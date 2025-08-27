Generate Teleport Roles from an External RBAC System
You can use the Teleport gRPC API to generate roles automatically based on an external role-based access control (RBAC) system, such as GitHub or AWS Identity and Access Management.
This is especially useful for:
- Setting up a new Teleport cluster, since you can preserve your existing authorization levels or categories while letting Teleport handle access control.
- Ensuring that your Teleport cluster stays up to date with the RBAC systems of the infrastructure it manages access to. This way, Teleport roles do not unexpectedly gain or lose permissions if your teams reconfigure your external RBAC systems.
How it works
In this guide, we will build a small demo application to show you how to generate Teleport roles using Teleport's API client library.
The application authenticates to the Teleport Auth Service gRPC API as well as your Kubernetes API server, and loads the role bindings and cluster role bindings from the Kubernetes API server. For each role binding and cluster role binding, the application generates a Teleport role using logic that maps the fields in the former to the fields in the latter.
The program we will build in this guide is intended as a learning tool. Do not connect it to your production Teleport cluster. Use a demo cluster instead.
Prerequisites
-
A running Teleport cluster. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial or set up a demo environment.
-
The
tctland
tshclients.
Installing
tctland
tshclients
-
Determine the version of your Teleport cluster. The
tctland
tshclients must be at most one major version behind your Teleport cluster version. Send a GET request to the Proxy Service at
/v1/webapi/findand use a JSON query tool to obtain your cluster version. Replace teleport.example.com:443 with the web address of your Teleport Proxy Service:TELEPORT_DOMAIN=teleport.example.com:443TELEPORT_VERSION="$(curl -s https://$TELEPORT_DOMAIN/v1/webapi/find | jq -r '.server_version')"
-
Follow the instructions for your platform to install
tctland
tshclients:
- Mac
- Windows - Powershell
- Linux
Download the signed macOS .pkg installer for Teleport, which includes the
tctland
tshclients:curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-${TELEPORT_VERSION?}.pkg
In Finder double-click the
pkgfile to begin installation.danger
Using Homebrew to install Teleport is not supported. The Teleport package in Homebrew is not maintained by Teleport and we can't guarantee its reliability or security.curl.exe -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-windows-amd64-bin.zip
Unzip the archive and move the `tctl` and `tsh` clients to your %PATH%
NOTE: Do not place the `tctl` and `tsh` clients in the System32 directory, as this can cause issues when using WinSCP.
Use %SystemRoot% (C:\Windows) or %USERPROFILE% (C:\Users\<username>) instead.
All of the Teleport binaries in Linux installations include the
tctland
tshclients. For more options (including RPM/DEB packages and downloads for i386/ARM/ARM64) see our installation page.curl -O https://cdn.teleport.dev/teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gztar -xzf teleport-v${TELEPORT_VERSION?}-linux-amd64-bin.tar.gzcd teleportsudo ./install
Teleport binaries have been copied to /usr/local/bin
-
- Go version 1.24.5 or above installed on your workstation. See the Go download page. You will not need to be familiar with Go to complete this guide, though Go knowledge is required if you want to build a production-ready Teleport client application.
In a production scenario, you will already have a third-party RBAC solution to
use as a basis for generating Teleport roles. In this guide, we will simulate
this by deploying a local Kubernetes cluster using
minikube and setting up
some RBAC resources. We will then use this Kubernetes cluster to generate
Teleport roles.
To run the local demo environment, ensure that you have the following tools installed on your workstation:
|Tool
|Purpose
|Installation link
|minikube
|Local Kubernetes deployment tool
|Install minikube
|Helm
|Kubernetes package manager
|Install Helm
|kubectl
|Kubernetes admin CLI
|Install kubectl
|Docker
|Required minikube driver
|Get Started With Docker
Even if you do not plan to set up the demo project, you can follow this guide to see which libraries, types, and functions you can use to automatically generate Teleport roles based on an external RBAC system.
- To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with
tsh login, then verify that you can run
tctlcommands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username:If you can connect to the cluster and run thetsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=[email protected]tctl status
Cluster teleport.example.com
Version 18.1.4
CA pin sha256:abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678abdc1245efgh5678
tctl statuscommand, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent
tctlcommands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run
tctlcommands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.
