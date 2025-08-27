Harden your Cluster Against IdP Compromises

Version: 18.x

This guide aims to help you fortify your identity infrastructure and mitigate the risks associated with IdP weaknesses.

An IdP compromise occurs when an attacker gains unauthorized access to your identity management system, potentially allowing them to impersonate legitimate users, escalate privileges, or access sensitive information. This can happen through various means, such as exploiting software vulnerabilities, stealing credentials, or social engineering attacks.

While many organizations have implemented basic security measures like single sign-on (SSO) and multi-factor authentication (MFA), these alone may not be sufficient to protect against sophisticated attacks targeting your IdP. Attackers are constantly evolving their techniques, and traditional security measures may have limitations or vulnerabilities that can be exploited.

To enhance your defense against IdP compromises, we recommend implementing the following comprehensive security measures.

Implement strong, phishing-resistant authentication across your entire infrastructure using WebAuthn standards. WebAuthn, a W3C standard and part of FIDO2, enables public-key cryptography for web authentication. Teleport supports WebAuthn as a multi-factor for logging into Teleport (via tsh login or Web UI) and accessing SSH nodes or Kubernetes clusters. It's compatible with hardware keys (e.g., YubiKeys, SoloKeys) and biometric authenticators like Touch ID and Windows Hello.

A running Teleport cluster or Teleport Cloud, version 16 or later. If you want to get started with Teleport, sign up for a free trial.

The tctl admin tool and tsh client tool. Visit Installation for instructions on downloading tctl and tsh .

WebAuthn hardware device, such as YubiKey or SoloKey

A Web browser with WebAuthn support

To check that you can connect to your Teleport cluster, sign in with tsh login , then verify that you can run tctl commands using your current credentials. For example, run the following command, assigning teleport.example.com to the domain name of the Teleport Proxy Service in your cluster and [email protected] to your Teleport username: teleport.example.com --user= [email protected] tsh login --proxy=--user= tctl status If you can connect to the cluster and run the tctl status command, you can use your current credentials to run subsequent tctl commands from your workstation. If you host your own Teleport cluster, you can also run tctl commands on the computer that hosts the Teleport Auth Service for full permissions.

WebAuthn is disabled by default. To enable WebAuthn support, update your Teleport configuration as below:

Edit the cluster_auth_preference resource:

tctl edit cap

Update the cluster_auth_preference definition to include the following content:

kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: type: local second_factors: [ "webauthn" ] webauthn: rp_id: example.com attestation_allowed_cas: - "/path/to/allowed_ca.pem" - | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE----- attestation_denied_cas: - "/path/to/denied_ca.pem" - | -----BEGIN CERTIFICATE----- ... -----END CERTIFICATE-----

Save and exit the file. tctl will update the remote definition:

cluster auth preference has been updated

rp_id is the public domain of the Teleport Proxy Service, excluding protocol ( https:// ) and port number.

attestation_allowed_cas is an optional allow list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or inline PEM certificate strings) for device verification.

This field allows you to restrict which device models and vendors you trust. Devices outside of the list will be rejected during registration. By default all devices are allowed. If you must use attestation, consider using attestation_denied_cas to forbid troublesome devices instead.

attestation_denied_cas is an optional deny list of certificate authorities (as local file paths or inline PEM certificate strings) for device verification.

This field allows you to forbid specific device models and vendors, while allowing all others (provided they clear attestation_allowed_cas as well). Devices within this list will be rejected during registration. By default no devices are forbidden.

A user can register multiple WebAuthn devices using tsh :

tsh mfa add

Once a WebAuthn device is registered, the user will be prompted for it on login:

tsh login --proxy=example.teleport.sh

note WebAuthn for logging in to Teleport is only required for local users. SSO users should configure multi-factor authentication in their SSO provider.

Ensure that multi-factor authentication is required for each session, not just at initial login, to maintain continuous security. Teleport's per-session MFA enhances security by protecting against compromised on-disk certificates. It requires additional MFA checks when initiating new SSH, Kubernetes, database, or desktop sessions.

Teleport supports requiring additional multi-factor authentication checks when starting new:

SSH connections (a single tsh ssh call, Web UI SSH session or Teleport Connect SSH session)

call, Web UI SSH session or Teleport Connect SSH session) Kubernetes sessions (a single kubectl call)

call) Database sessions (a single tsh db connect call)

call) Application sessions

Desktop sessions

note In addition to per-session MFA, enable login MFA in your SSO provider and/or for all local Teleport users to improve security.

To enforce MFA checks for all roles, edit your cluster authentication configuration:

Edit your cluster_auth_preference resource:

tctl edit cap

Ensure that the resource contains the following content:

kind: cluster_auth_preference metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: require_session_mfa: true version: v2

Save and close the file in your editor to apply your changes.

To enforce MFA checks for a specific role, update the role to contain:

kind: role version: v7 metadata: name: example-role-with-mfa spec: options: require_session_mfa: true allow: ... deny: ...

Develop a system to verify and manage trusted devices across your organization, reducing the risk of unauthorized access from unknown or compromised devices. Device Trust adds an extra layer of security by requiring the use of trusted devices for accessing protected resources, complementing user identity and role enforcement. This can be configured cluster-wide or via RBAC. Supported resources include apps (role-based only), SSH nodes, databases, Kubernetes clusters, and first MFA device enrollment. The latter helps prevent auto-provisioning of new users through compromised IdPs.

