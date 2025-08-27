Version: 18.x

Getting Started with AWS IAM Identity Center integration

Teleport's integration with AWS IAM Identity Center allows you to organize and manage your users' short- and long-term access to AWS accounts and their permissions.

The Teleport Web UI provides a guided configuration flow for the Identity Center integration. The AWS IAM Identity Center integration fetches Identity Center accounts, users, groups, permission set assignments, and other data. To enable the integration, you set up Teleport as an OIDC identity provider for your AWS account and create an AWS role with the permissions required for the integration to function. You then enable the SCIM endpoint in AWS Identity Center to allow Teleport to push user and group changes.

Teleport Enterprise or Teleport Enterprise Cloud cluster version 17.0 or higher.

Administrative access to AWS IAM Identity Center.

Note that Identity Center integration requires using Teleport as an external identity source.

As such, we recommend ensuring that all Identity Center users have access to your Teleport cluster before turning the integration on to avoid access interruption. If your Identity Center already uses external identity source, you can configure the corresponding SSO connector in Teleport or, if you're using Okta, enable the Okta integration.

To get started, navigate to the "Add new integration" page in your Teleport cluster control panel and select "AWS Identity Center".

Next, you will generate a script that creates an AWS IAM role for the integration.

Full list of IAM permissions required by Identity Center integration // ListAccounts organizations:ListAccounts organizations:ListAccountsForParent // ListGroupsAndMembers identitystore:ListUsers identitystore:ListGroups identitystore:ListGroupMemberships // ListPermissionSetsAndAssignments sso:DescribeInstance sso:DescribePermissionSet sso:ListPermissionSets sso:ListAccountAssignmentsForPrincipal sso:ListPermissionSetsProvisionedToAccount // CreateAndDeleteAccountAssignment sso:CreateAccountAssignment sso:DescribeAccountAssignmentCreationStatus sso:DeleteAccountAssignment sso:DescribeAccountAssignmentDeletionStatus iam:AttachRolePolicy iam:CreateRole iam:GetRole iam:ListAttachedRolePolicies iam:ListRolePolicies // AllowAccountAssignmentOnOwner iam:GetSAMLProvider // ListProvisionedRoles iam:ListRoles

Enter required information such as Identity Center region, ARN and integration name, and execute the generated command in the Cloud Shell.

After the script has run, fill out the ARN for the role created by the script.

On the next step, you are presented with the list of AWS accounts, groups, and permission sets that Teleport was able to find in your Identity Center.

Pick the default owners that should be assigned to the Access Lists in Teleport. These resources will be imported into Teleport once the plugin is installed.

warning After this step, Teleport will become your Identity Center's identity provider. To avoid access interruptions, we recommend making sure that all existing Identity Center users have access to your Teleport cluster by, for example, using the same IdP as your current Identity Center external identity source.

Follow the instructions to change your Identity Center's identity source to Teleport.

The final step is to enable the SCIM endpoint in your Identity Center to allow Teleport to push user and group changes.

Make sure to test SCIM connection after enabling it.

Navigate to the Access Lists view page in your cluster and make sure that all your Identity Center groups have been imported.

note It may take a few minutes for the initial sync to complete.

Imported Access Lists should show the same members as their corresponding Identity Center groups.

Once the integration is up and running, you will see an application named aws-identity-center among your resources:

Clicking the "Log In" button for this app takes you to your Identity Center SSO start page which you can use to pick a role and connect to your AWS account as usual.

Let's take a look at some common usage scenarios enabled by the Identity Center integration.

Teleport creates an Access List for each group imported from the Identity Center instance, with group members becoming Access List members. Default Access List owners are configured during the initial integration enrollment flow and can be adjusted as necessary after the initial sync completes.

Each imported Access List is automatically assigned a role (or a set of roles) that grant all members of that list access to all of the Account Assignments assigned to the corresponding AWS Identity Center group during the integration setup.

These Teleport-generated roles each represent a single Account Assignment, and are named using <permission-set-name>-on-<account-name>-<account-id> convention (e.g. AdministratorAccess-on-MyAccount-012345678 ).

warning These roles are considered system roles, and any edits or updates to them will be automatically reverted.

To give a user permission granted by an already-existing Identity Center synced Access List, an owner can add that user as a member which makes Teleport to add the user to its corresponding Identity Center group.

warning Currently all existing Teleport users are synced to Identity Center. Label-based user filtering will be supported in a later release.

Removing a member from an Identity Center synced Access List removes them from the corresponding Identity Center group effectively revoking privileges.

In addition to membership changes, Teleport propagates changes in Access List grants back to Identity Center as well. For example, imagine an Access List with the roles AdminAccess-on-my-account and ReadOnlyAccess-on-my-account . If the Access List owner removes the AdminAccess-on-my-account role from the Access Lists, that change will be propagated back to AWS and the corresponding Identity Center group will have its assignments updated to remove the AdminAccess Permission

Teleport represents the imported AWS accounts as apps in the Teleport Resource View, with the permission sets available for each account bundled up inside the app. AWS accounts are treated the same as any other Teleport-managed resource, so users can see what AWS permission sets they are allowed to request just by checking "Show requestable resources" in the resource view.

Users can then choose the specific Account Assignments they want access to by selecting from the Permission Sets available to each AWS Account. Users can mix Permission Sets from multiple AWS Accounts, and even include other Teleport-managed resources if necessary.

Once the used has selected their desired Account Assignments, the Access Request submission and review process is the same as for any other Teleport-managed resource. Assuming the Access Request is approved, Teleport will create the appropriate AWS Account Assignments in Identity Center to grant the requested access. These AWS Account Assignments will automatically be deleted when the Access Request expires.

The user can access their temporary AWS Accounts and Roles from within Teleport by assuming the Access Request roles.

warning The AWS Account Assignments will exist for the lifetime of the Access Request, regardless of when the user assumes the associated role(s).

The Identity Center integration allows Teleport users to submit Access Requests for short-term privilege elevation.

When an Access Request for a role granting Identity Center privileges is approved, Teleport creates an individual assignment for that user in the Identity Center. The assignment is deleted when the Access Request expires.

If a user requests access to Account Assignments that can also be granted via an existing Access List, Teleport will offer the reviewer the option of promoting the Access Request to long-term access.

When an Access Request is promoted to long-term access, the requesting user is added to the targeted Access List. This membership change is propagated to the corresponding Identity Center group, and the user is then granted their requested Account Assignments via group membership.

You can craft your own roles that bind Identity Center accounts to permission sets, for example:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: aws-dev-access spec: allow: account_assignments: - account: "<account_id>" permission_set: arn:aws:sso:::permissionSet/ssoins-1234/ps-5678 - account: "<account_id>" permission_set: arn:aws:sso:::permissionSet/ssoins-1234/ps-8765

These roles can be assigned to users and Access Lists or requested by users using Access Requests flow described above.

Teleport syncs all Access Lists that have AWS account and permission set rules among their role grants to Identity Center.

Identity Center does not support nested groups. As such, Teleport recursively flattens any nested Access Lists into a single Identity Center group containing all members reachable from the top-level Access List.

The flattened Identity Center group will be kept updated as members are added to or removed from nested

warning Before fully removing the integration, make sure to remember to change the identity source in your Identity Center instance.

Deleting the integration automatically removes all Teleport resources it used to manage its state, including:

Teleport roles created for AWS Identity Center account assignments.

Access Lists imported from AWS Identity Center groups.

However, user-created resources remain intact, including:

Access Lists you created.

Roles you manually configured for account assignments.

If an Access List grants permissions to a now-deleted integration role, or if a user has a deleted role assigned directly, you must manually remove those references.

If you decide not to switch to Teleport, you can delete the Identity Center integration in two ways.

You can remove the integration by navigating to your cluster's Integrations list and deleting both the integration named AWS IAM Identity Center . The AWS OIDC integration that was created during the first enrollment step will be automatically removed as well once the plugin is uninstalled.

To clean up AWS resources created for the integration, remove the Identity Provider and its role from your AWS IAM console as well.