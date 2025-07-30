Version: 18.x

Exporting Teleport Audit Events

The Teleport Auth Service emits audit logs when users and services interact with your cluster.

You can use Teleport's Event Handler plugin to export audit events from Teleport so you can store them in a log management platform or custom backend.

If you are new to exporting audit events with Teleport, read Forwarding Events with Fluentd to learn the basics of how our Event Handler plugin works. While this guide focuses on Fluentd, the Event Handler plugin can export audit events to any endpoint that ingests JSON messages via HTTP.

Next, read our guides to setting up the Event Handler plugin to export audit events to your solution of choice: