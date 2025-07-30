Managing Users And Roles With IaC
In this guide, you will see how to create users and grant them roles through infrastructure as code (IaC). Teleports supports three ways to dynamically create resources from code:
- The Teleport Kubernetes Operator, which allows you to manage Teleport resources from Kubernetes
- The Teleport Terraform Provider, which allows you to manage Teleport resources via Terraform
tctl
tctlCLI, which allows you to manage Teleport resources from your local computer or your CI environment
Prerequisites
To follow this guide, you must have:
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
-
A running Teleport cluster version 18.0.1 or above. If you do not have one, read Get Started with Teleport or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-18.0.1.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.1-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v18.0.1-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v18.0.1-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/pingand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version:curl https://example.teleport.sh/v1/webapi/ping | jq -r '.server_version'18.0.1
A running operator by following either:
- the guide to enable the operator in the
teleport-clusterHelm chart.
- the guide to setup a standalone operator.
You must also set the namespace in which you deployed the operator as this is the namespace where you will deploy the CustomResources:
for operators deployed with the `teleport-cluster` Helm chartexport OPERATOR_NAMESPACE="teleport-cluster"
for standalone operatorsexport OPERATOR_NAMESPACE="teleport-iac"
A functional Teleport Terraform provider by following the Terraform provider guide.
Step 1/4. Write manifests
In this step, we'll write text files describing the resources we want in Teleport. Those files are called manifests and their syntax will vary based on the IaC tooling you'll use.
Those manifests are typically versioned in a shared revision system like git. This allows you to keep track of all changes, follow standard code review procedures before changing resources in Teleport, and quickly redeploy your Teleport instance if needed.
Write role manifests
We will create 2 roles:
managerallows listing users and roles, as well as reviewing audit events and session contents.
engineergrants access to dev and staging servers.
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
Create the following
roles.yaml file:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['user', 'role']
verbs: ['list','read']
- resources: ['session', 'event']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
---
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: engineer
spec:
allow:
logins: ['root', 'ubuntu', '{{internal.logins}}']
node_labels:
'env': ['test', 'staging']
Create the following
roles.yaml file:
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportRoleV7
metadata:
name: manager
spec:
allow:
rules:
- resources: ['user', 'role']
verbs: ['list','read']
- resources: ['session', 'event']
verbs: ['list', 'read']
---
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v1
kind: TeleportRoleV7
metadata:
name: engineer
spec:
allow:
logins: ['root', 'ubuntu', '{{internal.logins}}']
node_labels:
'env': ['test', 'staging']
Kubernetes validates all custom resource names to follow RFC 1123, which
includes specifications for hostnames. This requires the
metadata.name field
of Teleport resources controlled by the operator to consist of lowercase
alphanumeric characters,
- or
., and to start and end with an alphanumeric
character.
Create the following
roles.tf file:
resource "teleport_role" "manager" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "manager"
}
spec = {
allow = {
rules = [
{
resources = ["user", "role"]
verbs = ["list", "read"]
},
{
resources = ["session", "event"]
verbs = ["list", "read"]
}
]
}
}
}
resource "teleport_role" "engineer" {
version = "v7"
metadata = {
name = "engineer"
}
spec = {
allow = {
logins = ["root", "ubuntu", "{{internal.logins}}"]
node_labels = {
env = ["test", "staging"]
}
}
}
}
Write user manifests
We will create 2 users:
- Bob, an engineer with the
engineerrole.
- Alice, an engineering manager with both
managerand
engineerroles.
Users created from manifests are local users, as opposed to users coming from an external SAML/OIDC/GitHub Identity Provider (IdP).
See the user type reference for more details.
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
Create the file
users.yaml with the following content:
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: alice
spec:
roles: ['manager', 'engineer']
---
kind: user
version: v2
metadata:
name: bob
spec:
roles: ['engineer']
Create the file
users.yaml with the following content:
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v2
kind: TeleportUser
metadata:
name: alice
spec:
roles: ['manager', 'engineer']
---
apiVersion: resources.teleport.dev/v2
kind: TeleportUser
metadata:
name: bob
spec:
roles: ['engineer']
Kubernetes validates all custom resource names to follow RFC 1123, which
includes specifications for hostnames. This requires the
metadata.name field
of Teleport resources controlled by the operator to consist of lowercase
alphanumeric characters,
- or
., and to start and end with an alphanumeric
character.