Step 1/4. Set up your Kubernetes cluster
In this step, we will launch a local Kubernetes cluster and set up role-based access controls within it. We will then use this Kubernetes cluster as a basis for generating Teleport roles.
Start minikube
Start minikube with the Docker driver, which boots a local Kubernetes cluster on a single Docker container:
minikube start --driver=docker
This command should start a local Kubernetes cluster and set your context (i.e.,
the Kubernetes cluster you are currently interacting with) to
minikube. To
verify this, run the following command:
kubectl config current-contextminikube
Define demo Kubernetes RBAC resources
Next, we will set up RBAC resources in your local
minikube cluster to use as a
basis for generating Teleport roles.
In Kubernetes, you can divide a cluster into logically isolated namespaces. A role defines a set of permissions for manipulating resources in a specific namespace. A cluster role is a role that applies to all namespaces in a cluster. You can use a role binding or cluster role binding to attach a role or cluster role to Kubernetes users and groups.
Define a Kubernetes role and role binding that allows users in the
app-developer group to read and list pods in the
app namespace. Add the
following to a file called
pod-reader.yaml:
apiVersion: v1
kind: Namespace
metadata:
name: app
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: Role
metadata:
namespace: app
name: pod-reader
rules:
- apiGroups: [""]
resources: ["pods"]
verbs: ["get", "list"]
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: RoleBinding
metadata:
name: read-pods
namespace: app
annotations:
'create-teleport-role': 'true'
subjects:
- kind: Group
name: app-developer
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
roleRef:
kind: Role
name: pod-reader
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
Create the resources:
kubectl apply -f pod-reader.yamlnamespace/app createdrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/pod-reader createdrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/read-pods created
Next, define a cluster role and cluster role binding that allow users in the
ops group to read, create, and execute commands on pods in all namespaces. Add
the following to a file called
pod-ops.yaml:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRole
metadata:
name: pod-ops
rules:
- apiGroups: [""]
resources: ["pods"]
verbs: ["get", "watch", "list", "create", "exec", "logs"]
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
metadata:
name: pod-ops
annotations:
'create-teleport-role': 'true'
subjects:
- kind: Group
name: ops
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
roleRef:
kind: ClusterRole
name: pod-ops
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
Create the resources:
kubectl apply -f pod-ops.yamlclusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/pod-ops createdclusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/pod-ops created
Later in this guide, we will show you how to automatically generate Teleport roles based on the Kubernetes RBAC resources you created.
Define RBAC resources for the client application
Next, ensure that your API client can read the RBAC resources you created.
Create a file called
rbac-sync.yaml with the following content:
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRole
metadata:
name: rbac-sync
rules:
- apiGroups: ["rbac.authorization.k8s.io"]
resources: ["roles", "clusterroles", "rolebindings", "clusterrolebindings"]
verbs: ["get", "list"]
---
apiVersion: rbac.authorization.k8s.io/v1
kind: ClusterRoleBinding
metadata:
name: rbac-sync
subjects:
- kind: User
name: sync-kubernetes-rbac
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
roleRef:
kind: ClusterRole
name: rbac-sync
apiGroup: rbac.authorization.k8s.io
Apply the changes:
kubectl apply -f rbac-sync.yamlclusterrole.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/rbac-sync createdclusterrolebinding.rbac.authorization.k8s.io/rbac-sync created
Step 2/4. Set up Teleport
In this step, you will configure Teleport to enable your API client application to interact with your Kubernetes cluster.
Create a user and role for the client application
Give the client application a Teleport user and role that can retrieve information about a Kubernetes cluster that is registered with Teleport, authenticate to the cluster, and create or update Teleport roles.
Create a file called
sync-kubernetes-rbac.yaml with the following content:
kind: role
version: v7
metadata:
name: sync-kubernetes-rbac
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_labels:
'*': '*'
kubernetes_users:
- sync-kubernetes-rbac
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: pod
name: '*'
namespace: '*'
rules:
- resources: ['kubernetes_cluster']
verbs: ['read']
- resources: ['role']
verbs: ['create', 'update']
---
kind: user
metadata:
name: sync-kubernetes-rbac
spec:
roles: ['sync-kubernetes-rbac']
version: v2
Create the user and role:
tctl create -f sync-kubernetes-rbac.yamlrole 'sync-kubernetes-rbac' has been createduser "sync-kubernetes-rbac" has been created
Enable impersonation of the client application
As with all Teleport users, the Teleport Auth Service authenticates the
sync-kubernetes-rbac user by issuing short-lived TLS credentials. In this
case, we will request the credentials manually by impersonating the
sync-kubernetes-rbac role and user.
If you are running a self-hosted Teleport Enterprise deployment and are using
tctl from the Auth Service host, you will already have impersonation
privileges.
To grant your user impersonation privileges for
sync-kubernetes-rbac, define a role
called
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator by pasting the following YAML document into
a file called
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator.yaml:
kind: role
version: v5
metadata:
name: sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator
spec:
allow:
impersonate:
roles:
- sync-kubernetes-rbac
users:
- sync-kubernetes-rbac
Create the
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator role:
tctl create -f sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator.yaml
Assign the
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator role to your Teleport user by running the appropriate
commands for your authentication provider:
- Local User
- GitHub
- SAML
- OIDC
-
Retrieve your local user's roles as a comma-separated list:ROLES=$(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.roles | join(",")')
-
Edit your local user to add the new role:tctl users update $(tsh status -f json | jq -r '.active.username') \ --set-roles "${ROLES?},sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator"
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Open your
githubauthentication connector in a text editor:tctl edit github/github
-
Edit the
githubconnector, adding
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonatorto the
teams_to_rolessection.
The team you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the team must include your user account and should be the smallest team possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
teams_to_roles: - organization: octocats team: admins roles: - access + - sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator
-
Apply your changes by saving closing the file in your editor.
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
samlconfiguration resource:tctl get --with-secrets saml/mysaml > saml.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
saml.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the saml.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
saml.yaml, adding
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonatorto the
attributes_to_rolessection.
The attribute you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
attributes_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f saml.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
-
Retrieve your
oidcconfiguration resource:tctl get oidc/myoidc --with-secrets > oidc.yaml
Note that the
--with-secretsflag adds the value of
spec.signing_key_pair.private_keyto the
oidc.yamlfile. Because this key contains a sensitive value, you should remove the oidc.yaml file immediately after updating the resource.
-
Edit
oidc.yaml, adding
sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonatorto the
claims_to_rolessection.
The claim you should map to this role depends on how you have designed your organization's role-based access controls (RBAC). However, the group must include your user account and should be the smallest group possible within your organization.
Here is an example:
claims_to_roles: - name: "groups" value: "my-group" roles: - access + - sync-kubernetes-rbac-impersonator
-
Apply your changes:tctl create -f oidc.yaml
-
Sign out of the Teleport cluster and sign in again to assume the new role.
You will now be able to generate signed certificates for the
sync-kubernetes-rbac
role and user.
Install the Teleport Kubernetes Service
We will enable your client application to communicate with your Kubernetes
cluster via the Teleport Kubernetes Service, which forwards requests after
authorizing them. While this step is not strictly necessary with a local
minikube cluster, it demonstrates one way to use Teleport to securely access
your external RBAC system's API.
Set up the Teleport Helm repository.
Allow Helm to install charts that are hosted in the Teleport Helm repository:
helm repo add teleport https://charts.releases.teleport.dev
Update the cache of charts from the remote repository so you can upgrade to all available releases:
helm repo update
Request a token that the Kubernetes Service will use to join your Teleport cluster:
tctl tokens add --type=kube,app,discovery --format=text
Copy this token so you can use it when running the Teleport Kubernetes Service.
Ensure that you are connected to the right Kubernetes cluster (logging into Teleport earlier will have changed your Kubernetes context):
kubectl config use-context minikubeSwitched to context "minikube".
Install the Teleport Kubernetes Service in your cluster, assigning proxy-address to the host and port of your Teleport Proxy Service
(e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443) and token to the token you
requested earlier:
helm install teleport-agent teleport/teleport-kube-agent \ --set kubeClusterName=minikube \ --set roles="kube\,app\,discovery" \ --set proxyAddr=proxy-address \ --set authToken=token \ --create-namespace \ --namespace=teleport-agent \ --set labels.environment=demo \ --version 18.1.4
After a few seconds, verify that you have deployed the Teleport Kubernetes Service by running the following command:
kubectl -n teleport-agent get pods
This should show that the Kubernetes Service is running:
NAME READY STATUS RESTARTS AGE
teleport-agent-0 1/1 Running 0 22s
tsh should indicate that the cluster has registered with Teleport:
tsh kube lsKube Cluster Name Labels Selected----------------- ---------------- --------minikube environment=demo
Step 3/4. Write the client application
At this point, we have set up an external RBAC system to use for generating Teleport roles and configured Teleport to allow our API client to interact with our Kubernetes cluster and Teleport cluster. In this step, we will write our client application.
Set up your Go project
Download the source code for the API client application:
git clone --depth=1 https://github.com/gravitational/teleport -b branch/v18cd teleport/examples/api-sync-roles
For the rest of this guide, we will show you how to set up the client application and explore the ways it uses Teleport's API to automatically generate Teleport roles.
Export identity files for the client application
The
sync-kubernetes-rbac user needs signed credentials in order to connect to
your Teleport cluster as well as your Kubernetes cluster. You will use the
tctl auth sign command to request these credentials for your API client.
Connecting to your Teleport cluster
The following
tctl auth sign command impersonates the
sync-kubernetes-rbac
user, generates signed credentials, and writes an identity file to the local
directory:
tctl auth sign --user=sync-kubernetes-rbac --out=auth.pem
The identity file,
auth.pem, includes both TLS and SSH credentials. Your
client application uses the SSH credentials to connect to the Proxy Service,
which establishes a reverse tunnel connection to the Auth Service. The client
application uses this reverse tunnel, along with your TLS credentials, to
connect to the Auth Service's gRPC endpoint.
Connecting to the Kubernetes cluster
You will also need to give the client application a way to authenticate to your
Kubernetes cluster. To do this, use Teleport's certificate authority to sign
credentials for the
sync-kubernetes-rbac user. Your API client will present
these credentials to authenticate to the Teleport Kubernetes Service, which will
proxy requests to the Kubernetes cluster.
Run the following command, ensuring that proxy-address includes the host and port of your Proxy Service:
tctl auth sign --user=sync-kubernetes-rbac \ --kube-cluster-name=minikube \ --format=kubernetes \ --proxy=https://proxy-address \ --out=kubeconfig
Imports
In the
api-sync-roles directory, open
main.go, which contains the API client
program we demonstrate in this guide.
Here are the packages our client application imports from Go's standard library:
|Package
|Description
context
|Includes the
context.Context type.
context.Context is an abstraction for controlling long-running routines, such as connections to external services, that might fail or time out. Programs can cancel contexts or assign them timeouts and metadata.
fmt
|Formatting data for printing, strings, or errors.
io
|Dealing with I/O operations, e.g., reading files or network sockets.
os
|Interacting with the operating system, e.g., to open files.
time
|Dealing with time. We will use this to define a timeout for connecting to the Auth Service along with a ticker for executing our discovery logic in a loop.
The client imports the following third-party code:
|Package
|Description
github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/client
|A library for authenticating to the Auth Service's gRPC API and making requests, aliased as
teleport.
github.com/gravitational/teleport/api/types
|Types used in the Auth Service API, e.g., Application Service records.
github.com/gravitational/trace
|Presenting errors with more useful detail than the standard library provides.
google.golang.org/grpc
|The gRPC client and server library.
k8s.io/api/rbac/v1
|The Kubernetes RBAC API client library.
k8s.io/apimachinery/pkg/apis/meta/v1
|Code common to Kubernetes' API client libraries.
k8s.io/client-go/kubernetes
|Setting up an general-purpose Kubernetes client.
k8s.io/client-go/kubernetes/typed/rbac/v1
|Types for the Kubernetes RBAC API.
k8s.io/client-go/tools/clientcmd
|Another general-purpose Kubernetes client library.
Constants
The program defines constants in a visible location so, later on, it's easier to make them configurable outside the program:
const (
proxyAddr string = ""
initTimeout = time.Duration(30) * time.Second
identityFilePath string = "auth.pem"
kubeconfigPath string = "kubeconfig"
clusterName string = "minikube"
roleAnnotationKey string = "create-teleport-role"
)
We will use these constants later in the program. They define some values we may want to change later, including:
|Constant
|Description
proxyAddr
|The host and port of the Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443, which we will use to connect the client to your cluster. Assign this to your own Proxy Service's host and port: proxy-address
initTimeout
|The timeout for connecting to the Teleport cluster. We have defined this as 30 seconds.
identityFilePath
|The path to the Teleport identity file you created earlier.
clusterName
|The name of the Kubernetes cluster you will fetch RBAC resources from. In this guide, the cluster's name is
minikube.
roleAnnotationKey
|In Kubernetes, annotations are arbitrary key/value pairs that you can add to resources. The role and cluster role bindings we created earlier have the annotation key we specify here so our client application can fetch them.
