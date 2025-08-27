Using the AWS CLI tools with Teleport and AWS IAM Identity Center
This guide will show you how to configure the
aws command-line tool to use
access granted via Teleport and AWS Identity Center.
How it works
For a deep dive into how Teleport manages AWS Identity Center access works you can read the main AWS IAM Identity Center guide. For the purposes of this guide, it's enough to understand that Teleport manages the creation and deletion of AWS Account Assignments based on a users's Account Assignment grants, either from their standing Teleport Roles, Access List membership or approved Access Requests.
You can access these Teleport-managed Accounts and Permission Set assignments
with the AWS CLI tools by using
sso login and AWS profiles.
Prerequisites
Before you begin, you will need:
- A Teleport-managed AWS Identity Center organization. See our getting started guide for setting up an Identity Center integration.
- The AWS CLI tools, installed as per the AWS installation guide
- The SSO Start URL and AWS Region for your Identity Center organization. Ask your AWS administrator for the appropriate values.
Step 1/2. Configure the AWS SSO Session
This step configures the AWS CLI tools to use SSO for authentication. You can
either configure this manually, or via the
aws configure sso-session wizard.
- Wizard
- Manual Configuration
Invoke the AWS SSO configuration wizard by running the following command and answering the questions asked by the wizard.
$ aws configure sso-session
You will need to pick a name for the SSO session; this is just a local name for
this particular SSO configuration. For this example we are using
my-identity-center.
$ aws configure sso-session
SSO session name: my-identity-center
SSO start URL [None]: https://d-12234567890.awsapps.com/start
SSO region [None]: us-east-1
SSO registration scopes [sso:account:access]:
You can configure SSO authentication manually by editing your
.aws/config file. The above example would look like this:
[sso-session my-identity-center]
sso_start_url = https://d-12234567890.awsapps.com/start
sso_region = us-east-1
sso_registration_scopes = sso:account:access
Testing the SSO Session
To test the SSO configuration, try logging into AWS via SSO.
$ aws sso login --sso-session my-identity-center
This will launch a browser-based flow that will log you into AWS via Teleport and ask you confirm the AWS CLI tool's access to AWS using your account.
Step 2/2. Creating AWS Profiles
You will need to create a separate AWS CLI profile for each AWS Account and Permission Set you want to access. These profiles will reference the SSO Session created above, which tells the AWS tools to use SSO authentication when the profile is active.
Again you can do this either via an
aws configure wizard, or editing your
/.aws/config file directly.
You can create as many profiles as you like, so repeat this step for as many AWS Account / Permission Set pairs that you need.
- Wizard
- Manual Configuration
To create a profile that uses given SSO session, invoke the SSO configuration wizard with the following commands, and answering the questions it asks:
$ aws configure sso
The wizard asks several questions about the profile to create, but for our purposes, only selecting the AWS Account and Role are important.
Firstly, select the AWS account this profile will use. The wizard will offer you a list of available AWS accounts based on your current Account Assignments, if you are only permitted to use a single AWS account, the wizard automatically picks that and skips the question.
There are 2 AWS accounts available to you.
> Staging, [email protected] (058264527036)
Production, [email protected] (637423191929)
Next, select the AWS Role to assume when this profile is active. Identity Center Permission Sets are provisioned onto AWS accounts as Roles, so select the role with the same name as the Permission Set you want to use.
There are 3 roles available to you.
SecurityAudit
> AdministratorAccess
PowerUserAccess
Again, if only one option is available the wizard will automatically select that and skip the question.
After several generic AWS profile questions (e.g. default AWS region, default
output format, etc), the wizard will ask for the profile name. For this example,
given that the profile will use the
AdminAccess role on the
Staging account
we will call it
admin-on-staging.
While helpful, the
aws configure sso wizard requires currently-assigned Accounts
and Permission Sets to work with. You can pre-configure an AWS profile to use
Account Assignments that you currently do not have access to by editing your
~/.aws/config file and adding the profile directly.
For example, the
admin-on-staging profile we created above looks like this:
[profile admin-on-staging]
sso_session = my-identity-center
sso_account_id = 058264527036
sso_role_name = AdministratorAccess
region = us-east-1
Testing the profile
You can test the profile by running
aws sts get-caller-identity and verifying
the returned user ID and assumed Role. For example:
$ aws sts get-caller-identity --profile admin-on-staging
{
"UserId": "AROA123456789AEXAMPLE:[email protected]",
"Account": "058264527036",
"Arn": "arn:aws:sts::058264527036:assumed-role/AWSReservedSSO_AdministratorAccess_69450ffeac834ef7/[email protected]"
}
Once you have validate that the profile is configured correctly, you can use the
--profile argument in any
aws subcommand select it and use the corresponding
Identity Center Account assignment in that operation.
You can also use this profile with other tools that support the standard AWS client
environment variables. Set the profile by setting the
AWS_PROFILE environment
variable. For example:
$ AWS_PROFILE=admin-on-staging ./some-aws-tool
Troubleshooting
"Invalid Callback" error
If AWS presents you with an "invalid Callback URL" error message, the most likely
problem is an incorrect AWS region in your
sso-session configuration.
"Error loading SSO Token" error
The AWS cache directory has probably been deleted. Log in again with
aws sso login --sso-session ${SSO_SESSION_NAME},
where
${SSO_SESSION_NAME} is the name of your configured SSO session.
Next Steps
- Learn how to request Just-in-Time access to an Account Assignment.
- Take a deeper dive into fundamental Teleport concepts used in Identity Center integration such as RBAC, JIT Access Requests, and Access Lists.
- Learn how Teleport uses RBAC, JIT Access Requests and Access Lists to manage AWS Identity Center Account Assignments in the AWS IAM Identity Center guide
Further reading
For a broader introduction to using the AWS CLI with IAM Identity Center, see the AWS Configuring IAM Identity Center authentication with the AWS CLI guide.