Create the file
users.tf with the following content:
resource "teleport_user" "alice" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
name = "alice"
}
spec = {
# referencing to the teleport_role resource name instead of using plain
# strings tells Terraform that the user depends on the role. Thanks to this,
# Terraform will create the role first and won't let you remove the role
# if it is still assigned to a user (which is illegal in Teleport).
roles = [
teleport_role.manager.metadata.name,
teleport_role.engineer.metadata.name,
]
}
}
resource "teleport_user" "bob" {
version = "v2"
metadata = {
name = "bob"
}
spec = {
roles = [teleport_role.engineer.metadata.name]
}
}
Step 2/4. Apply all manifests
- tctl
- Kubernetes Operator
- Terraform
tctl create -f roles.yamlrole 'manager' has been createdrole 'engineer' has been createdtctl create -f users.yamluser "alice" has been createduser "bob" has been created
The user resource depends on roles, you must create roles before users as a user with a non-existing role is invalid and might be rejected by Teleport.
kubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f roles.yamlteleportrolev7.resources.teleport.dev/manager createdteleportrolev7.resources.teleport.dev/engineer createdkubectl apply -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE" -f users.yamlteleportuser.resources.teleport.dev/alice createdteleportuser.resources.teleport.dev/bob created
List the created Kubernetes resources:
kubectl get teleportrolev7 -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE"
NAME AGE
engineer 10m
manager 10mkubectl get teleportusers -n "$OPERATOR_NAMESPACE"
NAME AGE
alice 10m
bob 10m
terraform plan[...]Plan: 4 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy.terraform applyteleport_role.engineer: Creating...teleport_role.manager: Creating...teleport_role.engineer: Creation complete after 0s [id=engineer]teleport_role.manager: Creation complete after 0s [id=manager]teleport_user.bob: Creating...teleport_user.alice: Creating...teleport_user.bob: Creation complete after 0s [id=bob]teleport_user.alice: Creation complete after 0s [id=alice]
Apply complete! Resources: 4 added, 0 changed, 0 destroyed.
Step 3/4. Validate users were created
Now that the IaC tooling has run, we'll validate that the users were properly created and granted the correct roles.
- Via the UI
- Via CLI
If you have UI access, connect to your Teleport cluster Web UI, select the "Users" tab.
Two new users
alice and
bob should be present.
tctl users lsUser Roles----------------------------- -------------------------@teleport-access-approval-bot @teleport-access-approveralice manager,engineerbob engineerbot-operator bot-operator
alternatively you can inspect the users details by doingtctl get user/alicekind: usermetadata: id: 1704849160091933780 labels: teleport.dev/origin: kubernetes name: alicespec: created_by: time: "2024-01-10T01:12:40.088581806Z" user: name: bot-operator expires: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" roles: - manager - engineer status: is_locked: false lock_expires: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" locked_time: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z" recovery_attempt_lock_expires: "0001-01-01T00:00:00Z"version: v2
Step 4/4. Create a password reset link
At this point, the local users have been created in Teleport. However, we never specified any password or additional authentication factors. You must issue a password reset link for the users to finish their Teleport registration and be able to log in Teleport.
User reset links contain single-use expiring tokens. Because of this, you cannot follow the same declarative approach as for other Teleport resources and generate them via a manifest. You need to create those tokens once after the user creation, and securely send them to the end-user for them to register their password/MFA.
Option 1: Reset via CLI
You can manually reset a user password via
tctl by doing:
tctl users reset aliceUser "alice" has been reset. Share this URL with the user to complete password reset, link is valid for 8h:https://teleport.example.com:443/web/reset/05b420fdc784597cbbb1d2ba65697cd8
NOTE: Make sure teleport.example.com:443 points at a Teleport proxy which users can access.
Option 2: Automating user reset
If you have a way to securely send reset links to the users, you can build automation to fit your organization's specific needs. For example:
$ tctl users reset alice --format=json | \
jq '"Sending an email to " + .spec.user +" that contains the link: " + .spec.url'
You must replace the
jq command by something that actually sends the link over
a secure channel. This channel will depend on your organization. It is usually a
direct message or an email.
You can trigger your custom script on Terraform resource creation with
the
local-exec provisioner.
resource "teleport_user" "bob" {
version = v2
metadata = {
name = "bob"
}
spec = {
roles = [teleport_role.engineer.metadata.name]
}
# on user creation, trigger a reset flow and send the link via
provisioner "local-exec" {
command = "tctl users reset alice --format=json | jq '\"Sending an email to \" + .spec.user +\" that contains the link: \" + .spec.url'"
}
}
Next steps
- Allow users with the
managerrole to grant access to production servers to some
engineersvia Access Lists. Manager will need to justify and review granted access periodically. See the AccessList documentation for a high-level explanation of the feature, and the AccessList IaC guide for a step by step IaC AccessList setup.
- Allow users with the
engineerrole to request temporary access to production, and have users with the
managerrole validate the requests. See the Access Requests documentation
- You can see all supported fields in the references of the user resource and the role resource.