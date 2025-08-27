Version: 18.x

Access Controls Report an issue with this page

Teleport's role-based access control (RBAC) enables you to set fine-grained policies for who can perform certain actions against specific resources. For example, you can allow analytics team members to SSH into a MongoDB read replica, but not the main database. You can also allow SREs to access a production server only when using a trusted hardware device, or if approved by someone else from the same team.