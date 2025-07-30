Version: 18.x

FedRAMP Compliance for Infrastructure Access

Teleport provides the foundation to meet FedRAMP requirements for the purposes of accessing infrastructure. This includes support for the Federal Information Processing Standard FIPS 140-2. This standard is the US government approved standard for cryptographic modules. This document explains how Teleport FIPS mode works and how it can help your company to become FedRAMP authorized.

Teleport includes FedRAMP and FIPS 140-2 features to support companies that sell into government agencies.

Control Teleport Features AU-03, AU-04, AU-12 Audit and Accountability – Content of Audit Records and AU-12 Audit Generation Teleport contains an Audit Log that records cluster-wide events such as:

• Failed login attempts.

• Commands that were executed (SSH “exec” commands).

• Ports that were forwarded.

• File transfers that were initiated. AU-10 Non-Repudiation Teleport audit logging supports both events as well as audit of an entire SSH session. For non-repudiation purposes, a full session can be replayed back and viewed.

Control Teleport Features CM-08 Information System Component Inventory Teleport maintains a live list of all nodes within a cluster. This node list can be queried by users (who see a subset they have access to) and administrators any time.

Control Teleport Features IA-02 Concurrent Session Control Integrates with SSO providers such as GitHub, Okta, Google, etc. Acts as its own SSO provider. Enforces the use of multi-factor authentication (MFA), including requiring per-session MFA. Supports PIV-compatible hardware keys, as well as connection and user limits. IA-04 Identifier Management Maintains several unique identifiers: local users are required to be unique (unique username), roles have unique names and tied to organization roles via SSO, identifiers for devices are unique randomly generated IDs (UUID). IA-08 Identification and Authentication (Non-Organizational Users) Teleport supports PIV-compatible hardware keys. IA-03 Device Identification and Authentication Teleport requires valid x509 or SSH certificates issued by a Teleport Certificate Authority (CA) to establish a network connection for device-to-device network connection between Teleport components.

Control Teleport Features SC-10 Network Disconnection Teleport requires valid X.509 or SSH certificates issued by a Teleport Certificate Authority (CA) to establish a network connection for device-to-device network connection between Teleport components. SC-12 Cryptographic Key Establish and Management Teleport initializes cryptographic keys that act as a Certificate Authority (CA) to further issue x509 and SSH certificates. SSH and x509 user certificates that are issued are signed by the CA and are (by default) short-lived. SSH host certificates are also signed by the CA. Teleport supports Hardware Security Modules (HSM).

Teleport Enterprise builds against a FIPS 140-2 compliant library (BoringCrypto) is available.

In addition, when Teleport Enterprise is in FedRAMP/FIPS 140-2 mode, Teleport will only start and use FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography. SC-13 Use of Cryptography Teleport Enterprise builds against a FIPS 140-2 compliant library (BoringCrypto). In addition, when Teleport Enterprise is in FedRAMP/FIPS 140-2 mode, Teleport will only start and use FIPS 140-2 compliant cryptography. SC-17 Public Key Infrastructure Certificates Teleport initializes cryptographic keys that act as a Certificate Authority (CA) to further issue X.509 and SSH certificates. SSH and X.509 user certificates that are issued are signed by the CA and are (by default) short-lived. SSH host certificates are also signed by the CA. SC-23 Session Authenticity Teleport SSH and TLS sessions are protected with SSH user and X.509 client certificates. For access to the Web UI, Teleport uses bearer token auth stored in a browser token to authenticate a session. Upon user logout, SSH and TLS certificates are deleted from disk and cookies are removed from the browser.

Teleport implements mTLS for all communications between user clients and Teleport servers with several exceptions listed below.

Following successful authentication to SSO Identity Provider, Teleport issues the authenticated user x.509 client certificates signed by its own internal x.509 CA. Target Teleport services and clients require valid x.509 certificates and mTLS for all target SSH, K8s, database, and web application connections.

Inside the ATO boundary, mTLS is used for communication between the Teleport proxy and internal hosts running all protocols.

Teleport components provide read-only health check REST endpoints requiring only TLS.

Teleport offers optional web UI for Windows Desktop and SSH. For web UI access, Teleport uses TLS + session cookie + bearer token with proxy. Teleport Proxy converts web sessions to mTLS to reach out to Teleport servers.

Teleport offers optional SSH compatibility mode. In this mode Teleport dials target OpenSSH services using OpenSSH client certificates issued and signed by Teleport OpenSSH CA.

The connection from the Teleport Proxy to Teleport desktop agent is mTLS, but the connection Teleport desktop agent to an RDP server is only TLS. The agent authenticates itself to the RDP server via a virtual PIV-compatible smartcard containing a user certificate issued by Teleport’s internal CA.

In FIPS builds, Teleport uses Go’s BoringCrypto-based networking stack for all protocols.

For a detailed list of cryptographic algorithms used in FIPS mode please consult Teleport FIPS documentation.

You also can follow the Installation instructions for Teleport Enterprise edition to download and install the appropriate FIPS-compliant binaries for your operating environment and package manager or from compressed archive (tarball).

