The AWS RDS enrollment wizard is available in your Teleport cluster Web UI as part of the AWS OIDC integration.

The enrollment wizard configures AWS IAM resources and deploys a Teleport Database Service instance on ECS Fargate to proxy connections to Amazon RDS databases.

The enrollment wizard can be used to enroll RDS databases in a Teleport cluster. It's also useful as an example of a serverless Teleport Database Service deployment on ECS.

The RDS enrollment wizard depends on the AWS OIDC integration. The AWS OIDC integration creates and configures an AWS IAM OpenID Connect Identity Provider (OIDC IdP) and an AWS IAM role that your Teleport cluster can assume.

The RDS enrollment wizard adds permissions to the AWS OIDC integration IAM role to list RDS databases and VPC resources like subnets and security groups and to deploy an Amazon ECS service.

Once the integration role permissions are configured, the wizard walks you through enrolling database(s) and deploying the Teleport Database Service in a high availability (HA) setup on AWS Fargate for Amazon ECS.

Whether you choose to enroll a single database or enroll all databases using auto-discovery, the wizard enrolls database(s) by creating db objects in your Teleport cluster. You can view detailed information about them with tctl :

tctl get db/<database name>

In the "Deploy Database Service" step, the wizard guides you through creating and configuring the ECS Fargate deployment.

The wizard generates a script for you to run, which will create an IAM role for Teleport Database Service instances to use. The IAM role has permissions to output logs in ECS, describe RDS databases, and connect to RDS databases.

You then choose subnets and security groups for the deployment on ECS Fargate.

When you click "Deploy Teleport Service" the wizard creates an ECS task definition that includes various settings for configuring and starting a Teleport Database Service instance. The task definition uses the IAM role created in the first step as both the ECS task execution role. and the ECS task role

The wizard then creates an ECS deployment in the same AWS VPC as your RDS databases, configured to use the subnets and security groups you chose. The ECS deployment is configured to run two replicas of the Teleport Database Service task definition for an HA setup. By deploying the Teleport Database Service instances in the same VPC as the RDS databases, the instances can connect to databases in private subnets. Note that the database security group rules must allow inbound traffic from the ECS tasks as well.

Once an ECS task starts, it pulls the Teleport image and starts teleport . The Teleport Database Service instance then establishes a tunnel connection to your Teleport cluster and starts accepting connections from authorized Teleport users to connect to the database(s) it proxies.

This is a serverless HA approach to deploying the Teleport Database Service. It does not require any allowed inbound traffic from the internet and supports automatic agent upgrades.

The Teleport Database Service instances are configured to use dynamic database registration so that you can enroll or disenroll databases without restarting or modifying the deployment. The instances will match and proxy connections for all dynamic db resources in Teleport that have the following labels:

account-id: "<AWS account ID>" region: "<AWS region>" vpc-id: "<AWS VPC ID>"

The db object(s) created by the wizard will have these labels, so the Teleport Database Service instances will match them and proxy connections to them.

AWS resources created by the RDS enrollment wizard are tagged in AWS so that you can search and export them using the AWS Resource Groups / Tag Editor. The following tags are applied:

teleport.dev/cluster: cluster-name teleport.dev/origin: integration_awsoidc teleport.dev/integration: my-integration

You can also search for AWS resources created by the wizard using the aws cli. Assign us-west-1 to the name of an AWS region:

aws resourcegroupstaggingapi get-resources \ --region us-west-1 \ --tag-filters \ Key=teleport.dev/cluster,Values= cluster-name \ Key=teleport.dev/integration,Values= my-integration \ Key=teleport.dev/origin,Values=integration_awsoidc

A running Teleport cluster

An AWS account and permissions to create IAM Identity Providers and roles

The RDS enrollment wizard is a part of the AWS OIDC integration. You will need the following allow rules in one of your Teleport roles. These are available by default in the preset editor role:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: example spec: allow: rules: - resources: - integration verbs: - create - update - list - read

The RDS enrollment wizard is available in the "Add new resource" panel of the Teleport Web UI:

The Teleport Web UI walks you through the steps to set up an AWS OIDC integration (if you don't have one already), configure IAM permissions, create an ECS deployment in your AWS account, and run a database connection test.

The enrollment wizard waits for the ECS deployment tasks to start and connect to your Teleport cluster. If that does not happen, then either the ECS tasks have failed to start or they do not have network connectivity to your Teleport cluster. You should inspect the ECS deployment to troubleshoot the issue further.

Most of the troubleshooting steps below assume you already know how to find the ECS deployment and get more information about what is happening in ECS. If you do not know how to find the ECS deployment, then first read about how to find the ECS deployment.

