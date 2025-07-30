Teleport Authentication with OneLogin as an SSO Provider

Version: 18.x

This guide will explain how to configure OneLogin to issue Teleport credentials to specific groups of users. When used in combination with role based access control (RBAC) it allows SSH administrators to define policies like:

Only members of "DBA" group can connect to PostgreSQL databases.

Developers must never SSH into production servers.

... and many others.

You can register your Teleport cluster as an application with OneLogin, then create an authentication connector resource that provides Teleport with information about your application. When a user signs in to Teleport, OneLogin executes its own authentication flow, then sends an HTTP request to your Teleport cluster to indicate that authentication has completed.

Teleport authenticates users to your infrastructure by issuing short-lived certificates. After a user completes an SSO authentication flow, Teleport issues short-lived TLS and SSH certificates to the user. Teleport also creates a temporary user on the Auth Service backend.

Teleport roles are encoded in the user's certificates. To assign Teleport roles to the user, the Auth Service inspects the role mapping within the authentication connector, which associates user data on OneLogin with the names of one or more Teleport roles.

A OneLogin account with admin access, and users assigned to at least two groups.

Teleport role with access to maintaining saml resources. This is available in the default editor role.

A running Teleport cluster version 18.0.1 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.0.1.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.1-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.1-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v18.0.1-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/ping and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version: curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version' 18.0.1



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

In the OneLogin control panel's main menu navigate to Applications -> Add App. Using the search box, select "SAML Custom Connector (SP Shibboleth)": Define the new application: You can find Teleport icons to upload from the following links: Square Icon

Rectangular Icon From the application's Configuration page, set the following values: tip Set teleport.example.com:443 here with your Teleport Proxy Service address and port, or Teleport Enterprise Cloud tenant (e.g. company.teleport.sh:443 ) to fill out the values below. Login URL : https:// teleport.example.com:443 /web/login

: ACS (Consumer) URL , SAML Recipient , ACS (Consumer) URL Validator , & Audience : https:// teleport.example.com:443 /v1/webapi/saml/acs/onelogin

, , , & : Teleport needs to assign groups to users. From the Parameters page, configure the application with some parameters exposed as SAML attribute statements: Important Make sure to check Include in SAML assertion checkbox. Add users to the application: Obtain SAML metadata for your authentication connector. Once the application is set up, navigate to the the More Actions menu and find the SAML Metadata option: You can either left-click the option and download the XML document as a local file or right-click the option and copy the link address. The Teleport Auth Service either reads the provided document or queries the address to obtain SAML metadata. We recommend copying the address so the Auth Service can use the most up-to-date information.

We are going to create a new that'll use external username data from OneLogin to map to a host linux login.

In the role described below, Devs are only allowed to login to nodes labelled with access: relaxed Teleport label. Developers can log in as either ubuntu to a username that arrives in their assertions. Developers also do not have any rules needed to obtain admin access to Teleport.

kind: role version: v5 metadata: name: dev spec: options: max_session_ttl: "24h" allow: logins: [ " {{external.username}} " , ubuntu ] node_labels: access: relaxed

Notice: Replace ubuntu with linux login available on your servers!

Create the role:

tctl create -f dev.yaml

tip You can also create and edit roles using the Web UI. Go to Access -> Roles and click Create New Role or pick an existing role to edit.

Create a SAML connector using tctl . Update xml-path to the URL of the XML document that you copied in the previous step. If you downloaded the XML document instead, use the path to the XML metadata file:

tctl sso configure saml --preset onelogin \ --entity-descriptor xml-path \ --attributes-to-roles groups,admin,editor \ --attributes-to-roles groups,dev,access > onelogin.yaml

This will create onelogin.yaml , describing the connector resource:

kind: saml version: v2 metadata: name: OneLogin spec: acs: https://teleport.example.com/v1/webapi/saml/acs/onelogin attributes_to_roles: - name: groups roles: - editor value: admin - name: groups roles: - access value: dev audience: https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/saml/acs/onelogin cert: "" display: OneLogin entity_descriptor: | <md:EntityDescriptor xmlns:md="urn:oasis:names:tc:SAML:2.0:metadata" entityID="http://www.example.com/00000000000000000000"> <md:IDPSSODescriptor WantAuthnRequestsSigned="false" entity_descriptor_url: "" issuer: "" service_provider_issuer: https://teleport.example.com:443/v1/webapi/saml/acs/onelogin sso: "" client_redirect_settings: allowed_https_hostnames: - remote.machine - '*.app.github.dev' - '^\d+-[a-zA-Z0-9]+\.foo.internal$' insecure_allowed_cidr_ranges: - '192.168.1.0/24' - '2001:db8::/96' version: v2

Test the newly created configuration:

cat onelogin.yaml | tctl sso test

tctl sso test will open the browser and attempt to authenticate with OneLogin. If it succeeds the output will print what SAML attributes are received and mapped to Teleport roles. If the test fails, the output will help you troubleshoot your configuration.

Create the connector using tctl tool:

tctl create -f onelogin.yaml

Configure Teleport to use SAML authentication as the default instead of the local user database.

Use tctl to edit the cluster_auth_preference value:

tctl edit cluster_auth_preference

Set the value of spec.type to saml :

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: ... name: cluster-auth-preference spec: ... type: saml ... version: v2

After you save and exit the editor, tctl will update the resource:

cluster auth preference has been updated

tip If you need to log in again before configuring your SAML provider, use the flag --auth=local .

Troubleshooting SSO configuration can be challenging. Usually a Teleport administrator must be able to:

Be able to see what SAML/OIDC claims and values are getting exported and passed by the SSO provider to Teleport.

Be able to see how Teleport maps the received claims to role mappings as defined in the connector.

For self-hosted Teleport Enterprise clusters, ensure that HTTP/TLS certificates are configured properly for both the Teleport Proxy Service and the SSO provider.

If something is not working, we recommend to:

Double-check the host names, tokens and TCP ports in a connector definition.

If you get "access denied" or other login errors, the number one place to check is the Audit Log. To view the recording, select Audit in the Teleport Web UI, then click Session Recordings in the menu.

Example of a user being denied because the role clusteradmin wasn't set up:

{ "code" : "T1001W" , "error" : "role clusteradmin is not found" , "event" : "user.login" , "message" : "Failed to calculate user attributes.

\trole clusteradmin is not found" , "method" : "oidc" , "success" : false , "time" : "2024-11-07T15:41:25.584Z" , "uid" : "71e46f17-d611-48bb-bf5e-effd90016c13" }

When Teleport's Auth Service receives a request to list Teleport Nodes (e.g., to display Nodes in the Web UI or via tsh ls ), it only returns the Nodes that the current user is authorized to view.

For each Node in the user's Teleport cluster, the Auth Service applies the following checks in order and, if one check fails, hides the Node from the user:

None of the user's roles contain a deny rule that matches the Node's labels.

rule that matches the Node's labels. At least one of the user's roles contains an allow rule that matches the Node's labels.

If you are not seeing Nodes when expected, make sure that your user's roles include the appropriate allow and deny rules as documented in the Access Controls Reference.

When configuring SSO, ensure that the identity provider is populating each user's traits correctly. For a user to see a Node in Teleport, the result of populating a template variable in a role's allow.logins must match at least one of a user's traits.logins .

In this example a user will have usernames ubuntu , debian and usernames from the SSO trait logins for Nodes that have a env: dev label. If the SSO trait username is bob then the usernames would include ubuntu , debian , and bob .

kind: role metadata: name: example-role spec: allow: logins: [ '{{external.logins}}' , ubuntu , debian ] node_labels: 'env': 'dev' version: v5

When encountering the error message "Failed to verify JWT: oidc: unable to verify JWT signature: no matching keys", it typically indicates a discrepancy between the algorithm used to sign the JWT token and the algorithm(s) supported by the JSON Web Key Set (JWKS). Specifically, the token might be signed with one algorithm, e.g., HS256, while the JWKS only lists keys for a different algorithm. e.g., RS256. This issue predominantly arises when using identity providers that offer extremely low-level functionality.

Here are some things to check:

Verify the JWT header specifies the correct signing algorithm. This should match one of the algorithms listed in the keys section of the JWKS endpoint response.

Ensure the JWKS endpoint is returning all relevant public keys. Sometimes key rotation can cause valid keys to be omitted.

To resolve the issue, align the JWT algorithm header with a supported algorithm in the JWKS. Rotate keys if necessary. Verify the JWKS only publishes the active public keys. With proper configuration, the signature should validate successfully.