For example, you can download and install from the compressed archive by running the following commands:

Teleport Enterprise customers can download the custom FIPS package from their [Teleport account](https://teleport.sh). Look for `Linux 64-bit (FedRAMP/FIPS)`.



curl https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-18.0.1-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz.sha256 <checksum> <filename> curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-ent-18.0.1-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz

shasum -a 256 teleport-ent-18.0.1-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz

tar -xvf teleport-ent-18.0.1-linux- $SYSTEM_ARCH -fips-bin.tar.gz cd teleport-ent sudo ./install

After you download and install, all of the Teleport Enterprise binaries are installed in the /usr/local/bin directory. You can verify you have FIPS-compliant binaries installed by running the teleport version command and verifying that the X:boringcrypto library is listed. For example:

teleport version Teleport Enterprise 18.0.1 api/14.0.0-gd1e081e 1.24.5 X:boringcrypto

If your Teleport cluster runs on AWS, the cluster can run in US-East or US-West regions for services with low or moderate impact levels. For services with a high impact level, the cluster must run in a GovCloud region to support FIPS.

Save the following configuration file as /etc/teleport.yaml on the Teleport Auth Service:

version: v3 teleport: auth_token: xxxx-token-xxxx auth_server: 10.1 .1 .10 :3025 auth_service: enabled: true tokens: - proxy,node:xxxx-token-xxxx - trusted_cluster:xxxx-different-token-xxxx authentication: local_auth: false type: saml proxy_checks_host_keys: true ssh_service: enabled: false

Save the following configuration file as /etc/teleport.yaml on the Node Service host:

version: v3 teleport: auth_token: xxxx-token-xxxx proxy_server: teleport.example.com:3080 auth_server: 10.1 .1 .10 :3025 ssh_service: enabled: true auth_service: enabled: false proxy_service: enabled: false

Download the systemd service unit file from the examples directory on GitHub and save it as /etc/systemd/system/teleport.service on both servers.

sudo systemctl daemon-reload sudo systemctl enable teleport

When using teleport start --fips , Teleport will start in FIPS mode.

If the --fips flag is selected, Teleport will fail to start unless the binaries are compiled with the appropriate cryptographic module (BoringCrypto).

flag is selected, Teleport will fail to start unless the binaries are compiled with the appropriate cryptographic module (BoringCrypto). If no TLS or SSH cryptographic primitives are specified, Teleport will default to FIPS-compliant cryptographic algorithms.

If TLS or SSH cryptographic primitives are not FIPS 140-2 compliant, Teleport will fail to start.

Teleport will always enable at-rest encryption for both DynamoDB and S3.

If recording proxy mode is selected, validation of host certificates should always happen.

Running commands like ps aux can be useful to note that Teleport is running in FIPS mode.

Set the following values in your cluster-values.yaml configuration:

enterpriseImage: public.ecr.aws/gravitational/teleport-ent-fips-distroless authentication: localAuth: false

As of Teleport version 15, versionOverride and extraArgs no longer need to be set in the values file to enable FIPS mode.

In FIPS mode, Teleport will use the following cryptographic algorithms by default.

Default FIPS ciphers for SSH:

Default FIPS Key Exchange Algorithms (KEX) for SSH:

ecdh-sha2-nistp256

ecdh-sha2-nistp384

Default FIPS Message Authentication Codes (MAC) for SSH:

Default FIPS Public Key Authentication Algorithms for SSH:

ecdsa-sha2-nistp256

ecdsa-sha2-nistp384

rsa-sha2-256

rsa-sha2-512

Default FIPS cipher suites for TLS 1.2:

tls-ecdhe-ecdsa-with-aes-128-gcm-sha256

tls-ecdhe-rsa-with-aes-128-gcm-sha256

tls-ecdhe-ecdsa-with-aes-256-gcm-sha384

tls-ecdhe-rsa-with-aes-256-gcm-sha384

Default FIPS cipher suites for TLS 1.3:

tls-aes-128-gcm-sha256

tls-aes-256-gcm-sha384

At the close of a connection (close of a *srv.ServerContext), the total data transmitted and received is emitted to the Audit Log.

TLS protocol version is restricted to TLS 1.2 and TLS 1.3.

All uses of non-compliant algorithms such as NaCl are removed and replaced with compliant algorithms such as AES-GCM.

Teleport is compiled with BoringCrypto.

User, host, and CA certificates (and host keys for recording proxy mode) only use 2048-bit RSA private keys.

Teleport uses Rust for RDP connections, and thus uses a fork of Cloudflare's boring library under the hood for FIPS-compliant TLS cryptography. The primary notable difference to the specifications listed above is that TLS is restricted to TLS 1.2 only (1.3 is not supported).

Note that arm64 FIPS builds do not support access to Windows desktops.

As of v17, new installations of Teleport default to using Ed25519 keys. This is currently not supported by FIPS binaries. If the Teleport Auth Service was already deployed with a standard binary or without the --fips flag, you must update the certificate authorities. Otherwise, the error User Message: only RSA and ECDSA keys supported is produced.