Initializing a Kubernetes RBAC client
To contact the Kubernetes API, we will need to set up an HTTP client. The client
authenticates to the API using mutual TLS, loading a client certificate,
certificate authority, and private key from the file at
kubeconfigPath.
Earlier in the guide, we requested this from the Teleport Auth Service.
The program sets up a Kubernetes API client with the
getRBACClient function:
func getRBACClient() (v1.RbacV1Interface, error) {
f, err := os.Open(kubeconfigPath)
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
kc, err := io.ReadAll(f)
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
n, err := clientcmd.RESTConfigFromKubeConfig(kc)
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
c, err := kubernetes.NewForConfig(n)
if err != nil {
return nil, trace.Wrap(err)
}
return c.RbacV1(), nil
}
getRBACClient opens and reads the Kubernetes credentials file at
kubeconfigPath, then uses the file to set up a Kubernetes API client
configuration (
clientcmd.RESTConfigFromKubeConfig(kc)) and, with that, an HTTP
client (
kubernetes.NewForConfig(n)).
Finally, it returns an interface to the Kubernetes API dedicated to role-based access controls, which the rest of the program uses to interact with your Kubernetes cluster.
Creating a Teleport role from a Kubernetes cluster role binding
The
createTeleportRoleFromClusterRoleBinding function creates a Teleport role
from a Kubernetes cluster role binding by populating fields in the former based
on fields in latter:
func createTeleportRoleFromClusterRoleBinding(teleport *client.Client, k types.KubeCluster, r rbacv1.ClusterRoleBinding) error {
if e, ok := r.Annotations[roleAnnotationKey]; !ok || e != "true" {
return nil
}
role := types.RoleV6{}
role.SetMetadata(types.Metadata{
Name: k.GetName() + "-" + r.RoleRef.Name + "-" + "cluster",
})
b := k.GetStaticLabels()
labels := make(types.Labels)
for k, v := range b {
labels[k] = []string{v}
}
role.SetKubernetesLabels(types.Allow, labels)
role.SetKubeResources(types.Allow, []types.KubernetesResource{
types.KubernetesResource{
Kind: "pod",
Namespace: "*",
Name: "*",
},
})
var g []string
var u []string
for _, s := range r.Subjects {
if s.Kind == "User" || s.Kind == "ServiceAccount" {
u = append(u, s.Name)
continue
}
if s.Kind == "Group" {
g = append(g, s.Name)
continue
}
}
role.SetKubeGroups(types.Allow, g)
role.SetKubeUsers(types.Allow, u)
if err := teleport.UpsertRole(
context.Background(),
&role,
); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
fmt.Println("Upserted Teleport role:", role.GetName())
return nil
}
To avoid unexpected behavior, this function ignores Kubernetes-managed roles and
roles for internal systems like the Teleport Kubernetes Service. This function
checks the cluster role binding's metadata for an annotation with a specific
key,
roleAnnotationKey, and ignores any resource where this key is not set to
"true".
We also want a quick way to identify roles we created with this program. To do so, this function names all roles it generates based on cluster role bindings according to the following attributes:
- Kubernetes cluster name
- Kubernetes role name
- The suffix
-cluster.
In our demo application, this function will create a Teleport role called
minikube-pod-ops-cluster.
The rest of the function assigns fields to a
types.RoleV6, the Teleport API
client's role type, based on the cluster role binding:
|Role field
|Purpose
|How we assign it
allow.kubernetes_labels
|Labels for Teleport-registered Kubernetes clusters that a user with this role is allowed to access.
|Based on the Teleport-registered Kubernetes cluster that the cluster role binding belongs to.
allow.kubernetes_resources
|Kubernetes pods in specific namespaces that that a user with this role is allowed to access.
|Allow access to all namespaces, since cluster role bindings are not restricted by namespace.
allow.kubernetes_users and
allow.kubernetes_groups
|The Kubernetes groups and users that a Teleport user with this role will assume when interacting with the Kubernetes cluster.
|Supply the names of any users or groups connected to the cluster role binding.
