Headless WebAuthn provides a secure way to authenticate with WebAuthn from a machine without access to a WebAuthn device. This enables the use of WebAuthn features which are usually not usable in WebAuthn-incompatible environments. For example:

Logging into Teleport with WebAuthn from a remote dev box

Connecting to a Teleport SSH Service from a remote dev box with per-session MFA

Performing tsh scp from one Teleport SSH Service to another with per-session MFA

Headless WebAuthn Support Headless WebAuthn only supports the following tsh commands: tsh ls

tsh ssh

tsh scp In the future, Headless WebAuthn will be extended to other tsh commands.

A Teleport cluster capable of WebAuthn is automatically capable of Headless WebAuthn without any additional configuration.

Optional: make Headless WebAuthn the default auth connector To make Headless WebAuthn the default authentication method for your Teleport Cluster, add connector_name: headless to your cluster configuration. Create a cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using tctl get cluster_auth_preference : kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.com connector_name: headless Update the configuration: tctl create -f cap.yaml

Alternative: disable Headless WebAuthn Headless WebAuthn is enabled automatically when WebAuthn is configured. If you want to forbid Headless WebAuthn in your cluster, add headless: false to your configuration. Create a cap.yaml file or get the existing configuration using tctl get cluster_auth_preference : kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.com headless: false Update the configuration: tctl create -f cap.yaml

Run a headless tsh command with the --headless flag. This will initiate headless authentication, printing a URL and tsh command.

tsh ls --headless --proxy=proxy.example.com --user=alice

To approve the headless authentication, click or copy+paste the URL printed by tsh in your local web browser. You will be prompted to approve the log in with WebAuthn verification. Once approved, your initial tsh --headless <command> should continue as if you had logged in locally.

Unlike a standard login session, headless sessions are only available for the lifetime of a single tsh request. This means that for each tsh --headless command, you will need to go through the Headless WebAuthn flow:

tsh ssh --headless --proxy=proxy.example.com --user=alice alice@server01 alice@server01 $

note The Teleport user, --user parameter, is the Teleport user requesting Headless WebAuthn activity. If no --user parameter or environment variables set the OS user in the machine terminal is used. The login username, --login parameter or login@hostname, for tsh ssh commands is the user to open a SSH session as. If no login username for the SSH session is set the OS terminal username is used. A Teleport user must have access to that login user for that server or they will receive an access denied message. The user could receive an access denied message after being approved for their Headless WebAuthn activity since the same access rights are granted or denied as if running from your local terminal.

Teleport Connect can also be used to approve Headless WebAuthn logins. Teleport Connect will automatically detect the Headless WebAuthn login attempt and allow you to approve or cancel the request.

You will be prompted to tap your MFA key to complete the approval process.

When using Headless WebAuthn, tsh does not write private key and certificate data to disk( ~/.tsh ). Instead, tsh holds these secrets in memory for the duration of the request. Additionally, it will try to lock the process memory to further protect the secrets from being stolen by other users on a shared machine.

Below are some of the specific warning messages you may run into and how to fix them:

In order to lock the process memory, your OS user must have permission to lock the amount of memory needed. Use ulimit -l to check your OS user's current limit. The exact amount of memory needed may vary from system to system, so we recommend updating your ulimit to unlimited, with either ulimit -l unlimited or by adding the line <os_username> hard memlock unlimited to your /etc/security/limits.conf .

The mlockall syscall is only supported on Linux operating systems. This means that on other operating systems, the memory lock attempt will always fail and output the warning. We recommend only using Headless WebAuthn on Linux machines for the best level of security on shared machines.