Machine ID and Device Trust We do not currently support Machine ID and Device Trust. Requiring Device Trust cluster-wide or for roles impersonated by Machine ID will prevent credentials produced by Machine ID from being used to connect to resources. As a work-around, configure Device Trust enforcement on a role-by-role basis and ensure that it is not required for roles that you will impersonate using Machine ID.

The tctl tool is used to manage the device inventory. A device admin is responsible for managing devices, adding new devices to the inventory and removing devices that are no longer in use.

Self enrollment Users with the preset editor or device-admin role can register and enroll their device in a single step with the following command: tsh device enroll --current-device

Before you can enroll the device, you need to register it. To register a device, you first need to determine its serial number.

Retrieve device serial number with tsh (must be run on the device you want to register):

tsh device asset-tag C00AA0AAAA0A

Manually retrieving device serial macOS

Windows and Linux The serial number is visible under Apple menu -> "About This Mac" -> "Serial number". Windows and Linux devices can have multiple serial numbers depending on the configuration made by the manufacturer. Teleport will pick the first available value from the following: System asset tag

System serial number

Baseboard serial number To find the value chosen by Teleport, run the following command: tsh device asset-tag C00AA0AAAA0A

Replace

C00AA0AAAA0A

with the serial number of the device you wish to enroll, and macos with your operating system. Run the tctl devices add command:

tctl devices add --os=' macos ' --asset-tag=' C00AA0AAAA0A ' Device C00AA0AAAA0A /macos added to the inventory

Use tctl to check that the device has been registered:

tctl devices ls Asset Tag OS Enroll Status Device ID ------------ ----- ------------- ------------------------------------ C00AA0AAAA0A macOS not enrolled 9cdfc0ad-64b7-4d9c-this-is-an-example

A registered device becomes a trusted device after it goes through the enrollment ceremony. To enroll the device, a device enrollment token is necessary. The token is created by a device admin and sent to the person performing the enrollment off-band (for example, via a corporate chat).

To create an enrollment token run the command below, where --asset-tag is the serial number of the device we want to enroll:

tctl devices enroll --asset-tag="C00AA0AAAA0A" Run the command below on device "C00AA0AAAA0A" to enroll it: tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example

To perform the enrollment ceremony, using the device specified above, type the command printed by tctl devices enroll :

tsh device enroll --token=AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA-this-is-an-example Device "C00AA0AAAA0A"/macOS enrolled

tsh logout tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser # fetch new certificates Enter password for Teleport user myuser: Tap any security key Detected security key tap > Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: teleport.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: myuser Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-06-23 02:47:05 -0300 -03 [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: teleport-device-asset-tag, teleport-device-credential-id, teleport-device-id

The presence of the teleport-device-* extensions shows that the device was successfully enrolled and authenticated. The device above is now a trusted device.

Distributing enrollment tokens to many users can be challenging. To address that, Teleport supports auto-enrollment. When enabled, auto-enrollment automatically enrolls the user's device in their next Teleport ( tsh ) login.

For auto-enrollment to work, the following conditions must be met:

A device must be registered. Registration may be manual or performed using an integration, like the Jamf Pro integration.

Auto-enrollment must be enabled in the cluster setting.

Modify the dynamic config resource using tctl edit cluster_auth_preference :

kind: cluster_auth_preference version: v2 metadata: name: cluster-auth-preference spec: # ... device_trust: mode: "required" + auto_enroll: true

Once enabled, users with their device registered in Teleport will have their device enrolled to Teleport in their next login.

tsh logout All users logged out. tsh login --proxy=teleport.example.com --user=myuser Enter password for Teleport user myuser: Tap any security key Detected security key tap > Profile URL: teleport.example.com:443 Logged in as: myuser Cluster: teleport.example.com Roles: access, editor Logins: myuser Kubernetes: enabled Valid until: 2023-06-23 02:47:05 -0300 -03 [valid for 12h0m0s] Extensions: teleport-device-asset-tag, teleport-device-credential-id, teleport-device-id

The presence of the teleport-device-* extensions shows that the device was successfully enrolled and authenticated.

Add an extra layer of security for sensitive administrative operations by requiring multi-factor authentication for these high-privilege actions. Teleport enforces additional MFA verification for administrative actions across all clients (tctl, tsh, Web UI, and Connect). This feature adds an extra security layer by re-verifying user identity immediately before any admin action, mitigating risks from compromised admin accounts.

By adopting these advanced security measures, you can create a robust defense against IdP compromises and significantly reduce your organization's attack surface. In the following sections, we'll dive deeper into each of these recommendations, providing step-by-step guidance on implementation and best practices.

warning When MFA for administrative actions is enabled, user certificates produced with tctl auth sign will no longer be suitable for automation due to the additional MFA checks. We recommend using Machine ID to issue certificates for automated workflows, which uses role impersonation that is not subject to MFA checks. Certificates produced with tctl auth sign directly on an Auth Service instance using the super-admin role are not subject to MFA checks to support legacy self-hosted setups.

Multi-factor hardware device, such as YubiKey or SoloKey

A Web browser with WebAuthn support (if using SSH or desktop sessions from the Teleport Web UI).

MFA for administrative actions is automatically enforced for clusters where WebAuthn is the only form of multi-factor allowed.

note In a future major version, Teleport may enforce MFA for administrative actions for a wider range of cluster configurations.

Examples of administrative actions include, but are not limited to:

Resetting or recovering user accounts

Inviting new users

Updating cluster configuration resources

Modifying access management resources

Approving Access Requests

Generating new join tokens

Impersonation

Creating new bots for Machine ID

This is an advanced security feature that protects users against compromises of their on-disk Teleport certificates.