Creating a Teleport role from a Kubernetes role binding
As with cluster role bindings, this program will also create Teleport roles based on Kubernetes role bindings:
func createTeleportRoleFromRoleBinding(teleport *client.Client, k types.KubeCluster, r rbacv1.RoleBinding) error {
if e, ok := r.Annotations[roleAnnotationKey]; !ok || e != "true" {
return nil
}
role := types.RoleV6{}
role.SetMetadata(types.Metadata{
Name: k.GetName() + "-" + r.RoleRef.Name + "-" + r.Namespace,
})
b := k.GetStaticLabels()
labels := make(types.Labels)
for k, v := range b {
labels[k] = []string{v}
}
role.SetKubernetesLabels(types.Allow, labels)
role.SetKubeResources(types.Allow, []types.KubernetesResource{
types.KubernetesResource{
Kind: "pod",
Namespace: r.Namespace,
Name: "*",
},
})
var g []string
var u []string
for _, s := range r.Subjects {
if s.Kind == "User" || s.Kind == "ServiceAccount" {
u = append(u, s.Name)
continue
}
if s.Kind == "Group" {
g = append(g, s.Name)
continue
}
}
role.SetKubeGroups(types.Allow, g)
role.SetKubeUsers(types.Allow, u)
if err := teleport.UpsertRole(
context.Background(),
&role,
); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
fmt.Println("Upserted Teleport role:", role.GetName())
return nil
}
While the overall behavior of this function is the same as
createTeleportRoleFromClusterRoleBinding, Kubernetes role bindings require
some differences in how we assign fields to Teleport roles:
- When setting the name of the role, we use the role binding's namespace as the
suffix, rather than
-cluster, to indicate the namespace that this role applies to.
- In the role's
kubernetes_resourcesfield, the value has the same namespace as the role binding, rather than applying to all namespaces.
Creating Teleport roles based on Kubernetes resources
Now that we have functions to create Teleport roles based on individual Kubernetes RBAC resources, we can fetch all RBAC resources from our Kubernetes cluster and call these functions:
func createTeleportRolesForKubeCluster(teleport *client.Client, k types.KubeCluster) error {
rbac, err := getRBACClient()
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
crb, err := rbac.ClusterRoleBindings().List(
context.Background(),
metav1.ListOptions{},
)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
for _, i := range crb.Items {
if err := createTeleportRoleFromClusterRoleBinding(teleport, k, i); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
}
rb, err := rbac.RoleBindings("").List(
context.Background(),
metav1.ListOptions{},
)
if err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
for _, i := range rb.Items {
if err := createTeleportRoleFromRoleBinding(teleport, k, i); err != nil {
return trace.Wrap(err)
}
}
return nil
}
createTeleportRolesForKubeCluster takes a Teleport client and a
Teleport-registered Kubernetes cluster. It calls the
getRBACClient function we
defined earlier to set up a client for the Kubernetes cluster. It then:
- Lists Kubernetes cluster role bindings and creates a Teleport role for each one.
- Lists Kubernetes role bindings and creates a Teleport role for each one.
Initializing clients and start the application
The functions we declared earlier require a Teleport API client and a
Teleport-registered Kubernetes cluster, and we initialize these in the
entrypoint of the program, the
main function:
func main() {
ctx, cancel := context.WithTimeout(context.Background(), initTimeout)
defer cancel()
creds := client.LoadIdentityFile(identityFilePath)
teleport, err := client.New(ctx, client.Config{
Addrs: []string{proxyAddr},
Credentials: []client.Credentials{creds},
})
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println("Connected to Teleport")
ks, err := teleport.GetKubernetesServers(context.Background())
if err != nil {
panic(err)
}
for _, k := range ks {
if k.GetCluster().GetName() != clusterName {
continue
}
fmt.Println("Retrieved Kubernetes cluster", clusterName)
if err := createTeleportRolesForKubeCluster(teleport, k.GetCluster()); err != nil {
panic(err)
}
fmt.Println("Created roles for Kubernetes cluster", clusterName)
return
}
panic("Unable to locate a Kubernetes Service instance for " + clusterName)
}
client is Teleport's library for setting up an API client. Our program
initializes a Teleport client by calling
client.LoadIdentityFile to obtain a
client.Credentials. It then uses the
client.Credentials to call
client.New, which connects to the Teleport Proxy Service specified in the
Addrs field using the provided identity file.
