project-ID \ --file teleport_kms_role.yaml \ --format yaml
Note the
name field in the output which is the fully qualified name for the
custom role and must be used in later steps.
export IAM_ROLE=<role name output from above>
If you don't already have a GCP service account for your Teleport Auth Service you can create one with the following command, otherwise use your existing service account.
gcloud iam service-accounts create teleport-auth-server \ --description="Service account for Teleport Auth Service" \ --display-name="Teleport Auth Service" \ --format=yaml
Note the
export SERVICE_ACCOUNT=<email output from above command>
Create the IAM policy binding to grant the role to the service account for this keyring.
gcloud kms keyrings add-iam-policy-binding teleport-keyring \ --location location \ --member "serviceAccount:${SERVICE_ACCOUNT}" \ --role "${IAM_ROLE}"
Be aware that anyone with access to this service account will be able to create signatures as if they are the Teleport CA. It should be considered highly privileged and access should be restricted as much as possible.
Step 3/5. Provide the service account credentials to the Auth Service
The Teleport Auth Service will use Application Default Credentials to make
requests to the GCP KMS service.
Provide credentials for the
teleport-auth-server service account created in
step 2 to the Application Default Credentials of the environment you are running
your Teleport Auth Service in.
Supported environments include GCE VMs, GKE pods, and others.
See the GCP docs for Application Default Credentials to learn how to provide them for your preferred environment.
Manually checking permissions
To make sure the credentials have been configured correctly, you can run the
gcloud CLI tool from your Teleport Auth Service's environment. Some example
commands you could use to debug are listed here:
gcloud kms keys list --location location --keyring "teleport-keyring"Listed 0 items.gcloud kms keys create --location location --keyring "teleport-keyring" \ --purpose asymmetric-signing \ --default-algorithm rsa-sign-pkcs1-4096-sha512 \ test-keygcloud kms keys list --location location --keyring "teleport-keyring"NAME PURPOSE ALGORITHM PROTECTION_LEVELprojects/my-gcp-account/locations/global/keyRings/teleport-keyring/cryptoKeys/test-key ASYMMETRIC_SIGN RSA_SIGN_PKCS1_4096_SHA512 SOFTWAREecho hello > /tmp/hello.txtgcloud kms asymmetric-sign --keyring "teleport-keyring" --location location \ --key "test-key" --version 1 \ --input-file /tmp/hello.txt --signature-file /tmp/hello.siggcloud kms keys versions destroy --keyring "teleport-keyring" --location location --key "test-key" 1
Step 4/5. Configure the Auth Service to use KMS keys
CA key parameters are statically configured in the
teleport.yaml configuration
file of the Teleport Auth Service instances in your cluster.
Find the fully qualified name of the KMS key ring you created in step 1 in the GCP Console or by running:
gcloud kms keyrings list --location location
Choosing a protection level
Supported KMS protection levels are
SOFTWARE and
HSM.
If you choose
SOFTWARE, GCP KMS will performs all cryptographic operations in
software (Teleport performs no cryptographic operations).
If you choose
HSM, GCP KMS will perform all cryptographic operations in a
Hardware Security Module.
Both protection levels are considered secure by Google and Teleport, you should evaluate your own organization's requirements and security policies when making your decision.
One relevant difference is the usage quotas available to keys of each protection level. At the time of writing, software keys have a project-wide quota of 60k cryptographic operations per minute, while asymmetric HSM keys have a quota of 3k operations per minute. See the KMS docs for updated numbers. If your cluster will have many thousands of hosts or active users, the higher quota software keys have may help to avoid any potential throttling, especially during CA rotations where many new certificates must be signed.
Include the following
ca_key_params configuration in the
auth_service section.
# /etc/teleport.yaml
auth_service:
# ...
ca_key_params:
gcp_kms:
keyring: "projects/<your-gcp-project>/locations/<location>/keyRings/<your-teleport-keyring>"
protection_level: "SOFTWARE"
If configuring this before the first start of a new Teleport cluster, the initial CA keys will be generated in GCP and no additional steps are necessary. If you wish to migrate an existing Teleport cluster from software keys to GCP KMS keys, read on to migrating an existing cluster.
Step 5/5. Make sure everything is working
After starting up your Auth Service with the
gcp_kms configuration, you can
confirm that Teleport has generated keys in your keyring in the GCP Console or
by running:
gcloud kms keys list --keyring "teleport-keyring" --location location
Try logging in to the cluster with a Teleport user to make sure that new certificates can be signed without error.
tctl status should also show
GCP KMS as the
storage method for all
Certificate Authority keys.
Migrating an existing cluster
If you have an existing Teleport cluster it will have already created software CA keys during its first start. Those existing CA keys will have been used to sign all existing user and host certificates, and will be trusted by all other services in your cluster.
In order for the Teleport Auth Service to generate new keys in GCP KMS and have them trusted by the rest of the cluster, you will need to rotate all of your Teleport CAs.
teleport start will print a warning during startup if any CA needs to be rotated.
Any users allowed the
update verb for
cert_authority resources in any of
their Teleport roles will also see a cluster alert reminding them to rotate the
CAs.
CA rotation can be performed manually or semi-automatically, see our admin guide
on Certificate rotation.
All CAs listed in the output of
tctl status must be rotated.