Workload Identity References
- Workload Identity API & Workload Attestation: Information about the
tbotWorkload Identity API service and Workload Attestation functionality
- Workload Identity Attributes: Information about the attributes that can be used in templating and rules in the WorkloadIdentity resource.
- Workload Identity Revocations: Information about performing revocations for issued workload identity credentials
- WorkloadIdentity Configuration Resource migration: Migrating to the new WorkloadIdentity resource configuration
- WorkloadIdentity Resource: Information about the WorkloadIdentity resource