This program does not validate your credentials or Teleport cluster address. Make sure that:
- The identity file you exported earlier does not have an expired TTL
- The value you supplied to the
Addrsfield in
teleport.Configincludes both the host and the web port of your Teleport Proxy Service, e.g.,
mytenant.teleport.sh:443
After initializing a Teleport client, the
main function fetches all Kubernetes
servers registered with Teleport (
teleport.GetKubernetesServers) and checks if
there is a registered Kubernetes cluster that matches the one you specified.
If a matching Kubernetes cluster exists, the code calls the
createTeleportRolesForKubeClusters function we defined earlier. If not, the
program prints an error message and a stack trace by calling Go's built-in
panic function.
Step 4/4. Test your client application
To test the client application, start it up from within its project directory:
go run main.go
You should see the following output:
Connected to Teleport
Retrieved Kubernetes cluster minikube
Upserted Teleport role: minikube-pod-ops-cluster
Upserted Teleport role: minikube-pod-reader-app
Created roles for Kubernetes cluster minikube
Examine the new
minikube-pod-ops-cluster role by running the command below:
tctl get roles/minikube-pod-ops-cluster
You should see output similar to the following:
kind: role
metadata:
id: 1678732494974032643
name: minikube-pod-ops-cluster
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_groups:
- ops
kubernetes_labels:
environment: demo
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: pod
name: '*'
namespace: '*'
deny: {}
options:
cert_format: standard
create_host_user: false
desktop_clipboard: true
desktop_directory_sharing: true
enhanced_recording:
- command
- network
forward_agent: false
idp:
saml:
enabled: true
max_session_ttl: 30h0m0s
pin_source_ip: false
ssh_port_forwarding:
remote:
enabled: true
local:
enabled: true
record_session:
default: best_effort
desktop: true
ssh_file_copy: true
version: v7
Compare this with the
minikube-pod-reader-app role, which you can retrieve
with the following command:
tctl get roles/minikube-pod-reader-app
Here is the role we created:
kind: role
metadata:
id: 1678732495284493075
name: minikube-pod-reader-app
spec:
allow:
kubernetes_groups:
- app-developer
kubernetes_labels:
environment: demo
kubernetes_resources:
- kind: pod
name: '*'
namespace: app
deny: {}
options:
cert_format: standard
create_host_user: false
desktop_clipboard: true
desktop_directory_sharing: true
enhanced_recording:
- command
- network
forward_agent: false
idp:
saml:
enabled: true
max_session_ttl: 30h0m0s
pin_source_ip: false
ssh_port_forwarding:
remote:
enabled: true
local:
enabled: true
record_session:
default: best_effort
desktop: true
ssh_file_copy: true
version: v7
Since role bindings are namespaced, this role only allows access to pods in the
app namespace, where this role binding was applied. The Kubernetes Service
forwards traffic from users with this role using the
app-developer Kubernetes
group.
Next steps
We have implemented a Teleport API client that generates Teleport roles based on the Kubernetes RBAC system. You can use Teleport's API to build similar applications that interact with other RBAC systems, such as GitHub teams or groups within your database management system.
Here are some starting points for building out your client application.
Learn more about Teleport roles
To write an effective client application that generates Teleport roles from an external RBAC solution, you should understand the role fields that apply to infrastructure resources you want to manage access to.
See the links below for guides to fields related to different infrastructure resources:
For general guidance, read our Access Controls Reference.
Register your cloud provider with Teleport
You can protect cloud provider APIs with Teleport and instruct your API client applications to connect to these APIs via the Teleport Application Service. Using Teleport-protected cloud provider APIs, you can generate Teleport roles based on your cloud provider's RBAC solution.
Read our guides for how to set up the Teleport Application Service for cloud provider APIs:
Consult examples
The Teleport code repository contains examples of production-ready Teleport API clients. While we currently do not maintain plugins that generate Teleport roles, you can use these examples to see how to implement configuration parsing, retries, and other tasks.
Provision the client application with short-lived credentials
In this example, we used the
tctl auth sign command to fetch credentials for
the program you wrote. For production usage, we recommend provisioning
short-lived credentials via Machine ID, which reduces the risk of these
credentials becoming stolen. View our Machine ID
documentation to learn more.