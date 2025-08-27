Version: 18.x

Commands to look up cluster addresses

If you aren't sure of what values to use for cluster settings such as the tunnel_addr or web_proxy_addr in resource configuration files, you can often look up the information using command-line tools that parse and extract machine-readable data from JSON files. One of the most common of these tools is jq . You can download jq for most operating systems from the jqlang website.

After you download the program, you can run commands that use the jq program to look up cluster addresses.

To get cluster addresses: