Troubleshooting

In this guide, we will explain how to address issues or unexpected behavior in your Teleport cluster.

You can use these steps to get more visibility into the teleport process so you can troubleshoot the Auth Service, Proxy Service, and Teleport Agent services such as the Application Service and Database Service.

A Teleport process exposes several methods that you can use to collect data about its internal operations:

Debug Service: A service that runs within a Teleport process and allows users to change the log level of the Teleport instance without restarting it.

It is possible to change the log level of a Teleport process using its configuration file. Debug dump: Teleport is a Go program. The Go runtime schedules operations within CPU threads using an abstraction called a goroutine, and you can generate a file containing information about each running goroutine.

For further information, you can ask for help from the Teleport team or community.

A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.

The tctl and tsh clients. Installing tctl and tsh clients Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The tctl and tsh clients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at /v1/webapi/find and use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service: TELEPORT_DOMAIN= teleport.example.com:443 TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')" Follow the instructions for your platform to install tctl and tsh clients: Mac Windows - Powershell Linux Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the tctl and tsh clients: curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg In Finder double-click the pkg file to begin installation. danger Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security. curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the tctl and tsh clients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page. curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz tar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gz cd teleport sudo ./install



To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

To change log levels in Teleport, you can use either of the following methods:

Debug Service: Allows on-the-fly log level adjustments without restarting the instance, which is ideal for troubleshooting sessions.

Updating configuration: Involves updating the Teleport configuration file and restarting the instance.

Debug Service

Updating configuration The Teleport Debug Service allows administrators to dynamically manage log levels without restarting the instance. The service, enabled by default, ensures local-only access and must be consumed from inside the same instance. To change the instance log level use the teleport debug set-log-level command: teleport debug set-log-level DEBUG Changed log level from "INFO" to "DEBUG".

kubectl -n teleport exec my-pod -- teleport debug set-log-level DEBUG Changed log level from "INFO" to "DEBUG". If you're unsure what is the current level you can retrieve it using teleport debug get-log-level . After troubleshooting, remember to turn the log level back to avoid generating unnecessary logs. Specify your Teleport configuration path If your Teleport configuration is not placed on the default path ( /etc/teleport.yaml ), you must specify its location to the CLI command using the -c/--config flag. To diagnose problems, you can configure the teleport process to run with verbose logging enabled by passing it the -d flag. teleport will write logs to stderr. Alternatively, you can set the log level from the Teleport configuration file: teleport: log: severity: DEBUG Restart the teleport process to apply the modified log level. Logs will resemble the following (these logs were printed while joining a server to a cluster, then terminating the teleport process on the server):

Debug logs include the file and line number of the code that emitted the log, so you can investigate (or report) what a teleport process was doing before it ran into problems. Here's an example:

DEBU [NODE:PROX] Agent connected to proxy: [aee1241f-0f6f-460e-8149-23c38709e46d.tele.example.com aee1241f-0f6f-460e-8149-23c38709e46d teleport-proxy-us-west-2-6db8db844c-ftmg9.tele.example.com teleport-proxy-us-west-2-6db8db844c-ftmg9 localhost 127.0.0.1 ::1 tele.example.com 100.92.90.42 remote.kube.proxy.teleport.cluster.local]. leaseID:4 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agent.go:414 DEBU [NODE:PROX] Changing state connecting -> connected. leaseID:4 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agent.go:210 DEBU [NODE:PROX] Discovery request channel opened: teleport-discovery. leaseID:4 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agent.go:526 DEBU [NODE:PROX] handleDiscovery requests channel. leaseID:4 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agent.go:544 DEBU [NODE:PROX] Pool is closing agent. leaseID:2 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agentpool.go:238 DEBU [NODE:PROX] Pool is closing agent. leaseID:3 target:tele.example.com:11106 reversetunnel/agentpool.go:238

warning It is not recommended to run Teleport in production with verbose logging as it generates a substantial amount of data.

The teleport binary is a Go program. Go programs assign work to CPU threads using an abstraction called a goroutine. You can get a goroutine dump of a running teleport process by sending it a USR1 signal.

This is especially useful for troubleshooting a teleport process that appears stuck, since you can see which a goroutine is blocked and and why. For example, goroutines often communicate using channels, and a goroutine dump indicates whether a goroutine is waiting to send or receive on a channel.

To generate a goroutine dump, send a USR1 signal to a teleport process:

kill -USR1 $(pidof teleport)

Teleport will print the debug information to stderr . Here what you will see in the logs:

INFO [PROC:1] Got signal "user defined signal 1", logging diagnostic info to stderr. service/signals.go:99 Runtime stats goroutines: 64 OS threads: 10 GOMAXPROCS: 2 num CPU: 2 ... goroutines: 84 ... Goroutines goroutine 1 [running]: runtime/pprof.writeGoroutineStacks(0x3c2ffc0, 0xc0001a8010, 0xc001011a38, 0x4bcfb3) /usr/local/go/src/runtime/pprof/pprof.go:693 +0x9f ...

tip You can print a goroutine dump without enabling verbose logging.

Once you have collected verbose logs and a goroutine dump from your teleport binary, you can use this information to get help from the Teleport community and Support team.

Determine the version of the teleport process you are investigating.

teleport version Teleport v8.3.7 git:v8.3.7-0-ga8d066935 go1.17.3

You can also collect the versions of the Teleport Auth Service, Proxy Service, and client tools to rule out version compatibility issues.

To see the version of the Auth Service and Proxy Service, run the following command:

tctl status Cluster mytenant.teleport.sh Version 17.5.6 Host CA never updated User CA never updated Jwt CA never updated CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678

Get the versions of your client tools:

tctl version Teleport v9.0.4 git: go1.18 tsh version Teleport v9.0.4 git: go1.18

Commercial Teleport Editions

Commercial Teleport Editions

Teleport Community Edition

This guide showed how to investigate issues with the teleport process. To see how you can monitor more general health and performance data from your Teleport cluster, read our Teleport Diagnostics guides.

For additional sources of Teleport support, please see the Teleport Support and Education Center.

It is common to see references to teleport.cluster.local within logs and errors in Teleport. This is a special value that is used within Teleport for two purposes and seeing it within your logs is not necessarily an indication that anything is incorrect.

Firstly, Teleport uses this value within certificates (as a DNS Subject Alternative Name) issued to the Auth Service and Proxy Service. Teleport clients can then use this value to validate the service's certificates during the TLS handshake regardless of the service address as long as the client already has a copy of the cluster's certificate authorities. This is important as there are often multiple different ways that a client can connect to the Auth Service and these are not always via the same address.

Secondly, this value is used by clients as part of the URL when making gRPC or HTTP requests to the Teleport API. This is because the Teleport API client uses special logic to open the connection to the Auth Service to make the request, rather than connecting to a single address as a typical client may do. This special logic is necessary for the client to be able to support connecting to a list of Auth Service instances or to be able to connect to the Auth Service through a tunnel via the Proxy Service. This means that teleport.cluster.local appears in log messages that show the URL of a request made to the Auth Service, and does not explicitly indicate that something is misconfigured.

You must ensure that your reverse proxy is communicating with Teleport using HTTPS. When running Teleport in Kubernetes and using nginx as an ingress, this requires adding an annotation to the chart values:

annotations: ingress: nginx.ingress.kubernetes.io/backend-protocol: "HTTPS"