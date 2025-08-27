EC2 Tags as Teleport Node Labels
When running on an AWS EC2 instance, Teleport will automatically detect and import EC2 tags as
Teleport labels for SSH nodes, Applications, Databases, and Kubernetes clusters. Labels created
this way will have the
aws/ prefix. When the Teleport process starts, it fetches all tags from
the instance metadata service and adds them as labels. The process will update the tags every hour,
so newly created or deleted tags will be reflected in the labels.
If the tag
TeleportHostname is present, its value (must be lower case) will override the node's hostname.
tsh lsNode Name Address Labels -------------------- -------------- ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- fakehost.example.com 127.0.0.1:3022 env=example,hostname=ip-172-31-53-70,aws/Name=atburke-dev,aws/TagKey=TagValue,aws/TeleportHostname=fakehost.example.com
For services that manage multiple resources (such as the Database Service), each resource will receive the same labels from EC2.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- One Teleport Agent running on an Amazon EC2 instance. See our guides for how to set up Teleport Agents.
Enable tags in instance metadata
To allow Teleport to import EC2 tags, tags must be enabled in the instance metadata. This can be done via the AWS console or the AWS CLI. See the AWS documentation for more details.
Only instances that are running on the Nitro system will update their tags while running. All other instance types must be restarted to update tags.
AWS EC2 Console
To launch a new instance with instance metadata tags enabled:
- Open
Advanced Optionsat the bottom of the page.
- Ensure that
Metadata accessibleis not disabled.
- Enable
Allow tags in metadata.
To modify an existing instance to enable instance metadata tags:
- From the instance summary, go to
Actions > Instance Settings > Allow tags in instance metadata.
- Enable
Allow.
AWS CLI
To modify the instance at launch:
aws ec2 run-instances \ --image-id <image-id> \ --instance-type <instance-type> \ --metadata-options "InstanceMetadataTags=enabled"...
To modify a running instance:
aws ec2 modify-instance-metadata-options \ --instance-id i-123456789example \ --instance-metadata-tags enabled