Navigate to the ECS service in AWS: https://console.aws.amazon.com/ecs/v2/clusters. Make sure you select the same AWS region that you selected at the start of the RDS enrollment wizard.

The ECS cluster that the wizard created will be named after your Teleport cluster except with dots . replaced with underscores _ and the additional suffix -teleport . For example if your Teleport cluster is named example.teleport.sh , then the corresponding ECS cluster will be named example_teleport_sh-teleport .

Click on your ECS cluster:

An ECS cluster is composed of one or more ECS services. Click on the service named after the VPC you chose in the enrollment wizard - the VPC ID is used as the suffix of the corresponding ECS service name, e.g database-service-vpc-123456789abcdefgh :

In the ECS service overview page you should click on the "Tasks" panel to see the deployment tasks. There should be two tasks either running or pending:

If you don't see any tasks, then proceed to ECS tasks not running.

Each ECS task is a replica of the Teleport Database Service task definition. Navigate to the ECS service tasks page and click on one of the running tasks. On the task overview page, click the "Logs" panel to see logs being emitted to Amazon CloudWatch:

On this page you have to refresh the logs to see new output. You can click "View in CloudWatch" and then start tailing the logs on that page to watch for new log output automatically.

If you see that the tasks in your deployment remain in a "pending" state or have stopped, then you should check individual tasks to see what is blocking them from starting.

Navigate to the ECS deployment tasks panel, select the "Filter desired status" dropdown, and choose "Any desired status". You should see all tasks now, including tasks that are not running:

Click on a task that is stopped to see why it stopped. AWS will display an error message explaining what went wrong.

Typically an error message only appears after the task has been stopped by ECS, which may take a few minutes after it enters the "Pending" state.

The most common failure is that a task cannot pull the Teleport image:

CannotPullContainerError: pull image manifest has been retried 5 time(s): failed to resolve ref public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless:16.4.3: failed to do request: Head "https://public.ecr.aws/v2/gravitational/teleport-ent-distroless/manifests/16.4.3": dial tcp 99.83.145.10:443: i/o timeout

This is caused by a network connectivity issue that prevents the ECS task from reaching the public Teleport image repository.

You may need to use different security groups or subnets for the deployment, but you cannot update the ECS service networking configuration in the AWS console. Fortunately, you can redeploy the ECS service from the RDS enrollment wizard in Teleport and it will recreate the ECS service for you with updated network settings. Doing so will trigger a new ECS deployment rollout, which will only tear down running tasks from a prior deployment after new tasks have started.

Navigate to the ECS service network setting located under "Configuration and networking":

Check that the ECS service's security groups allow outbound internet access. Remember that AWS security group rules are additive, meaning that if you selected multiple security groups then only one of them needs to have an outbound rule like the following in order to establish an outbound connection to the Teleport image repository:

Next, check that the ECS task subnets have access to the internet. There must be a network route to either an internet gateway or a NAT gateway. Make a note of the list of subnets and navigate to the VPC overview page to check each of them:

You may need to create a NAT gateway or internet gateway, update your routing table(s), or use different subnets for the ECS service.

Finally, check that the network Access Control Lists (ACLs) associated with the ECS service's subnets allow outbound traffic to the internet as well. Network ACLs allow all inbound and outbound traffic by default, so this should only be a potential cause of network problems if you have customized your network ACLs.

Once network connectivity from the ECS service to the Teleport image repository is established, ECS tasks should successfully start on their own after some time.

If you test the connection to a database and the connection times out, then you need to fix network connectivity to the database from the ECS deployment.

For example, this is what it looks like when an ECS deployment task cannot reach an RDS postgres database because an AWS security group is blocking the connection:

The most common cause of this error is that the security group rules attached to the RDS database do not allow inbound traffic from the ECS task.

The easiest way to fix that problem is to add an inbound rule to one of the RDS database's security groups that allows traffic from one of the security groups associated with your ECS service. Here's what that might look like in AWS:

You can also run the AWS reachability analyzer to diagnose network problems. Navigate to your ECS service and click on one of the tasks, then choose the "Networking" tab and click "Run Reachability Analyzer":

On the analyzer path creation page, the "Path Source" should be automatically populated with the AWS Elastic Network Interface (ENI) of the ECS task.

Set the "Path destination" to the ENI associated with your database. To find the database ENI, navigate to the ENI overview (make sure you have the right AWS region selected) and search for "RDS".

Create the network analyzer path and run it. After a short delay, the analysis results will be available, but you may need to click the refresh icon a few times.

For example, this is what it looks like when the database security groups don't allow inbound traffic from the ECS service task:

